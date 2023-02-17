Ruckus in Assembly minutes after CM Bommai begins pre-poll Budget presentation

Minutes after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai began presenting the 2023-24 Budget, a ruckus broke out in the Assembly. This is the CM’s second budget and the BJP government’s last in the current term.
CM Bommai is likely to make some big-ticket announcements like welfare schemes and fulfilment of the demands of several key communities, with an eye on the Assembly election likely to be held in April-May.
Bengaluru, with its perennial traffic woes and flooding issues, is likely to get an infrastructural push in the budget. Earlier this week, Bengaluru was ranked among the most traffic-congested cities in the world, according to the Tom Tom traffic index. The city topped the chart of India’s most traffic-congested cities, followed by Pune (ranked 6), New Delhi (34) and Mumbai (47).
The budget to be presented by Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio is likely to be aimed at pleasing all sections of the society, and the Chief Minister is also likely to highlight the achievements of the government, official sources said.
