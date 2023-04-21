‘Result of early morning study’: Meet Ananya of Alva’s College who scored a perfect 600/600

Mangaluru, Apr 21: Ananya K A, who secured first rank in commerce stream in II PU exams - 2023 by scoring an impressive 600 out of 600 marks, generously gives credit of her achievement to her teachers.

“It is not my effort alone. The teachers at Alva’s PU College and Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation Dr Mohan Alva have been supportive throughout. I was attentive during class hours and was consistent in my marks in the exams conducted at the college,” she said.

“I have utilised my study hours from 4.45 am to 6 am in the hostel effectively. After my CS coaching in the evening, I used to read till 10.30 pm. I used to study regularly,” she said.

Hailing from Kushalnagar in Kodagu district, she is the daughter of Ashok K E, an ex-serviceman and Nalini, a government school teacher.

“I am happy for my daughter’s achievement,” said the elated mother. Even when the results were announced, she was in the college attending coaching classes.