‘Safety of Hindus more important than my position’: CM’s political secretary threatens to quit

Bengaluru, July 27: Chief Minister’s political secretary MP Renukacharya today said he is contemplating resigning depending on the action his party’s government takes against those responsible for the murder of Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettar.

"The safety of Hindu workers is more important than my own position. If our government fails to punish the miscreants, I am thinking of discussing my resignation with leaders and workers in my constituency,” Renukacharya, the Honnalli MLA, said.

Renukacharya said this after meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with a petition seeking action against Praveen’s killers.

“Hindu workers are getting killed in the state again and again. Hindu workers are angry,” he said, calling for Yogi Adityanath-like action against miscreants. “Only then will organisational charisma survive,” he said. “Why should we stay in power if we can’t protect our Hindu workers?”

Renukacharya cited his own example. “I went to the police after receiving death threats. I am ashamed to say that no action has been taken to find out the miscreants till today,” he said.

He also announced that he would give Rs 1 lakh to Praveen’s family.