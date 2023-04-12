  1. Home
  2. Rs 27 lakh in cash, materials worth Rs 14 lakh seized in Dakshina Kannada

News Network
April 12, 2023

Mangaluru, Apr 12: As part of the implementation of the model code of conduct in Dakshina Kannada, teams of officials have seized Rs 27 lakh in cash, and campaign materials worth Rs 14 lakh (Rs 41 lakh in total) since March 29.

The flying squads, static surveillance teams, excise and police have also seized drugs worth Rs 8.2 lakh and liquor worth Rs 4.2 lakh in the district, after the declaration of the poll code. While teams have so far seized Rs 27.1 lakh in cash, nearly Rs 6.4 lakh has been returned after documents were submitted by those who were carrying it.

The flying squad that was checking vehicles as part of the model code of conduct in Punjalkatte police station limits, found an ATM cash delivery vehicle carrying Rs 10 lakh without proper documents, late on Monday. Dakshina Kannada SP Vikram Amathe said that the case has been referred to the cash seizures redressal committee.

Officials said that the district has 72 flying squads, 81 static surveillance teams and 11 excise teams, apart from police squads. Between March 29 and April 10, the teams had seized Rs 17.1 lakh. While two expenditure related cases were registered during the period, three cases have been registered for excise law violations in the district.

The Election Commission has already appointed nodal officers for the implementation of the model code of conduct in each constituency in the district. Dakshina Kannada zilla panchayat CEO Kumar is the district level nodal officer for the model code of conduct in the district.

Kumar, who is also the head of the cash seizures redressal committee, said that teams of officials should deposit the cash seized in the government treasury, and that the cases need to be referred to the committee.

“After verification of documents submitted by those who were carrying the money, the committee will take an appropriate decision. There is an SOP issued by the Election Commission for seizure of money during the implementation of Model Code of Conduct.

As per the SOP, the vehicle carrying the money without proper documents needs to be videographed, to show the details of the vehicle, as well as the cash recovered from it. Vehicles carrying money, above Rs 50,000 and below Rs 10 lakh, can be released, if sufficient documents are produced,” Kumar said.

News Network
April 3,2023

Indore, Apr 3: Days after a tragic accident that killed 36 people here, more than five bulldozers rolled into the Beleshwar Mahadev temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore today to demolish illegal construction. A large contingent of municipal and police officials reached the temple on Monday morning to ensure the action was carried out without any disturbance.

Personnel from four police stations have been deployed to prevent any possible resistance. The Deputy Municipal Commissioner, District Magistrate, and other officials are also present at the spot.

The tragedy, in which some families lost more than one member, could have been averted had the Indore Municipal Corporation acted on complaints filed by residents, an NDTV investigation showed. The temple area that collapsed was an illegal structure and the Indore Municipal Corporation had marked the cover of the stepwell for demolition last year, but they backed down after the temple trust warned them religious sentiments would be hurt.

The stepwell roof broke due to the weight of the crowds on Ram Navami. A havan was being performed when the incident happened.

Managed by a private trust, the temple is located at Sneh Nagar, one of the oldest residential colonies in Indore.

The 200-year-old stepwell was covered with four iron girders, a thin layer of concrete and tiles incapable of holding the weight of the crowd that gathered to offer puja on Ram Navami.

The walls had come up around the floor. A tin shed was set up as the roof of the temple. People gathered at Shri Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal temple for a havan (ritual) did not know that the ground beneath their feet hid a deep well amid rusty iron grills.

On Sunday, Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed District Collectors virtually from his residence office and instructed them to identify traditional ancient wells and stepwells and prepare a list. He told them to stay particularly alert about wells and stepwells which have been covered without filling. If there is such a place, arrangements should be made by opening them so that there is no possibility of an accident. If necessary, boundary walls, fencing, or railing should be made around such places.

Information about wells and stepwells should also be obtained from the local elders. It should be ensured that an incident like Indore does not recur anywhere in the state. He also told them to be careful about open boreholes. Such boreholes located on government and private land should be identified. Action should be taken against the concerned officer-employee in case of an open borehole on government land, and on the concerned landowner if the borehole is found open on private land.

After his order, the Indore district administration also issued an order under section 144 of CrPC to identify and free all stepwells from encroachment. The order, released by collector Ilayaraja T, says that a survey of all stepwells and wells will be carried out across the district and those that have dilapidated covers will be marked dangerous.

IMC officials will also survey 629 water bodies in Indore The name of the place and owner of the stepwell will be recorded, along with the land survey number and photograph.

A police case has been filed against two officials of the temple trust. Two municipal officials have been suspended for not removing illegal construction. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced ₹ 5 lakh compensation to the families of the victims and ₹ 50,000 to those injured in the freak accident and also ordered a magisterial probe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced compensation from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of the accident victims.

A tweet on the official handle of the Prime Minister's Office read; "An ex-gratia of ₹ 2 lakh (each) from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate tragedy in Indore today. The injured would be given ₹ 50,000 (each): PM."

