  SC agrees to hear Karnataka Waqf Board plea against HC order allowing Ganesh festival at Idgah Maidan

SC agrees to hear Karnataka Waqf Board plea against HC order allowing Ganesh festival at Idgah Maidan

News Network
August 29, 2022

eidgah.jpg

Bengaluru, Aug 29: The Karnataka Waqf Board has moved the Supreme Court challenging Karnataka High Court order, which allowed Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival to worship the idol of Ganesh, at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Muslim body, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice U.U. Lalit and sought urgent hearing on the matter.

He said the issue concerned the Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru. The High Court allowed the government to consider applications for permission to perform Ganesh Chaturthi there. This will create "religious tensions" as Muslims have been performing their rituals over there for the last six decades, he said.

Sibal further contended, "unnecessary tensions would be created if the matter is not heard on Tuesday."

The bench, also comprising Justice S Ravindra Bhat, allowed his plea for urgent hearing and posted the matter for consideration on Tuesday, August 30.

A division bench of the High Court on August 26 permitted the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on the applications received by the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru (Urban) seeking use of Idgah Maidan at Chamarajpet.

The direction came on an appeal by the state government challenging the order of status quo passed by the single judge on Thursday. The single judge bench had directed the parties to use the land only as a playground and for offering prayers for Muslims on Ramzan and Bakrid. 

The state government claimed there was a dispute with regard to title of the land of Idgah Maidan. Applications were made for permission to organise Ganesh Chaturthi festival beginning August 31.

News Network
August 16,2022

udupiSP.jpg

Udupi, Aug 16: A day after Independence Day, the government of Karnataka has transferred Udupi Superintendent of Police N Vishuvardhan and posted him as the SP, Intelligence, Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the government has posted Hakay Akshay Machindra as the new SP of Udupi district. 

Machindra completed his Civil Services (Main) Examination in 2014 and was appointed to the Indian Police Service (on probation) in December 2015.

It could be recalled here that on January 1, 2020, Machindra was appointed as SP of Udupi. However, within a day, the government revised its order and posted N Vishnuvardhan who took charge on January 3, 2020 as Udupi SP. 

News Network
August 29,2022

shivamurthy murugha sharanu.jpg

Haveri, Aug 29: Police on Monday stopped Chitradurga Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, who was booked for sexually abusing schoolgirls under POCSO Act, near Bankapura in Haveri district and directed him to return to Chitradurga. 

Mysuru City police on Saturday had booked the seer under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 for allegedly sexually abusing high school girls. Nazarbad police had booked the pontiff under sections based on the complaint by Child Development and Protection Officer Chandrakumar.

The FIR has been registered against four persons, including the warden. According to the complaint, the pontiff used to sexually abuse high school girls, who were residing in a hostel run by the mutt. The two students reached out to Odanadi Seva Samsthe in Mysuru and explained the abuse to the authorities concerned.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday declined to comment on the allegations against the seer and the case as “the investigation is on”.

“This is an important case – under POCSO Act and also a kidnap case in Chitradurga...the police have registered both the cases and investigations are on. In such a situation, making comments or interpreting the case is not good for investigation,” Bommai told reporters. “The police have complete freedom... They will investigate and the truth will come out.”

News Network
August 22,2022

niddodishetty.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 22: Karnataka police have arrested a woman for allegedly honey-trapping an RSS leader and extorting a huge sum of money from him in this district of the state, police said Monday.

Salma Banu, a social and human rights’ activist was arrested based on a complaint lodged by RSS leader Niddodi Jagannath Shetty, a gold merchant.

According to police, Shetty is the owner of Srinidhi gold jewels and influential politician in Dakshina Kannada district. The accused, along with her gang, had extorted Rs 50 lakh from Shetty and demanded for more.

Shetty approached police following which police launched a manhunt for the other accused.

Shetty claimed that on February 26 he was offered a lift to Mysuru from Mandya in a vehicle which had four persons. He further claimed that they had trapped him at a hotel in Mysuru.

The complainant told police that he had gone to test gold biscuits at the hotel and as soon as he entered his room, the accused took photographs and filmed him with a woman.

The accused demanded Rs 4 crore from the RSS leader on the spot for not making the video viral and delete it. Shetty paid them Rs 50 lakh and settled the matter.

But soon the accused started pestering him for more money forcing him to approach the police.

Further investigations are on.

