  2. Rivers swell, houses damage as rains continue to lash coastal, malnad districts of Karnataka

News Network
July 13, 2021

Mangaluru, July 13: Moderate to heavy rains continued to lash coastal districts and Malnad on Tuesday morning. The regions have been experiencing incessant rain since last Thursday.

The unrelenting rains have swelled the west-flowing rivers. A 40-year-old man was feared to have been washed away in Mundalli river in Bhatkal taluk. Local fishermen made a vain effort to save Sridhar Devadiga.

Several houses were damaged in the rain in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. The IMD has forecast heavy showers in the coast till July 17. With winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph and high waves, the weather department has warned the fishermen not to venture into the rough Arabian Sea.

Hilly districts Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru have been receiving good rainfall. The relentless downpour in the region have swelled the reservoirs in Shivamogga. On Monday, inflow to Linganamakki reservoir clocked 7,083 cusec while Tunga and Bhadra dams received 4,842 and 3,339 cusec respectively.

Cauvery and Lakshmanathirtha rivers have been recording copious inflows in the last few days. Water level in Harangi reservoir in Kodagu has gone up by quite a few notches.

Meanwhile, north Karnataka districts continued to receive intermittent spells of rain on Monday. However, Khanapur taluk in Belagavi district, where Malaprabha river and several rivulets originate, witnessed heavy rain.

Parts of Bidar and Kalaburagi districts recorded good rainfall on Monday. The twin districts have been experiencing heavy showers in the last three to four days. 

News Network
June 29,2021

Mangaluru, Jun 29: Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra on Tuesday said that the RT-PCR negative reports has been made mandatory for people entering Dakshina Kannada district from Kerala

In a statement issued here on Tuesday said that the measure has been taken in the wake of instructions from the government and the cases of suspected Delta variants reported in Kerala. 

He said check posts that function round the clock will be set up at Talapady, Nettanigemudnur, Jalsoor and Saradka.

Even check posts will be set up at various entry points to Kerala, he said.

Pointing out that many from Kerala travel to Dakshina Kannada for medical reasons, he said RT-PCR negative report is a must for all of them.
 

News Network
July 12,2021

Dubai, July 12: The suspension on inbound passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to the UAE has been extended until at least July 21, Dubai-based airline Emirates said on its website.

"In line with UAE government directives, Emirates will be suspending the carriage of passengers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Dubai until July 21, 2021. Furthermore, passengers who have connected through India, Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE," the airline said.

UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel, the airline added.

The UAE has suspended flights from India since April 24, following a second and lethal wave of the Covid-19 outbreak. In a similar move, on May 13, it also suspended entry for passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, who, along with Indians, comprise 70 per cent of the workforce in the country. 

News Network
July 1,2021

Bengaluru, July 1: Karnataka Congress supremo DK Shivakumar today said his party will draw up a list of people who have died during the Covid-19 pandemic even as he claimed that the government’s death figure is understated.

According to Shivakumar, more than three lakh people have died this year alone due to the pandemic as against the government’s death toll of 35,000.

“Death audit is compulsory. Even if the government doesn’t do it, we will go to every house and draw up a list of people who died last year and this year. We will work towards getting them compensation,” Shivakumar said, referring to the party’s massive month-long outreach programme that started Thursday.

“We have made our own application form for households that have not received Covid-19 death certificates. Our party workers will mount pressure on officials to issue certificates, which will be used to claim compensation from the government,” he said.

Shivakumar cited death figures from the eJanMa website of the Office of the Chief Registrar of Births and Deaths. “Between January 1 and June 13, there have been 3.27 lakh deaths in the state,” he said.

