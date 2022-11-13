  1. Home
  2. S L Bhyrappa releases book to demonize Tipu Sultan amidst tight security

News Network
November 14, 2022

Hindutva ideologue and Kannada writer S L Bhyrappa released ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’, a book authored by Rangayana director Addanda C Cariyappa, at Vanaranga on the Rangayana premises in Mysuru on Sunday.

The book release programme was held amid tight police security as many historians and non-communal Kannadigas have been opposing the book, which demonises the Tiger of Mysore who died in the battlefield fighting against the colonial forces.

Each person was allowed to enter the venue only after a thorough security check.

Bhyrappa claimed that it is evident from historical records that Tipu was against Kannada.

“Several Persian and Parsi terms still exist in the revenue department. Attempts to change names of villages are also proof to that,” he said. 

Hardling Hindutva activist and former chairman of BJP government sponsored textbook revision committee Rohith Chakrathirtha, BJP MP Pratap Simha and activist Vadiraj were present.

The book is published by Ayodhya Publications and it has a prelude by Bhyrappa and back page content by Chakravarthy Sulibele. 

News Network
November 11,2022

hardik.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 11: A four-year-old boy lost his life when the auto rickshaw in which he was travelling involved in a collision with a pick up vehicle at Kodimbala on Kadaba-Panja road in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday. 

The deceased has been identified as Hardik (4), student of Shri Bharathi Shishu Mandir of Saraswati Vidyalaya of Vidyanagar,  Kadaba. He was son of Naveen from Panja village who runs medical shop at Nettana. 

Hardik used to commute to school every day by the school bus. However, on Thursday, his mother took him from the Shishu Mandir as she had come to Kadaba for a programme. Both Hardik and his mother were in the auto rickshaw when tragedy struck.

Though Hardik was given first aid at Kadaba primary health care centre, he succumbed on the way to Puttur for higher treatment. He is survived by father, mother and a younger sibling.  Kadaba police have registered a case.

News Network
November 3,2022

mangaluru.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 3: The airport authority of India (AAI) has issued an official aeronautical information publication (AIP) supplement stating the change of city and airport name from Mangalore to Mangaluru with effect from December 1.

The AIP supplement said the purpose is to officially inform all stakeholders regarding the name change for Mangalore Airport and Mangalore city in AIS (Aeronautical Information Services) products.

The name of city 'Mangalore' is changed to 'Mangaluru' and name of the airport 'Mangalore' Airport is changed to 'Mangaluru International Airport, Mangaluru,' it said. According to AAI, the AIP is the basic aviation document intended primarily to satisfy international requirements for the exchange of permanent aeronautical information and long duration temporary changes essential for air navigation.

The AAI had handed over the airport in October 2020 to Adani Group to operate, manage and develop for 50 years.

News Network
November 4,2022

sullia.jpg

Mangaluru, Nov 4: A 7-year-old boy died of a heart attack at his school in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. 

The deceased student has been identified as Mokshit K.C, a resident of Kukkujadka of Amarmutnur village. He was a Class 2 student of the Kukkujadka Government Higher Primary School in Amaramuthnooru village.

As usual, Mokshit had gone to school on Wednesday, November 2, but soon after developed a fever. The school authorities informed the parents and his father Chandrashekhar arrived at the school to pick him up.

However, the boy suddenly collapsed and was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to doctors Mokshit died of a heart attack. He is survived by his father, mother, and brother.

 
 

