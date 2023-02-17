  1. Home
  2. Ruckus in Assembly minutes after CM Bommai begins pre-poll Budget presentation

News Network
February 17, 2023

bommai.jpg

Minutes after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai began presenting the 2023-24 Budget, a ruckus broke out in the Assembly. This is the CM’s second budget and the BJP government’s last in the current term. 

CM Bommai is likely to make some big-ticket announcements like welfare schemes and fulfilment of the demands of several key communities, with an eye on the Assembly election likely to be held in April-May.

Bengaluru, with its perennial traffic woes and flooding issues, is likely to get an infrastructural push in the budget. Earlier this week, Bengaluru was ranked among the most traffic-congested cities in the world, according to the Tom Tom traffic index. The city topped the chart of India’s most traffic-congested cities, followed by Pune (ranked 6), New Delhi (34) and Mumbai (47).

The budget to be presented by Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio is likely to be aimed at pleasing all sections of the society, and the Chief Minister is also likely to highlight the achievements of the government, official sources said.

Comments

News Network
February 10,2023

ModiShia.jpg

Mumbai, Feb 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new campus of an educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslims on Friday in an outreach to one of Mumbai's most influential communities ahead of the high-stakes municipal elections in the city.

PM Modi was seen walking, holding hands with the head of the community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, at the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah, the principal educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra community, at Marol in suburban Andheri.

"I have known four generations of Syedna sahab's family. I am here as a family member, not a PM. You have fulfilled a 150-year-old dream by setting up this institute," he said, praising the members of the community for changing with the times and maintaining their "relevance".

The institute works to protect the learning traditions and literary culture of the community, and the new centre will impart Arabic learning.

PM Modi also said that in the last few years "an atmosphere of unprecedented trust" has been created in the country and praised his government for strides in education.

"In the last eight years, every week, one university and two colleges were opened in country," he said, adding that while from 2004 to 2014, when the Congress-led government was in office, 145 medical colleges were came up in country, after he assumed office in 2014, more than 260 medical colleges have been set up.

The event was part of PM Modi's second visit to the city in less than a month, which saw him unveil several infrastructure projects earlier in the day. On January 19, the PM inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects worth over ₹ 38,000 crore in the financial capital.

The Prime Minister's visit assumes significance given the upcoming elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) - the richest civic body in India.

Comments

News Network
February 11,2023

boy.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 11: A teenage boy who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru following a ghastly road mishap occurred at Shivagiri near Kalleri in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada, breathed his last on the late night on Thursday February 9. 

The deceased has been identified as Aboobakar Siddique (16), son of daily wage labourer Kuppetti resident Ibrahim alias Abbonu. He was a II PUC student. He is survived by parents, a sister and six brothers.

Siddique was riding pillion along with his friend Mohammed Khaleel on latter’s scooter. The duo was going towards Kuppetti from Karaya. Their scooter crashed onto a goods auto-rickshaw in the rear near Shivagiri. Both rider and pillion rider were thrown onto the road and received critical injuries.

Khaleel is still undergoing treated in the intensive care unit of a private hospital. 

Comments

News Network
February 3,2023

jwelry.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 3: The coastal city witnessed another cold blooded murder when an employee of a jewellery shop in Mangaluru was stabbed to death on Friday, February 3 afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Raghavendra, who was working in a jewellery shop near Milagres School at Hampankatta in the heart of the city. 

It is said that a person entered the jewellery shop when Raghavendra was alone and stabbed him. 

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. 

The incident came to light when the proprietor of the shop returned after having lunch.

Comments

