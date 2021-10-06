  1. Home
S M Krishna inaugurates Mysuru Dasara-2021, heaps praises on PM Modi

News Network
October 7, 2021

Dasara2021.jpg

Mysuru, Oct 7: Former chief minister S M Krishna, who jumped from BJP to Congress a couple of years ago, inaugurated the 2021 edition of Mysuru Dasara atop Chamundi Hill today.

Krishna touched upon all aspects of life and nation, ranging from religion, spirituality, human relations, nostalgia, history, heritage, tourism, evolution, achievements, foreign relations, and related them to Mysuru Dasara in his speech at the inauguration.

He spoke after lighting the lamp before the idol of Sri Chamundeshwari, placed in the silver chariot, and offering floral tributes to the deity. Eighty-nine-year-old Krishna recalled his school and college days in Mysuru although he was a native of Somanahalli in Maddur taluk of Mandya district.

Krishna, along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, District in-charge Minister S T Somashekar, offered 'pushparchane' to the idol of Chamundeshwari Devi that is placed in the Silver Chariot  after the chief priest of Chamundeshwari Temple N Shashishekara Dixit offered puja. 

“Mysuru Dasara Exhibition was equally famous like the world famous Dasara itself. We oppose monarchy but we cannot erase the achievements and contributions of great kings of the the Yadu dynasty from the pages of history. Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar pledged the gold jewels of his family members to construct Krishnaraja Sagar Dam, which helped the progress of the farmers of the region, especially Mandya district,” he said.

He said the government should plan a Dasara package by next year to cover other significant tourist destinations like Badami and Aihole to attract more visitors and to increase the revenue. “Singapore is an example on how a place can progress by proper planning of development and maintaining cleanliness to attract tourists. Mysuru has a similar potential,” he said.

A Congressman for nearly five decades, Krishna who joined the BJP a couple of years back, heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “In my nearly six decades of political awareness, I have not seen a leader with such commitment and dedication towards the progress of India. He has big dreams for the nation and is ably leading by example to take India to new heights. There is a need to give the right direction to the youth of the nation by setting the right kind of ambitions. Hope the Union and the state governments will take steps in this regard,” he said.

Krishna recalled how, Mahatma Gandhi was pleased to see the realisation of his ideals at his native place Somanahalli. “Gandhi was on his way to Mysuru from Bengaluru, in 1934, when he dropped in the hostel established by my father Mallaiah, a member of the erstwhile Praja Pratinidhi Sabha of Mysuru state at Somanahalli. B Venkatappa, a Congressman, explained to Gandhi that two ‘Harijan’ boys were staying together with other boys in the hostel, to attend school,” he said.

Mayor Sunanda Palanetra and a host of ministers including Dr K Sudhakar, Burari Basavaraj, B C Patil, Shashikala Jolle, MLAs G T Devegowda, L Nagendra, Tanveer Sait, S A Ramadass, B Harshavardhan, K Mahadev and others were present at the event.

As the celebration was a low-key affair this time, only 400 people were allowed to attend the event. A large number of police were deputed atop the hill to ensure security. A few cutural troupes performed on the occasion.

News Network
September 26,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 26: The capital of Karnataka has reported at least three child covid-19 fatalities since the second week of September. On August 4, the city had witnessed two cases of paediatric deaths.

While the cases dating back seven weeks showed children suffering from serious comorbidities that reduced their chances of recovery, at least two of the recent fatalities appear not to have any. Municipal officials are concerned that the onset of respiratory infections prompted by the monsoon may disguise Covid-19 until it is too late.

This appeared to be the case of a three-year-old girl who died on September 8. As per the records with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the child was a resident of Hosahalli.

 “The girl had a history of fever, cough and sore throat since September 1. She was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health on September 7 where doctors found that both lungs had severe consolidation and haziness indicating Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS),” said D Randeep, Special Commissioner (Health), BBMP.

A Covid-19 test was subsequently done and the child was intubated in view of severe respiratory failure, and was admitted in ICU. As the child was also in shock, she was put on inotropes. Within 24 hours, however, on September 8, the child’s condition deteriorated and she went into bradycardia (slow heart rate), the BBMP said.

Official data revealed that the number of child deaths in the state had been steadily declining since the second wave peaked. 

In May, 20 child deaths were reported (nine in Bengaluru Urban), followed by 13 in June (two in the city), 10 in July (none in the city) and seven in August (two in the city).

In September, three deaths have been made public so far. At least two others are pending public disclosure. Three of this month’s fatalities happened in the city.

News Network
September 30,2021

saujanyanomore.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 30: Noted Sandalwood and Kannada television actress Soujanya (25) died on Thursday. The actress killed herself by hanging in her apartment in Doddabele village in Bengaluru South taluk near Kumbalgodu on the outskirts of the city. 

Soujanya, who hailed from Kushalnagara in Kodagu, acted in Kannada films such as 'Chowkattu', 'Fun' and others, and was popular in Kannada small screen industry.

Sources in the Ramanagar police revealed that a death note has been recovered from her room where she killed herself. According to police, the actress blamed herself for her suicide and apologised to her parents. The Kumbalagodu police have registered a case and are investigating further. 

News Network
September 25,2021

Mangaluru, Sept 25: Passengers had to face hardships after two Manglauru-bound flights from the Middle East were diverted to Calicut International Airport today morning. 

Airport officials confirmed that the flights coming from Saudi Arabia’s Dammam and UAE’s Dubai had to be diverted due to unfavorable weather conditions on Saturday morning here.

The two flights that were scheduled to land at the Mangaluru Airport around 5 am on Saturday morning were diverted to Calicut owing to bad weather conditions.

Another flight from Dubai is scheduled to land at the airport around 3 pm, according to Indian Airlines Station Manager, Pradeep.

