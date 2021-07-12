Rivers swell, houses damage as rains continue to lash coastal, malnad districts of Karnataka

Mangaluru, July 13: Moderate to heavy rains continued to lash coastal districts and Malnad on Tuesday morning. The regions have been experiencing incessant rain since last Thursday.

The unrelenting rains have swelled the west-flowing rivers. A 40-year-old man was feared to have been washed away in Mundalli river in Bhatkal taluk. Local fishermen made a vain effort to save Sridhar Devadiga.

Several houses were damaged in the rain in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. The IMD has forecast heavy showers in the coast till July 17. With winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph and high waves, the weather department has warned the fishermen not to venture into the rough Arabian Sea.

Hilly districts Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru have been receiving good rainfall. The relentless downpour in the region have swelled the reservoirs in Shivamogga. On Monday, inflow to Linganamakki reservoir clocked 7,083 cusec while Tunga and Bhadra dams received 4,842 and 3,339 cusec respectively.

Cauvery and Lakshmanathirtha rivers have been recording copious inflows in the last few days. Water level in Harangi reservoir in Kodagu has gone up by quite a few notches.

Meanwhile, north Karnataka districts continued to receive intermittent spells of rain on Monday. However, Khanapur taluk in Belagavi district, where Malaprabha river and several rivulets originate, witnessed heavy rain.

Parts of Bidar and Kalaburagi districts recorded good rainfall on Monday. The twin districts have been experiencing heavy showers in the last three to four days.