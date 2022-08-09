  1. Home
  2. SC expunges HC remarks in Udupi businessman Bhaskar Shetty murder case

News Network
August 9, 2022

Udupi, Aug 9: The Supreme Court of India has disapproved categorically the practice of considering evidence while granting bail, or suspending a sentence, while expunging the observations made by the Karnataka High Court while granting bail to the woman who was convicted of murdering her husband, Bhaskar Shetty, a businessman from Udupi. 

The murder, when it came to light, had made headlines across the country.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P S Narasimha agreed with the contention, made by advocate Sanjay M Nuli on behalf of the victim’s mother Gulabi Shetty, that the High Court went into the issues of the validity of the ‘Will’, which was completely unrelated to the proceedings before it.

“The High Court has grossly erred in granting suspension of sentence in such a serious crime,” Nuli argued, contending that the high court went on to decide the matter as if it was deciding an appeal.

Concurring with his contention, the bench said: “We are in full agreement with the counsel for the petitioner that the High Court has totally erred in making an elaborate discussion of the evidence. This Court has time and again observed that courts should avoid elaborate appreciation of the evidence at the stage of grant of bail.”

The bench also observed that it was “totally unwarranted” of the high court “to have made a detailed elaboration of an evidence” while granting bail.

“We, therefore, expunge all the observations made by the High Court wherever it has re-appreciated the evidence in detail and clarify that the order would be construed as a prima facie consideration of the evidence for grant of suspension of sentence,” the bench said.

The apex court, however, also said it did not find anything wrong in allowing the application filed by the convict Rajeshwari Shetty, for suspension of her sentence, as the case was based on circumstantial evidence.

The top court also directed the high court's bench, which would hear the appeal on merits, not to take into consideration any of the observations the lower court made in its order on December 23, 2021.

It also requested the high court to expedite the hearing of the appeal.

“In case the petitioner does not cooperate with expeditious disposal of the matter, the High Court would be at liberty to take appropriate steps,” the Supreme Court ruled.

The trial court, on June 8, 2021, had convicted the victim’s wife Rajeshwari, their son, and the wife's alleged paramour for murdering Bhaskar Shetty, who ran a business in Saudi Arabia and owned a hotel in Udupi, and burning his body in a “homa kund” in 2016, and sentenced the three to life imprisonment.

The prosecution claimed that Rajeshwari, along with her 20-year-old son Navneet, threw chili powder into her husband’s eyes and assaulted him with a rod. Thereafter, the two tied the victim’s hands and feet, and poisoned him. Later, they carried the body to another location and burnt it by organising a ‘yagna’. To further destroy the evidence, they threw the bones and remains into a river.

Bhaskar suspected Rajeshwari of adultery and had lodged a police complaint with Manipal police station on July 9, 2016; he was murdered on July 28. The police unearthed the murder while acting upon a missing person’s complaint filed by Gulabi.

The prosecution relied upon a DNA report to conclude the recovered body parts were that of the complainant’s son.

News Network
August 9,2022

Bengaluru, Aug 9: A fresh controversy has erupted after Karnataka Congress leader and MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan on Monday said that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations should not be allowed at the site on which the Idgah Maidan stands in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet.

This statement comes after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday passed an order stating that the ownership of the Idgah Maidan near Bengaluru's Chamarajpet belongs to the Revenue department and not the Wakf board.

The former Karnataka Minister, who visited the Idgah Maidan, announced that for the first time in the history the tricolor is being hoisted at the premises of Idgah Maidan.

"The national flag will be hoisted on every occasion of Independence Day and the Republic Day. The Kannada flag will be hoisted on November 1. But Ganesh Chaturthi won't be celebrated here," he said.

He added that he visited the Idgah Maidan with the sole aim of planning for grand celebrations of the 75th Independence day.

Commeting on the BBMP's order which said Idgah Maidan is the property of the Revenue department, the Congress MLA said that the matter will be taken care by the State Wakf board.

Zameer alleged that the media is involved in provoking people over the issue and creating confusion regarding the Idgah Maidan controversy.

However, various Hindutva groups have demanded that since the land on which the Idgah Maidan stands was earlier a playground and the property belongs to the state government, therefore they must be allowed to celebrate Hindu festivals at the site.

The Hindutva groups have also demanded that if the Idgah tower is demolished from the site then it would not lead to communal clashes in future.

News Network
July 26,2022

New Delhi, July 26: Youth Congress President BV Srinivas was grabbed by the hair and forced into a vehicle by police personnel on Tuesday here during a protest against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioning Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case here.

Srinivas was seen resisting the attempts by the police to detain him when a police personnel grabbed him by his hair.

Srinivas and several Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and other MPs, were detained when they tried to march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan and at protests in the city.

At the Kingsway Camp police station where the MPs were kept, Congress said, Rahul and other MPs chose to turn their detention into a discussion session on issues like inflation, Agnipath and GST.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that he and other MPs were manhandled by police. "This is a conspiracy by the Modi-Shah duo," Kharge alleged.

Congress leader K C Venugopal said, "repress us or arrest us, our spirits will not be broken. Our struggle against the oppressive BJP continues."

Sharing photographs from the Congress' protest at Vijay Chowk from where Rahul was detained, his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, "The dictatorship of BJP is now out in the open. Cannot discuss important issues in Parliament or raise people's voice on the streets. The dictatorial government wants to suppress the opposition through police and agencies. This is a fight for truth, will neither bow down nor be afraid. Will fight, win." 

News Network
July 31,2022

Mangaluru, Jul 31: The district administration has extended the evening prohibitory orders across Dakshina Kannada for two more days.

In the wake of serial communal killings, Deputy Commissioner Dr KV Rajendra on July 29 had issued an order to close all shops in the district from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. till August 1. 

However, following the request from the police department, the DC extended the same restrictions for two more days. 

Emergency services, hospitals, medical shops will be exempted from the order and can function normally.

The DC has also directed local authorities to keep a watch on shops in their respective jurisdiction.

