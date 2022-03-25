  1. Home
Remove Mughal emperors like Babur, Akbar, Aurangzeb from history textbooks: BJP MLA tells govt

News Network
March 26, 2022

Bengaluru, Mar 26: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has urged the Karnataka government to take steps to remove lessons on Mughal emperors including secular Akbar and Muslim Aurangzeb from school’s history textbooks.

“Those who have been excessively glorified - Babur, Akbar, Aurangzeb and other bigot kings should be removed,” Yatnal, the Bijapur City MLA, told reporters. 

He was reacting to the government’s textbook review committee recommending toning down the “glorified content” on erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan. 

“We learned about Akbar the Great, but not about the conversion and oppression Hindus faced. Likewise, Tipu killed one lakh Hindus in Kodagu, but he was glorified as a freedom fighter. By distorting history, it was wrong to have glorified some kings just for the sake of appeasement. Time has come to change that and our government is doing that,” Yatnal, a former union minister, said and added that textbooks should have lessons on Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap.

Shivajinagar Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad attacked the BJP for going after personalities who fought against the British. “The BJP isn’t fighting just Tipu. They are against those who fought the British, including Gandhi and Nehru,” he said. “It’s been 250 years since Tipu died. Still, the BJP is troubled by him.”

News Network
March 18,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 18: The Karnataka government is considering introducing 'Bhagavad Gita' in all the schools across the state similar to that in Gujarat.

Primary and Secondary Education minister B C Nagesh told media persons on Friday in Bengaluru that the 'Bhagavad Gita' will be made mandatory for state-syllabus schools provided the government approves the idea.

Speaking to media persons, the minister said, "I will discuss this subject with the Chief Minister, State Committee on Text Books and Academicians."

However, the minister clarified that the idea is in its nascent stage and this will certainly not be introduced during the 2022-23 academic year. 
 

News Network
March 15,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 15: Dubbing the Muslim girls that are fighting for their right to wear hijab as “misguided”, the Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh on Tuesday said we will try to win the hearts of those girls and 'bring them in the mainstream of education'.

The Minister’s controversial statement comes in the wake of Karnataka High Court upholding the BJP government's decision on restrictions on hijab inside classrooms.

He also said the shortcomings in the Karnataka Education Act-1983, especially the one related to the school uniform, will be rectified.

"We will try to win the hearts of those girls who were 'misguided'. We will try to bring them in the mainstream of education," Nagesh told reporters.

"I have faith that the girls will come to the college and continue their education because the people of Karnataka neither speak against the court verdict nor go against it. I believe that these girls were misguided. They will be 'all right' in the coming days," he added.

On the anomalies in the KEA-1983, he said, "Based on the judgment, the Karnataka government will try to rectify the certain confusions in the KEA."

According to him, school uniforms help in instilling patriotic feeling.

"We all knew for many years that school Uniform helps in instilling patriotic feeling. We will make uniform mandatory to make students realise that they are the children of the nation," Nagesh said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra too welcomed the High Court order upholding the government order regarding the mandatory school uniform.

"Everyone should abide by the HC order. Maintaining the law and order is everyone's responsibility," he said.

Jnanendra added that the police have taken all kinds of precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident in the wake of the High Court order.

The Karnataka High Court today dismissed petitions filed by some girl students studying in two Government Pre-University colleges in Udupi district, seeking permission to wear Hijab inside classrooms. The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, a three-judge bench of the court further noted.

The bench also maintained that the government has power to issue impugned government order dated February 5, 2022 and no case is made out for its invalidation.

By the said order, the state government had banned wearing clothes which disturb equality, integrity and public order in schools and colleges.

News Network
March 15,2022

A plea was Tuesday, March 15, filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict which dismissed pleas seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom, saying Hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

The petition has been filed in the apex court by a Muslim student against the high court judgement.

Earlier in the day, the high court dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.

The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, the high court said. 

