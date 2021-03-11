  1. Home
  2. Rs 1.10 crore worth gold, foreign cigarettes seized from woman at Mangaluru Airport

March 11, 2021

Mangaluru, Mar 11: Customs officers at Mangaluru International Airport today seized huge quantity of gold and foreign origin cigarettes from a female passenger on Thursday March 11.

The passenger, Mohammed Ali Sameera from Kasargod, came from Dubai by Air India flight. 

She was trying to smuggle gold by concealing it in her innerwear including sanitary pads and also in socks. Gold of net weight 2.41 kg valued at Rs 1.10 crore was seized. 

Foreign origin cigarettes violating COPTA regulations were also seized from her possession.

Further investigation is under progress.

The Customs team was led by Dr Kapil Gade IRS deputy commissioner and comprised of Preeti Suma, superintendent, Rakesh Kumar and Kshiti Nayak.

February 25,2021

Kalaburagi, Feb 25: Former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday accused the state government of allowing cast and communal violence in the name of reservation.

He also criticised ' padayatra' of different 'Swamijis ' demand reservation for their caste and community.

Addressing media here, Mr Kumaraswamy said that state government is indulging in assuring several Swamijis of giving reservation to their castes thus encouraging communal and caste violence, he said.

The Janata Dal (S) chief said that the party supremo HD Devegowda was of the opinion that the party could not spend a lot of money like others to contest in the elections. "Succumbing to the pressure from party activists, we are seriously thinking of fielding candidates for all three by-elections to Basavakalyan, Maski and Sindagi constituencies," he said.

The former CM alleged that the current Yediyurappa government is not spending on any of the works approved by the state Assembly but has the money for projects approved at the Cabinet meeting.
Answering a question on joining hands with the Congress in the election for the mayoral position in Mysuru, Kumaraswamy said that it is the understanding of local leaders.

He also criticised the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government in the state for allotting new expensive cars to all Ministers in the state during this ' corona ' crisis, he said.

March 8,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 8: It was special day for Dr Padmanabha Kamath, a Mangaluru-based cardiologist, who received praises from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction held through video conference on the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Day programme.

Dr Kamath had supplied ECG machines to 30 Jan Aushadhi centres of six districts including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagalur to diagnose heart-related ailments in the nick of time.

Dr Kamath interacted with PM Modi from Jan Aushadhi day programme venue at CHC, Brahmavara. He told the Prime Minister that he had found that rural people find it difficult to diagnose if they face any heart ailment.

He said that three years back it was decided to supply ECG machines at Jan Aushadhi centers by us.

"Many started making comical comments on me for initiating this. Some even said why all these are needed for a cardiologist to support Jan Aushadhi concept," he said.

"But now many have been benefited and more than 100 heart attack complications were averted through the strategic intervention of ECG at Jan Aushadhi centers. We have trained the people in Jan Aushadhi Kendras on how to operate ECG," Dr Kamath explained.

Dr Kamath also recalled an incident where in he had helped a youth to set up Jan Aushadhi Kendra two years back and how the youth is now self reliant with his Kendra doing good business in Mangaluru. Modi lauded Kamath that he has inherited the service mindedness.

He said that Dr Kamath has upheld the sanctity of profession as people regard medical profession a gift to serve the mankind. It is to be noted that Dr Kamath started a WhatsApp group, Cardiology at Doorsteps (CAD), with about many doctors to help quicker diagnosis especially in the remote rural places where specialists are not easily accessible.

The doctors dispense their guidance to rural doctors in terms of reading electrocardiograms (ECGs) that are posted in the Whatsapp group for a second opinion. He told The New Indian Express that Jan Aushadhi Kendra can give multiple benefits to people than just giving medicines.

That is why he thought ECG machines can be made available at Jan Aushadhi Kendra. Even I have seen how people in villages suffer when they face heart attack, he said.

March 6,2021

Ahmedabad, Mar 6: A health official in Gujarat has tested positive for coronavirus days after taking the second dose of the vaccine against the infection, officials said Saturday.

The man, a health officer in Gandhinagar's Dehgam taluka, had taken the first dose on January 16 and the second one on February 15. He had fever and and his samples were examined, which detected the Covid-19 infection on February 20 said Gandhinagar's Chief Health Officer Dr MH Solanki.

"He is in home isolation as his symptoms are mild. He has told me that he is fit to join work from Monday," Solanki added.

The CHO said it generally takes around 45 days for antibodies against the infection to develop after both the doses of the vaccine are administered.

He also said one must wear a mask and adhere to all Covid-19 protocols like social distancing etc. even after taking both doses of the vaccine against the infection in order to be on the safe side.

As on Friday evening, Gujarat has a caseload of 2,72,240, including 4,413 deaths. 

