  2. Up to Rs 2-cr loan, bus passes…: Here’re what Karnataka Budget offers women

News Network
March 8, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 8: Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa, who had earlier said that the State Budget will be beneficial for women, today announced a slew of measures and allocations for the empowerment and safety of women.

Here are the new announcements

1. CM Yediyurappa announced a discounted bus pass for women working in garment factories. Rs 30 crore has been allocated for the scheme.

2. Brick and mortar and e-markets for products made by women entrepreneurs in major cities of the state has been proposed in the Budget. The CM also proposed to showcase unique products made by women to be exhibited for a week in these platforms.

3. Women and Children's Budget will be implemented under Panchayat Raj. The chief minister announced that the safe city project will gather pace. He also said that 7,500 CCTV cameras will be installed in Bengaluru. Tech-based e-beat will be implemented during night hours to ensure women's safety.

4. Excellence centres with the help of NIMHANS and NLSIU will be set up to help women who are subjected to harassment and abuse.

5. Elevate Women programme at a cost of Rs 5 crore to assist women entrepreneurs will be implemented, said the chief minister. He added that to strengthen SHGs, a Self Help Group policy will be formulated. Women safety and empowerment campaign will also be carried out.

6. The state government is set to upgrade Anganwadis to Shishu Palana Kendra to help women, said the chief minister.

7. Women entrepreneurs in the service sector can now avail up to Rs 2 crore loan at four per cent interest.

8. The chief minister said that at least 6,000 micro-enterprises under Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department to generate employment for 60,000 women. Branding and online market assistance for such enterprises will be given to women, the CM added.

News Network
February 23,2021

 

Chikkaballapur, Feb 23: Karnataka Minister for Home Basavaraja Bommai on Tuesday announced Rs five lakh compensation to the family members of gudubandi gelatin blast mishap at Chikkaballapur district.

Speaking to newsmen after visiting the blast spot, he said that the incident has been handed over to the CID for investigation. He also took the task of Deputy Commissioner Latha, central IGP Chandrashekar and SP Muthun. He asked them whether they have information on the stock of gelatin sticks in the mining and this illegal quarrying not come to the notice of district administration.

Due to negligence on the part of the administration the incident occurred and instructed the officials to note this mishap and avoid such incidents in future, he added.

Agencies
February 27,2021

83176.jpg

Riyadh, Feb 27:  Saudi Arabia has categorically rejected the report submitted to the United States Congress regarding the heinous murder of Saudi citizen Jamal Khashoggi, calling the assessment in the report pertaining to the Kingdom’s leadership negative, false and unacceptable.

“The government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia completely rejects the negative, false and unacceptable assessment in the report pertaining to the Kingdom’s leadership, and notes that the report contained inaccurate information and conclusions,” the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement.

“It is truly unfortunate that this report, with its unjustified and inaccurate conclusions, is issued while the kingdom had clearly denounced this heinous crime, and the kingdom’s leadership took the necessary steps to ensure that such a tragedy never takes place again,” the foreign ministry said.

“The Kingdom rejects any measure that infringes upon its leadership, sovereignty, and the independence of its judicial system,” the ministry added.

The ministry reiterated that the relationship between the Kingdom and the US is “a robust and enduring partnership.

It added: “This partnership has thrived for nearly eight decades on the basis of mutual respect and the institutions in both countries have worked diligently to deepen these ties in all aspects, through increased cooperation and consultations to bolster security and stability in the region and the world.

“We look forward to maintaining the enduring foundations that have shaped the framework of the resilient strategic partnership between the Kingdom and the United States.

News Network
March 6,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 6: The police have busted a multilevel marketing scheme racket running under the name Indus Viva and arrested 24 offenders including the CEO, COO of the Bengaluru based company.

Police stated that the offenders have cheated about 10 lakh people, collecting amounts to the tune of Rs 1500 crore.

The bank accounts of Indus Viva Health Sciences Private Limited with Rs 20 crore amount was frozen.

Abhilash Thomas, CEO of Indus Viva, managing company's day to day operations, and Prem Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, Mandalanen Subramanyam, director managing taxation & statutory issues and Imdadulla Shariff, vice-president in-charge of operations, logistics, warehouses and customer care are among the arrested. All four are residents of Bengaluru.

Several distributors were also arrested. CA Anzar, chairman of Olive life sciences and Kuruvila Chacko, director, Indus Viva Health Sciences are absconding.

According to Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar, Indus Viva enrolls members into its binary schemes with a Rs.12500 fee providing a 100 value points initially. Members have to enroll new members to earn bonuses and are encouraged to make more members in a swift manner to earn more. A member can earn Rs 2,56,000 by making 256 persons join the scheme in nine weeks.

Members are given various fancy designations like Star Distributor, Ruby Executive, Sapphire Executive, Executive Blue Diamond and are offered rewards like laptops, five-star hotel accommodation, foreign tours.

Thus, a member becoming Black Diamond Ambassador by enrolling 10,000 members is promised a Mercedes Benz, Black Diamond Ring & pendant and one week USA trip.

Indus Viva also offers President Club Member Plan under which one can join by paying Rs.1.5 lakh. The company provides them with 50 beauty, health, dietary products priced at Rs 3597 each and in addition offers products worth Rs 25,000 free. A person joining PCMP is attracted with “an opportunity to dine with the CEO in Bengaluru.”

The company conducts star summits annually in prominent hotels in Bengaluru or other cities. They also provide training sessions for members to skill them to make more members join the schemes. They claimed that the company has branch offices in the USA, Uganda and Bangladesh and that they want to expand the business worldwide, Sajjanar told reporters on Saturday.

Indus Viva has its own production unit named Olive Life Sciences located at Nelamangala, Bengaluru. But these health & beauty products are not recognized/certified by any government department liable to be confiscated under the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisement) Act 1954.

“Women in particular are targeted by these companies with false claims and blatant lies and thereafter are exploited in different ways. The public is advised not to fall prey to these dubious schemes offering easy and quick money and advised to take the local police assistance if they suspect any such activity,” the economic offences wing sleuths of the Cyberabad police caution.

The Cyberabad cops were acting on a complaint received in Gachibowli PS in February. The complainant stated that lured with an attractive income offer for promoting the company products like coffee, juice, he had invested Rs.12,500 but realized that he was cheated by Indus Viva.

A case was registered under 406, 420 IPC and various sections of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act 1978.

