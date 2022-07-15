Rowdy-sheeter, wife held for supplying ganja to college students in Mangaluru

  1. Home
News Network
July 16, 2022

Mangaluru, July 16: The CCB sleuths of Mangaluru city police have arrested a couple on the charges of supplying ganja to college students and the general public in the coastal city.

The arrested are Vikhyath alias Vikki Bappal (28), a rowdy-sheeter from Shankara Nagara in Kavoor and his wife Anjana (21).

The police have seized 2,200 kg ganja worth Rs 22,000, Rs 1,500 cash, one mobile phone and a digital weighing machine. The value of the total seized properties is Rs 92,000.

According to Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar, a few more accused are part of a network and steps have been taken to arrest them.

Acting on a tip off, CCB police personnel under the guidance of CCB inspector Mahesh Prasad and PSI Rajendra B conducted the raid on a house in Kavoor and arrested the duo.

The arrested underwent medical examination to ascertain the consumption of drugs. The result has been tested positive for ganja consumption.

The Commissioner said that there are 13 cases against Vikhyath in Mangaluru South, North, Barke, Urwa, rural and Kankanady town station in connection with assault, attempt to murder, life threat, kidnap and others.

While there is a assault and attempt to murder case against Anjana in Kankanady town and Mangaluru South station. The couple were engaged in selling ganja near KPT, Kadri, Jeppubappal and other areas. A case has been registered at Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station. 

News Network
July 6,2022

Jenin, July 6: Israeli forces have shot dead a young Palestinian man during confrontations that broke out between Palestinians and regime forces following a military raid in the northern part of West Bank, amid renewed tensions in the occupied territories in recent weeks.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa, citing Palestinian security sources who asked not to be named, reported that the man, identified as 20-year-old Rafiq Riyad Ghanam, was severely injured on Wednesday, July 7, morning in the village of Jaba', located 8 kilometers (5 miles) southwest of the city of Jenin.

The sources added that Ghanam was shot as he was standing in front of his family's house, before he was detained by Israeli soldiers along with another young Palestinian man. Ghanam later succumbed to his gunshot wounds.

According to the Palestinian Safa news agency, the Israeli army has refused to hand back his body to the family.

Clashes erupt after Israeli forces raid Palestinian district in East al-Quds

Meanwhile, several people have been injured in fierce clashes between Palestinians and regime forces on the outskirts of the Old City of al-Quds.

The Arabic-language Palestine Today news agency reported that Israeli troops stormed Silwan neighborhood late on Tuesday, triggering a violent confrontation.

A number of Palestinians, including children, suffered breathing difficulties after inhaling tear gas fired by Israeli forces during the raid.

Two Israeli officers were also lightly wounded after local residents threw stones and objects at them, according to the Israeli Jerusalem Post daily newspaper.

Israeli forces later arrested a young Palestinian man as they broke into the al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard. Local sources identified the youth as Majd Kabha.

The development came as Israeli soldiers had physically assaulted and beaten a Palestinian worker to death near the separation barrier in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm hours earlier.

The 32-year-old Ahmad Harb Ayyad, who is from the Gaza Strip, came under fire from soldiers along with a group of other Palestinians while trying to cross the barrier to reach his workplace. 

The group managed to get away from harm, but were then apprehended and beaten by Israeli soldiers, Palestinian sources said.

Ahmad was then taken to a Tuklarm hospital but due to the seriousness of his condition he was transferred to a hospital in the nearby city of Nablus, where he died shortly afterward.

His body was handed back to the family in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli army via the Beit Hanoun crossing, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned the killing as a crime, and placed the blame on the Israeli regime.

For months, Israeli forces have been attacking Palestinian workers along the separation wall in the villages and towns of the West Bank, preventing thousands from reaching their workplaces inside the occupied territories and arresting many.

Last month, Israeli forces killed another Palestinian worker, identified as 53-year-old Nabil Ahmad Ghanem, near the separation wall south of Qalqilya city in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. 

He was on his way to his workplace when soldiers opened fire on him and he died instantly.

News Network
July 4,2022

Mumbai, Jul 4: In an expected blow to Uddhav Thackeray, the most beloved son of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today proved his government's majority in the Assembly today. This caps two weeks of political surprises that split the Shiv Sena and brought down the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Latest developments

>> Shinde proved his government’s majority on the Assembly floor today following a vote by head count. Shinde’s camp secured 164 votes, crossing the half-way mark of 144 and proving its strength on the floor of the House. The total strength of the House is 288. Meanwhile, Uddhav camp had the support of 99 MLAs.

>> Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, voted against the whip issued by the Shiv Sena chief whip Bharat Gogawale, appointed last night, and may face disqualification proceedings.

>> While Eknath Shinde camp received 164 votes, the Opposition camp got 99. Interestingly, the Opposition got 107 votes in the election for Speaker yesterday. While one switched to the Shinde camp, several MLAs did not show up for the vote.

>> Congress' Vijay Wadettiwar and Zeeshan Siddiqui did not show up today, and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan reached after the vote. NCP's Sangram Jagtap was missing too. All four were present yesterday.

>> Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi and Rais Shaikh, and AIMIM's Shah Farukh Anwar abstained from voting.

>> Team Thackeray MLA Santosh Bangar joined the Eknath Shinde camp minutes before the trust vote. The Shinde camp now has a total of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs.

>> The test of strength came a day after BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected Speaker -- a significant move in view of the Sena's pending legal appeal to disqualify 16 rebel MLAs, including the new Chief Minister.

>> Mr Narwekar last night reinstated Mr Shinde as the Shiv Sena's legislative party leader, and also recognised the appointment of Mr Gogawale as the chief whip of the Sena.

>> Eknath Shinde's rebellion - which erupted on the night of June 20 -- had whittled down the numbers of the Uddhav Thackeray faction. On Wednesday, Mr Thackeray stepped down from the top post after the Supreme Court said he has to prove a majority on the floor of the house, as ordered by the Governor.

>> A day later, Mr Shinde was named the Chief Minister in a shock announcement by the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis. Later in the evening, in a further surprise, Mr Fadnavis -- a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra -- signed up as Mr Shinde's Deputy following pressure from the BJP brass.

News Network
July 16,2022

Kalaburgi, July 16: A female police sub inspector from Shahabad in Kalaburigi was seriously injured when an accused arrested in connection with the murder of Shahabad CMC former president Girish Kambanur, attacked her while she was conducting a spot inspection of the murder.

In retaliation, the police opened fire at accused Vijayakumar Halli. Both injured PSI Suvarna and the accused are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kalaburagi.

Girish Kambanur was murdered in Shahabad town recently and the police formed two teams to nab the accused.

The police arrested Vijayakumar Halli and others on Friday late night. The accused were taken to conduct spot inspection where talwar and pistols were thrown away near Tonasanahalli village. Under the guise of showing the spot where the pistol was thrown, Vijayakumar attacked PSI Suvarna with a machete.

CPI Vijayakumar immediately opened fire at the accused injuring his left leg.

Superintendent of police Isha Pant said the firing has taken place in the wee hours of Saturday. Suvarna sustained serious injuries. She is being treated at ICU. Vijaykumar is out of danger, she told. 

