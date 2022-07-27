  1. Home
  'Safety of Hindus more important than my position': CM's political secretary threatens to quit

News Network
July 27, 2022

Bengaluru, July 27: Chief Minister’s political secretary MP Renukacharya today said he is contemplating resigning depending on the action his party’s government takes against those responsible for the murder of Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettar. 

"The safety of Hindu workers is more important than my own position. If our government fails to punish the miscreants, I am thinking of discussing my resignation with leaders and workers in my constituency,” Renukacharya, the Honnalli MLA, said. 

Renukacharya said this after meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with a petition seeking action against Praveen’s killers. 

“Hindu workers are getting killed in the state again and again. Hindu workers are angry,” he said, calling for Yogi Adityanath-like action against miscreants. “Only then will organisational charisma survive,” he said. “Why should we stay in power if we can’t protect our Hindu workers?” 

Renukacharya cited his own example. “I went to the police after receiving death threats. I am ashamed to say that no action has been taken to find out the miscreants till today,” he said. 

He also announced that he would give Rs 1 lakh to Praveen’s family. 

coastaldigest.com news network
July 26,2022

sharan.jpg

Mangaluru, July 26: In yet another incident of moral policing, members of a saffron outfit last night allegedly barged into a pub in Mangaluru and forcefully stopped a party that was organised by students of a private college.

The activists belonging to Bajrang Dal asked the management of the Recycle Pub in Balmata area of Mangaluru to stop the event, alleging that the students were indulged in some "illegal activities", officials said.

They objected to the girls partying there and asked the students to leave the pub, they said. The activists also abused the students. 
   
Defending the act of activists, Sharan Pumpwell, the leader of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said that an "obscene" video involving some college students had gone viral a few days ago, and the students who were partying at the pub were from the same institute.

"Therefore, our activists went to the pub to stop their party," he said.

Shashi Kumar, Police Commissioner, Mangaluru, said that the members of some organisations had claimed that "illegal activities" were taking place at the pub.

"By the time the police reached the spot, the pub was closing and about 20 boys and 10 girls were seen leaving the pub," he said.

The matter is being investigated, he said, adding that there is no connection between the obscene video case and this incident.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 27,2022

praveennettaru.jpg

Sullia, July 27: The coldblooded murder of a BJP Yuva Morcha member in Sullia taluk last night has sparked tension across Dakshina Kannada district wherein a teenage Muslim boy was murdered by Bajrang Dal workers earlier this month. 

Praveen Nettaru, 32, a BJP Yuva Morcha district committee member, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants last night. 

Praveen had just shut down his shop when he saw two persons on a KL registered motorbike charging towards him. He ran towards the neighbouring shop in a bid to escape but the duo struck his head with a long knife and fled the scene. He was shifted to a private hospital he succumbed.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. It is said that he was involved in a matter in Kalanja's Vishnunagar, wherein a 19-year-old Muslim boy was murdered a few days ago. 

After the murder a huge crowd gathered outside Bellare police station in Sullia taluk after news of Praveen's murder spread like wildfire. 

Today many schools have declared holiday in Bellare town and other parts of Sullia. A prohibitory order has been imposed under Section 144.

Meanwhile, activists of Sangh Parivar were seen enforcing bandh in Sullia, Kadaba and Puttur taluks. Most of the shops in these shops are closed.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who was silent on the murder committed by Bajrang Dal activists, has strongly condemned the fresh murder.

Puttur12.jpg

News Network
July 26,2022

Kolkata, July 26: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today launched a scathing attack on the BJP, questioning why her arrested minister Partha Chatterjee had to be taken to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhubaneswar. This, she announced, is also an "insult" to the people of Bengal, which the BJP is attempting to take over after Maharashtra.

Calling SSKM, where Partha Chatterjee was admitted, the Number One hospital in the country, she said, "Why do you have to take him to a hospital which has the Central government's touch? Why ESI hospital? Why Command Hospital? What is the intention? Is this not an insult to the people of Bengal? What do you think? Is the Centre innocent and the states are all thieves? You are there because of the states".

Then came a warning to the BJP: "Maharashtra has not been able to fight this time. They say after Maharashtra it will be Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bengal. Try coming here. You will have to cross the Bay of Bengal. The crocodiles will bite you. And in the Sunderbans the Royal Bengal tiger will bite you. In North Bengal the elephants will roll over you".

Ms Banerjee spoke on the matter after a buzz this morning that Partha Chatterjee's calls to her after his arrest had all gone unanswered. It was seen as the Chief Minister's attempt to distance herself from the minister, one of her top aides who is now battling corruption allegations.

Today, the Chief Minister said she does not support "corruption or any wrongdoing". Then she said,  "BJP is wrong if it thinks it can break my party using agencies" and the truth "must come out, but within a time-frame".

"I don't spare anyone. If someone is a thief or a dacoit, TMC does not spare them. I have got my own people arrested. I don't spare my MLAs and MPs and not even ministers. But if you try to throw ink on me even I can fling muck at you," she said.

Partha Chatterjee was arrested on Saturday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to the teacher recruitment scam.  

The arrest came after ₹ 20 crore was recovered from his aide Arpita Mukherjee, who has also been arrested. Videos of the raid showed heaps on bank notes, apparently on the floor of Arpita Mukherjee's house. 

