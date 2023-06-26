Rs 60,000 crore needed annually to implement 5 Cong guarantees: CM at new MLAs training camp

  1. Home
News Network
June 26, 2023

Bengaluru, June 26: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said a total of Rs 59,000 crore to Rs 60,000 crore is required annually, for the implementation of Congress' five poll 'guarantees'. He said, the fresh budget of the new Congress government, which he will be presenting on July 7, is likely to be of the size Rs 3,35,000 crore.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the finance portfolio, was speaking after inaugurating the training camp organised for the newly elected MLAs of the 16th Legislative Assembly. 

"The first budget after independence was twenty one crore three lakh rupees, today it is about three lakh nine thousand crore rupees. I will be presenting a new budget on July 7 it may be (of the size) three lakh thirty to thirty five thousand crore rupees," Siddaramaiah said.

Addressing the newly elected legislators, he said, "the present budget is around three lakh nine thousand eight hundred and ninety six crore rupees, as I'm implementing five guarantees, I will have to provide rupees forty thousand crore for it, for the remaining period. A total of fifty nine thousand to sixty thousand crore rupees is required for five guarantees."

Noting that the previous BJP government had presented a budget in February by taking a vote on account for four months, the CM said, the budget he will be presenting on July 7 will come into force from August 1.

Urging the legislators to try to learn and understand budgets, he also asked them to learn about taxation, stating the rich should be taxed, not the poor. The five guarantees are: up to 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of free rice to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders, both in the age group of 18-25 (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).

While the government has already launched the scheme which will provide free travel for women in public transport buses, the other four schemes are in various stages of implementation, and the timeline has already been fixed for their rollout. 

Speaker of the Assembly U T Khader, Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraja Horatti, Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, Assembly Secretary M K Vishalakshi were present at the inaugural of the training.

The Legislature Session is scheduled from July 3 to 14. Suggesting that MLAs and MPs should understand the "meaning" of budget, the CM said, "in the 12th century, 'Kayakayogi' Basavanna spoke about budget. 'Kayaka' and 'Dasoha' are the key factors of the budget. Kayaka means production, Dasoha means sharing." 

He explained that the value of the budget is just understanding where the production is and to whom we distribute it in the society. The Assembly is the temple of democracy, Siddaramaiah said, as he called upon legislators to raise people’s problems effectively in the Lower House and develop a mindset to seek solutions. Those who do not read and understand the Constitution cannot become good legislators and parliamentarians, he said, "So read the Constitution and understand its basic principles and objectives."

"We made the rules of the House ourselves. He said that if you read and understand it properly, people's problems can be brought before the house in a proper manner....We cannot make laws contrary to the Constitution. Therefore, reading the constitution is essential," he said. Out of 224 MLAs, 70 have entered the Legislative Assembly for the first time.

Former MP and former Union Minister K H Muniyappa (now minister in state government), former Minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy are among them.

News Network
June 19,2023

Bengaluru: A delivery boy was killed after a car hit his bike and dragged him for 100 metres near Rajarajeshwari Nagar Metro Station in Bengaluru, said police on Monday.

The incident took place late on Sunday night. The deceased, identified as Prasanna Kumar, a resident of H.D. Kote in Mysore district, worked as a delivery boy for a food delivery app.

He had come to Bengaluru to earn a livelihood. The accused driver, Vinayak was thrashed by the public and then handed over to the police.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, Vinayak, worked as a sales executive in a car showroom. He had got an incentive following which he partied with his friends. His friends, including three girls, travelled in the car in an inebriated state. They were on their way to drop one of their friends home at Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

The car had crashed into the bike from behind and after the crash, the accused had not stopped the vehicle and dragged the body for 100 metres. Later, the accused tried to escape from the spot. The passers-by who witnessed the accident chased the car for one kilometre and caught the driver.

The locals told police that three girls and one boy managed to escape from the spot. The irate mob smashed the windows of the car and handed over the accused to the Byatarayanapura traffic police. 

News Network
June 23,2023

Bengaluru, June 23: A record number of 75 Indian universities featured in ‘Times High Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2023’. Last year, 71 Indian varsities had featured in the rankings. 

With Japan having 117 institutes and China 95 universities in the list, India is the third most-represented nation in the rankings. 

While IISc is ranked 48th, the second highest ranked university in India is also from Karnataka – JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in Mysuru, which comes 68th.

Others in the top 100 include Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences in Bajhol, Himachal Pradesh at 77th position and Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala, ranked 95th.

In all, India has one university in the top 50, four universities in the top 100 and 18 universities in the top 200.

Other Indian universities to make the rankings include the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, (106th); Alagappa University, Tamil Nadu, (111th); Saveetha University, Tamil Nadu, (113th); Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, (128th); Indian Institute of Technology Ropar, Punjab, (131st); and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (137th).

This is the 11th edition of 'THE’s Asia University Rankings', and this year 669 universities are ranked, up from 616 last year, and 31 countries and regions are represented, from Turkey in the west to Japan in the east.

News Network
June 13,2023

Bengaluru, June 13: The Karnataka government will constitute new vision groups across seven sectors to promote industrial development, State's Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil has said.

He said this while speaking at a meeting held here on Monday evening with leading industrialists to exchange ideas on promoting industrial growth in the state. The proposed vision groups will span the sectors of Aerospace & Defense, Machine Tools, Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM), Core Manufacturing, Pharma, Startups (non-IT), and Auto/EV.

The vision groups will comprise industry experts, public sector officials and academic experts. These groups will be institutionalised and will provide holistic guidance to the department and lead industrial progress in the right direction, the Minister noted. The government also intends to promote manufacturing and industrialisation in sectors such as future mobility, green hydrogen, food processing, textiles, and warehousing & logistics, he was quoted as saying by his office in a release. Listing opportunities for green hydrogen, Patil said the state has already attracted commitments worth about Rs 2.8 lakh crore from interested players.

The first green hydrogen cluster of the country cluster would come up in Mangaluru, he said adding that the required infrastructure including land, and water will be facilitated, and incentives will be extended as per norms. The government is planning to set up a Karnataka Aerospace Technology Centre at Devanahalli R&D park to ease information dissemination, enable networks and market linkages and create Common Facility Centre (CFC) and incubation centres. 

Intensive efforts are under way to pursue opportunities worth approximately Rs. 2.5 Lakh Crores, he claimed. An IFS (Indian Forest Service) officer of PCCF (Principal Chief Conservator of Forests) grade will be appointed within the department to facilitate resolution of environment-related issues, Patil said, as he also shared his experience on how such issues were successfully resolved by appointing a PCCF-grade official in the irrigation department while he worked as the minister of that department during 2013-18.

He assured that the government would always consider the opinions and suggestions of industrialists with open-mindedness and ensure maintaining industry friendliness. Foreign embassy officials of several countries, Geetanjali Kirloskar (Toyota Kirloskar), Sushant Naik (Tata Motors), Rajiv Khushu (Texas Instruments), Vincent (Foxconn), and Amit Kumar Singh (Asian paints) were among representatives of over 30 industries who were present. Also, representatives of industry bodies organisations such as CII, FICCI, FKCCI, AWAKE, and KASSIA also attended the meeting, the release said.

