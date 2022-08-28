SC agrees to hear Karnataka Waqf Board plea against HC order allowing Ganesh festival at Idgah Maidan

Bengaluru, Aug 29: The Karnataka Waqf Board has moved the Supreme Court challenging Karnataka High Court order, which allowed Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival to worship the idol of Ganesh, at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Muslim body, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice U.U. Lalit and sought urgent hearing on the matter.

He said the issue concerned the Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru. The High Court allowed the government to consider applications for permission to perform Ganesh Chaturthi there. This will create "religious tensions" as Muslims have been performing their rituals over there for the last six decades, he said.

Sibal further contended, "unnecessary tensions would be created if the matter is not heard on Tuesday."

The bench, also comprising Justice S Ravindra Bhat, allowed his plea for urgent hearing and posted the matter for consideration on Tuesday, August 30.

A division bench of the High Court on August 26 permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on the applications received by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) seeking use of Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet.

The direction came on an appeal by the state government challenging the order of status quo passed by the single judge on Thursday. The single judge bench had directed the parties to use the land only as a playground and for offering prayers for Muslims on Ramzan and Bakrid.

The state government claimed there was a dispute with regard to title of the land of Idgah Maidan. Applications were made for permission to organise Ganesh Chaturthi festival beginning August 31.