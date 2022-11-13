S L Bhyrappa releases book to demonize Tipu Sultan amidst tight security

Hindutva ideologue and Kannada writer S L Bhyrappa released ‘Tipu Nija Kanasugalu’, a book authored by Rangayana director Addanda C Cariyappa, at Vanaranga on the Rangayana premises in Mysuru on Sunday.

The book release programme was held amid tight police security as many historians and non-communal Kannadigas have been opposing the book, which demonises the Tiger of Mysore who died in the battlefield fighting against the colonial forces.

Each person was allowed to enter the venue only after a thorough security check.

Bhyrappa claimed that it is evident from historical records that Tipu was against Kannada.

“Several Persian and Parsi terms still exist in the revenue department. Attempts to change names of villages are also proof to that,” he said.

Hardling Hindutva activist and former chairman of BJP government sponsored textbook revision committee Rohith Chakrathirtha, BJP MP Pratap Simha and activist Vadiraj were present.

The book is published by Ayodhya Publications and it has a prelude by Bhyrappa and back page content by Chakravarthy Sulibele.