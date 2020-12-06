  1. Home
Roshan Baig gets conditional bail in multi-billion IMA scam case

December 5, 2020

Bengaluru, Dec 5: Former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig has been granted conditional bail by a special CBI court in the multi-billion I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) Ponzi scam. He is the 36th accused in the case.

Baig was arrested by CBI on November 22 and a raid was conducted at his residences the next day. In the bail order, the judge ordered to surrender his passport and also directed to appear before CBI officials whenever required. Shashikiran Shetty who appeared for Roshan Baig argued that CBI had taken Roshan Baig into custody and have questioned. Also, Baig has co-operated with CBI officials for investigations.

The ex-minister is accused of taking a kickback of Rs 400 crore from IMA Group’s founder-director Mohammed Mansoor Khan. The scam is worth Rs 4,000 crore and over 50,000 investors have been cheated, according to CBI.

Baig’s name emerged when the scam surfaced nearly 18 months ago. Khan, who had fled the country and was arrested later on his return from Dubai in July 2019, has claimed he paid crores of rupees as bribes to state politicians and several other government officials.

In mid-2019, police found documents in which a key associate of Khan had recorded payments made to politicians, policemen and government officials. It showed Baig as a key recipient of funds.

Officials said Baig will be made to confront Khan and BDA official PD Kumar on Thursday. According to CBI sources, the digital hard drive seized from Khan has a list of people to whom he paid bribes and they are going through it. Khan had informed directors of IMA Group about the bribes paid through email, which has been accessed by CBI.

Besides state government employees and IPS officers, some central investigating agency officials are also on CBI’s radar, an official said.

December 1,2020

Jammu, Dec 1: Abdul Rashid Shora, father of student activist and former JNU Students' Union vice-president Shehla Rashid, Monday accused her daughter of having taken a huge sum of money from a businessman for joining politics in Kashmir.

Releasing a three-page letter addressed to J&K Director General Police (DGP) at a press conference in Jammu, Shora claimed that he is facing a threat to his life from Shehla, her sister, her mother and her armed security guard. Shora sought a probe into his daughter’s finances, accusing her of receiving Rs 3 crore from two people under investigation for terror funding.

Shora claimed that his daughter had been first offered the amount through him to join a party that was to be floated by former IAS officer Shah Faesal. While he refused, his daughter allegedly accepted the “deal”.

“Shehla threatened me not to disclose this deal to anybody or my meeting with Zahoor Watali and Engineer Rashid, otherwise my life would be in danger,” Shora claimed.

He alleged that the money was given by businessman Zahoor Ahmad Shah Wattali, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail in a terror funding case. Shora also sought an enquiry into their bank accounts, email IDs, acquisitions of property by them in Delhi.

The DGP has reportedly forwarded the letter to the IGP Kashmir for “appropriate action.”

However, responding to her father's allegations, Shehla termed his statement “absolutely disgusting and baseless.” “Many of you must have come across a video of my biological father making wild allegations against me and my mum and sis. To keep it short and straight, he's a wife-beater and an abusive, depraved man. We finally decided to act against him, and this stunt is a reaction to that,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, she said: “My mother has tolerated abuse, violence and mental torture all her life. She has kept quiet for the sake of respect for the family now that we have started speaking up against his physical and mental abuse, he has started abusing us too.”

November 24,2020

Washington, Nov 24: The global coronavirus caseload has surpassed 59 million, just two days after it crosses the 58 million mark, according to John Hopkins University's data.

As of 8:23 am New Delhi time on Tuesday, there are 59,124,016 confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide. Meanwhile, the global death toll from the virus, which originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan, stands at 13,95,519, with a maximum number of deaths reported in the United States.

So far, 37,848,542 people, who had tested coronavirus positive, have recovered. India tops the list in the number of recoveries reported with 85,62,641 people recovered from the virus.

The US, India and Brazil remain the top three countries in terms of the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases, followed by France and Russia.

The US has registered more than 12 million COVID-19 cases and has the largest COVID-19 death toll of all the countries in the world (more than 257,500).

With 37,975 new COVID-19 infections, India's total count has surged to 91,77,841, according to Indian Health Ministry on Tuesday.

December 2,2020

Bengaluru, Dec 2: In a setback for those who indulge in politics over Hindu-Muslim weddings, the high court of Karnataka has declared that the “right of any major individual to marry the person of his/her choice is a fundamental right enshrined in the Constitution of India”.

The Karnataka HC division bench comprising Justices S Sujatha Sachin Shankar Magadum, which was dealing with a case involving two software professionals on November 27, added that “the said liberty relating to the personal relationships of two individuals cannot be encroached by anybody irrespective of caste or religion”.

The observations came while disposing of a habeas corpus petition filed by HB Wajeed Khan, a software engineer and resident of Bengaluru, who had approached the court seeking directions to produce Ramya G, a software engineer and colleague, and set her at liberty.

Acting on the court’s directions, Chandra Layout police produced Ramya before the court on November 27. Her parents, Gangadhar and Girija, as well as Wajeed Khan and his mother, Sreelakshmi, were present.

Ramya told the court she was staying at NGO Mahila Dakshatha Samithi, Vidyaranyapura, following a complaint lodged by her with the Janodaya Santwana Kendra, a family dispute resolution forum set up by the department of women and child welfare development. Ramya had alleged that her parents were infringing on her right to liberty by opposing her marriage to Wajeed.

Wajeed’s mother Sreelakshmi said she had no objection to the marriage but Ramya’s parents had not consented. Recording the statements, the bench noted that the scope of a habeas corpus petition was limited to producing the alleged detenue before the court.

“Ramya G, being a software engineer, is capable of taking a decision regarding her life. The Mahila Dakshata Samithi is directed to release her forthwith,” the bench observed.

