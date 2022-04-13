  1. Home
  2. ‘Same team behind both incidents’: Jarkiholi links his sleaze CD case with contractor’s death

‘Same team behind both incidents’: Jarkiholi links his sleaze CD case with contractor’s death

News Network
April 14, 2022

Belagavi, Apr 15: Former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said that the team of ‘mahanayaks’ behind his alleged sleaze CD case was behind the death of contractor Santosh Patil. 

"The alleged sleaze CD case of mine and contractor Santosh Patil’s death cases should be inquired by CBI and RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa should not resign," he said.

He also announced that he would also reveal the facts in a press meet to be held on April 18 (Monday) at 11 am.

Jarkiholi paid homage to contractor Santosh Patil at his burial site at Badas village in Belagavi taluk on Thursday. He told reporters that Santosh was associated with him while in Congress and joined BJP along with him. We shall give all necessary help to his widow Jayashree as she has to raise their son too and efforts would be made to get help from the government.

Eshwarappa and I were victims of a conspiracy by the same team and I shall make it known on Monday after getting permission from BJP high command. There is no need for Eshwarappa to resign and if wrongdoing by him is proved, let him be punished by the court. I myself have suffered by resigning and the same should not happen with Eshwarappa, he said.

We know many of the facts since I was a district in-charge minister. Santosh should not have ended his life. Those who used his death for politics do not know many of the facts. Hindalga Gram Panchayat President Nagesh Mannolkar had told Santosh that myself would be minister soon and his problems will be solved, Jarkiholi informed.

Government should hand over my alleged sleaze CD case and Santosh’s death case to CBI for inquiry, he demanded.

Jarkiholi visited Patil’s residence at Badas village in Belagavi taluk and consoled his family. He assured them all support from his end as Santosh was s BJP worker and his decision to end his life was an unfortunate incident. Contractors implementing works without work orders and later approvals being given was a normal practice. We need to know who were behind his death.

Family members and relatives informed Jarkiholi that Santosh was a daring person and they could not understand why he ended his life in this manner.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 8,2022

water.jpg

A few prominent Indian cities that lie near the sea may get submerged in the next 28 years due to the rise in water level, a study has revealed. 

According to the analysis by RMSI, a global risk management firm, some critical properties and road networks in Mumbai, Kochi, Mangaluru, Chennai, Vishakapatnam, and Thiruvananthapuram will be drowned by 2050 because of the rise in sea level.

The analysis by has found that Haji Ali dargah, Jawahar Lal Nehru Port Trust, Western Express Highway, Bandra-Worli Sea-link,and Queen’s Necklace on Marine drive, all in Mumbai , are at risk of submergence.

RMSI considered findings from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s sixth assessment report ‘Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis’ released in August last year; various publications based on the IPCC report , the latest climate change data, and its own models to find out possible impact on the Indian coastline.

Six coastal cities of India were considered for this analysis. RMSI’s experts created a high-resolution Digital Terrain Model (topography) for the coastline of the identified cities. They then used a coastal flood model to map the cities’ inundation levels based on various sea-level rise forecasts.

IPCC has projected that the sea level around India will rise significantly by 2050. ‘Assessment of climate change over the Indian region’ a report of the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) also said that sea-level rise in the North Indian Ocean (NIO) occurred at a rate of 1.06–1.75 mm per year during 1874–2004 and has accelerated to 3.3 mm per year in the last two and a half decades (1993–2017), which is comparable to the current rate of global mean sea-level rise.

The moderate emissions (RCP 4.5) scenario of IPCC projects that steric sea level (variation in the ocean volume due to density changes) of the north Indian Ocean will rise by approximately 300 mm (a foot) relative to the average values from 1986 to 2005, the MoES report said. The corresponding projection for the global mean rise is approximately 180 mm.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 6,2022

rahim uchil.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 6: The government of Karnataka has prematurely terminated the services of Rahim Uchil who was serving as the Karnataka Beary Sahithya Academy president, when there was just six months for the end of his tenure as the president.

A notification issued on April 5 said that his appointment has been cancelled with immediate effect. It did not mention any reason for removing him.

“The reason has not been mentioned. I was unaware of the development,” said Uchil.

“In fact, the government and the party can take a decision at any time. Hence, I have not opposed it. I am not saddened with the development and the government is free to take a decision at any time. But I want to know the reason for my removal when there was just six months left for the end of the tenure. I have been working for the government and the party all these years. Why I was removed is still a million dollar question. If they had cited the reason, then it would have been helpful for me to introspect.”

“The party has given me an opportunity to serve as the Academy president twice. I have effectively discharged my duties,” he added.

Uchil had taken charge as chairman of the Academy on October 16, 2019 for a period of three years. He had also served as chairman of the Academy from February 6, 2012 to July 3, 2013.

In the wake of a debate on usage of halal meat, earlier last month, Uchil had said that "halal is a rule applicable only for Muslims. Making non-Muslims eat halal meat was akin to making them undergo ‘dharma bhrashta'."

“It is not right on their part to make non-Muslims eat halal meat by hiding the truth of halal. Halal is an integral part of Islam, which has been in practice for the last 1,400 years. Muslims across the world consume the meat that is cut after offering prayers and according to the halal practice. This practice is not applicable to non-Muslims,” Uchil had said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 10,2022

Mangaluru, Apr 10: Two young women drowned at NITK beach in Surathkal on the outskirts of the city today. 

The deceased have been identified as Trisha (17) and her sister Vaishnavi (18), both Mangaluru locals.

The incident took place when they had entered the water for bathing as a part of a ritual for which the duo, along with other family members, had visited the seashore.

A huge wave washed them away. Local swimmers and a home guard who was at the shore rushed to the rescue but they reportedly died on the way to the hospital.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.