News Network
March 31,2023

The Gujarat High Court allowed a petition moved by Gujarat University (GU) challenging direction of Central Information Commission (CIC) asking the varsity to provide post graduate degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi under Right to Information Act (RTI) to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. 
 
While setting aside the direction of CIC, Justice Biren Vaishnav also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Delhi CM Kejriwal. The Delhi CM was party respondent in the case. The court refused to stay its order after a request by Kejriwal's lawyer for appealing the verdict. 
 
In 2016, GU had moved the court challenging the order passed by CIC directing it to provide information to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on the graduation degree of Modi. 
 
The then information commissioner M Sridhar Acharyulu had passed the direction to the Prime Minister's Office to provide information of Modi's graduation and post graduation degrees to GU as well as Delhi University to help them in searching those documents. GU approached the court stating that CIC didn't have jurisdiction to pass such an order and pleaded the court to quash it.
 
The Delhi Chief Minister himself never filed any formal RTI application. It happened after he provided information about his electoral photo identity but criticised CIC publicly saying that it was "obstructing information on Modi's degrees." 
 
The CIC took cognisance of Delhi CM's response as an application and issued notice to PMO to provide "specific number and year" of degrees of "Narendra Damodardas Modi" for making the search for the documents easy for GU and Delhi University.
 
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had appeared for the state government-run university and argued, "Although the varsity had nothing to hide, a very short and significant question arises for consideration before the court is whether, in principle, the Right to Information Act be applied either for extraneous purpose to satisfy somebody's curiosity or to give a job opportunity to a few individuals who are misusing the provisions. So, in principle the university is contesting." 
 
Mehta had argued, "No objection so far as degree is concerned... degree is in public domain.. degree was placed in public domain in more than one forum. This particular degree nobody is hiding. But, in principle, this needs to be examined." Mehta argued that seeking education qualification of a public person has to satisfy the RTI exemption clauses that it must be in public interest. He said that "just because the public is interested, it can't be held that it is of public interest." 
 
Mehta said that elections can't be questioned on the basis of educational qualification. "Can you seek any personal information merely because you are curious about it? Can a CM seek information about the health of a PM?," Mehta argued. He gave examples of federal laws of the United States of America and the United Kingdom, which guard personal information of citizens.
 
At the end of his submission, he had told the court that the varsity's petition should be allowed with a cost. "Otherwise, we would be doing a great disservice to the Act, which is intended for something else but it is used for something else...it is used for settling political scores, used for childish jabs against opponents."
 
Appearing for Kejriwal, senior lawyer Percy Kavina responded, saying "Settling political scores and politics is inextricably linked with this matter because of the allied parties who are politically antithetical to each other. He stated that provisions under RTI are clear that one shouldn't be required to give the purpose of seeking information.
 
Kavina argued that direction is to furnish information to the public information officer (PIO) of Gujarat University under RTI Act and not the varsity itself. There is no order against the university. 
 
"The university is a statutory body which can't hold the brief for somebody else no matter how desirable it is. The commission directed the PIO of the Prime Minister's Office and Gujarat University. Why should GU spring to the defence of a person who has not chosen to challenge this order. The PIO of the PMO, public information officer of PMO, is the principal directee... he has not chosen to challenge this order," Kavina argued. He also said that instead of challenging it in the high court, an alternative remedy was available for filing an appeal against the commission's order.
 
He argued that when a candidate contesting elections discloses his or her educational qualification, he goes out of the purview of exemption under RTI Act. "An attempt was made and we inquired that a person doesn't hold qualification. It is an offence to file wrong information. Kavina also contended that no information related to the degree was available in the public domain.
 
"Entire case of the university is being pleaded for by a person who is not before the court. If the university is directed to comply with an order then it is for the person whose information is to be given to be asked yes or no. The order can be treated as a request. Do you have a problem? If you have, I will consider it...it is how the rule of law operates. Ex-US president Donald Trump and US president Joe Biden's houses were also investigated by the FBI. No one is above the law," Kavina had argued. 

News Network
April 12,2023

Mangaluru: As per the animal exchange programme between Rajkot Zoological Park and Pilikula Biological Park, which was approved by the Central Zoo Authority, new species of birds and animals arrived at the Pilikula Biological Park on Tuesday.

According to Pilikula Biological Park director HJ Bhandary, the park has received an Asiatic lion, two wolves, golden jackal, comb duck, and silver pheasant and golden pheasant birds. 

The park on the other hand is sending four wild dogs, a leopard, two civet cats, four reticulated pythons, four mountain snakes, vine snakes and sand boa to Rajkot. The wolf that arrived is endangered. We are happy that the wild dogs and hyenas that arrived at the park are breeding. 

With the funding from Reliance Foundation, a huge enclosure will be built for the wolves, Bhandary said.

For the time being, the newly arrived animals will be under quarantine, and will soon be available for public display. Under the animal exchange programme, four white black-bucks and four nilgai arrived at the Pilikula Biological Park from the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoological Park, Nagpur, in Maharashtra, about a month ago.

