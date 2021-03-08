Up to Rs 2-cr loan, bus passes…: Here’re what Karnataka Budget offers women

Bengaluru, Mar 8: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa, who had earlier said that the State Budget will be beneficial for women, today announced a slew of measures and allocations for the empowerment and safety of women.

Here are the new announcements

1. CM Yediyurappa announced a discounted bus pass for women working in garment factories. Rs 30 crore has been allocated for the scheme.

2. Brick and mortar and e-markets for products made by women entrepreneurs in major cities of the state has been proposed in the Budget. The CM also proposed to showcase unique products made by women to be exhibited for a week in these platforms.

3. Women and Children's Budget will be implemented under Panchayat Raj. The chief minister announced that the safe city project will gather pace. He also said that 7,500 CCTV cameras will be installed in Bengaluru. Tech-based e-beat will be implemented during night hours to ensure women's safety.

4. Excellence centres with the help of NIMHANS and NLSIU will be set up to help women who are subjected to harassment and abuse.

5. Elevate Women programme at a cost of Rs 5 crore to assist women entrepreneurs will be implemented, said the chief minister. He added that to strengthen SHGs, a Self Help Group policy will be formulated. Women safety and empowerment campaign will also be carried out.

6. The state government is set to upgrade Anganwadis to Shishu Palana Kendra to help women, said the chief minister.

7. Women entrepreneurs in the service sector can now avail up to Rs 2 crore loan at four per cent interest.

8. The chief minister said that at least 6,000 micro-enterprises under Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department to generate employment for 60,000 women. Branding and online market assistance for such enterprises will be given to women, the CM added.