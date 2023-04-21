  1. Home
  'Result of early morning study': Meet Ananya of Alva's College who scored a perfect 600/600

April 21, 2023
April 21, 2023

Mangaluru, Apr 21: Ananya K A, who secured first rank in commerce stream in II PU exams - 2023 by scoring an impressive 600 out of 600 marks, generously gives credit of her achievement to her teachers. 

 “It is not my effort alone. The teachers at Alva’s PU College and Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation Dr Mohan Alva have been supportive throughout. I was attentive during class hours and was consistent in my marks in the exams conducted at the college,” she said.

“I have utilised my study hours from 4.45 am to 6 am in the hostel effectively. After my CS coaching in the evening, I used to read till 10.30 pm. I used to study regularly,” she said.

Hailing from Kushalnagar in Kodagu district, she is the daughter of Ashok K E, an ex-serviceman and Nalini, a government school teacher. 

“I am happy for my daughter’s achievement,” said the elated mother. Even when the results were announced, she was in the college attending coaching classes.

April 21,2023
April 21,2023

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the results of the 2nd Pre-University Certificate (PUC) examination for the year 2023. The Commerce, Arts and Science toppers have been announced, with Tabassum Shaik, Ananya K A, and S M Koushik emerging as the top scorers in their respective streams.

In commerce stream Ananya KA of Alva's PU College, Moodubidre, scored 600/600. Following are other toppers. 
Anvitha D N 596
Chaaya Ravi Kumar 596
Khushi Y Bagalkot 596
Swasthi S Pai 596
Dhanyashree Rao 596
Varsha Sathyanarayan 596
K Disha Rao 596
Inchara N 596
Gaana J 596

Tabasum Shaik from NMKRV PU College, Jayanagar (Bengaluru) emerged as state toppers in Arts by securing 593/600. Following are other toppers.
Kushnaik G L 592
Daddi Karibasamma 592
Mutturu Mallamma 592
Priyanka Kulkarni 592
Rahul Motilal Rahtod 592
Sahan Ulavappa Kadakol 591
K Krushna 591
Bhagappa 591
Manjushree 591

The science stream has two students sharing the top position with 596/600. One is SM Koushik from Gangotri Science College, Kolar and another is Surabhi S of RV PU College, Bengaluru. Following are other toppers.
Kottaoiu Jayishika 595
Sathwik Padmanabha Bhat 595
Jestiva Dias 595
Harshith R 594
Neha J Rao 594
Adithi R 594
Ruchitha M 594
Samya Sadanand Maben 594

The Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations were held in March 2023, and a total of 7,45,747 students appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage is 82.71%, with the Commerce stream recording a pass percentage of 79.51%, Arts stream recording a pass percentage of 84.09%, and Science stream recording a pass percentage of 87.61%.

The KSEEB has made the results available online, and students can check their results by visiting the official website. The board has also provided the option for students to apply for revaluation or retotaling of their answer scripts.

April 10,2023
April 10,2023

Bengaluru, Apr 10: Amid the ongoing row over dairy cooperative Amul's presence in Karnataka, the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike organised protests in Bengaluru opposing the sale of Amul milk and encouraging the use of Nandini products in Karnataka, according to ANI.

The BJP on Sunday accused the Congress of unleashing a "misinformation campaign".

"Amul is NOT entering Karnataka. Both Amul and KMF sell their products across quick-commerce platforms. KMF's turnover went up by (Rs) 10,000 crore after BJP came to power in 2019. In 2022, turnover stood at (Rs) 25,000 crore, of which (Rs) 20,000 crore went back to farmers of Karnataka," BJP IT department headed Amit Malviya tweeted.

His tweets came after Congress leader Siddaramaiah took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi following Amul's announcement of its plans to sell milk and curd in the Bengaluru market.

With Modi visiting the state on Sunday, the former Karnataka chief minister asked if the purpose of his trip was "to loot the state".

Malviya said, "There is a reason why India doesn't TRUST Congress. They LIE! Latest being the misinformation campaign that Karnataka Milk Federation, which owns Nandini, is going to merge with Amul."

The BJP has done far more to strengthen KMF and make Nandini a global brand.

April 9,2023
April 9,2023

Bantwal, Apr 9: A 13-year-old schoolboy was found dead in a lake at Kuppila in Kakhile village of Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada district on Saturday night hours after he went missing under mysterious circumstances. 

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Azeem (13), son of Abdul Razak, a resident of BC Road. He was a class 8 student of a private English medium school in Mittabailu near BC Road.

Azeem had been to his grandmother’s house in Panemangalore on Saturday, April 8, afternoon. The locals had seen him playing with his friends. However, the boy went missing. 

The family members called on Azeem’s mobile phone, but, it went unanswered. Hence, they filed a missing complaint at the Bantwal Town Police Station.

When the police traced the location of Azeem's mobile phone, they found his clothes, shoes, and mobile on the top of the lake near Kallige village. The police conducted a search in the lake and found the boy's dead body late at night.

The police lifted the body from the water and took it to the Bantwal Government Hospital mortuary. Investigations are underway. 

