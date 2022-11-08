  1. Home
  2. SC hands over Mangaluru medical student’s ‘murder case’ to CBI

News Network
November 8, 2022

Mangaluru, Nov 8: The Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Bengaluru, to probe the death of Kerala native Rohit Radhakrishnan, a final-year student of a Mangaluru medical college, who was found beheaded here in 2014.

Based on the representation from Rohit's father MS Radhakrishnan, an advocate in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, the case was handed over to CID, Bengaluru. 

In February 2015, the victim's father sent a letter to the Karnataka chief minister, seeking the formation of an impartial probe team or the transfer of investigation to a credible agency, such as the CBI, to find out the cause of his son's death.

Rohit, a student of AJ Institute of Medical Science, Mangaluru, was found dead with his head severed on the road to Tannir Bhavi beach on March 23, 2014. 

Since there was no action on his request, Rohit's father filed a writ petition before the Karnataka high court in April 2016, seeking handover of the probe to CBI, Bengaluru. Radhakrishnan moved the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court, on November 3, observed that except for obtaining a further expert opinion from the department of forensic medicine and toxicology, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, there has been no further investigation in the case. The CBI has been directed to submit a periodical status report before the high court every two months on its probe.

News Network
November 3,2022

Mangaluru: Unusual delay in conducting counselling for engineering and para-medical courses, under the government quota, has caused inconveniences to students, said deputy leader of opposition in assembly UT Khader.

He told media persons here that the management seats in engineering and paramedical colleges have already been filled, and that the classes began about two months ago. However, the counselling for the government seats has not begun. This has resulted in panic among students, and their parents, who are hoping for admissions under the government quota.

On the ongoing protest regarding the Surathkal toll gate, Khader said that MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has been concealing his failures, by stating that the Surathkal toll plaza was started during the tenure of Union minister Oscar Fernandes. Nalin should have known that there was no toll plaza at Hejamadi at that time. 

“Who had given the deadline to remove the toll plaza at Surathkal, and later escaped from the responsibility?” he questioned, and asked Kateel to hold a meeting between Union minister Nitin Gadkari and the activists who are fighting for the removal of the Surthakal toll gate.

News Network
November 6,2022

Mangaluru, Nov 6: Two people lost their lives and two children were seriously injured after their scooter was hit by a truck at Kallappu on the outskirts of Mangaluru city today. 

The deceased have been identified as scooter rider Gangadhar (45), a resident of Jeppu and his acquaintance Nethravathi (48) of Konaje, who was riding pillion. 

Moksha (4), daughter of the woman and Jnanesh (6), her nephew, have been admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

The truck was coming out of Kallapu market after unloading vegetables when it hit the scooter. The children, who were thrown out of scooter, were seriously injured.

Sources said it is suspected that the negligence of the truck driver resulted in the mishap. Mangaluru South traffic police have registered a case.

News Network
October 28,2022

Bengaluru, Oct 28: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah has requested the Congress top brass to finalise party candidates for upcoming Karnataka assembly elections by the end of November.

Siddaramaiah, who met Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal here, told reporters that he had asked Venugopal to finalise maximum party candidates by next month-end. 

He also asked the party to constitute a steering committee to supervise the election preparations.

To a question on Panchamasali Lingayat's demand for reservation, he said, “The State Government has constituted a committee headed by Justice Subash Adi to study the reservation demand by Panchamashali Lingayat. Let the panel submit the report and the government take the decision. We will form over opinion after that, he said.

