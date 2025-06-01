As schools reopen across Karnataka, students return with masks and covid precautions

Gaza City, May 24: The Israeli military renews deadly strikes on Gaza residential areas, killing at least 76 since yesterday, with casualties continuing to rise amid the genocidal war.

At least eight people have been confirmed dead after Israeli military attacks since midnight local time.

An Israeli strike hit a residential building in Khan Yunis, killing at least four and injuring dozens, according to local media reports.

Meanwhile, a separate attack on a home in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza left two dead and several injured.

Doctor lost nine kids in single attack

Alaa Al-Najjar, a physician at Nasser Hospital, lost nine of her children in the Israeli forces' brutal attack on Khan Younis.

The assault destroyed the Al-Najjar family home and triggered widespread fires across the neighborhood.

Civil defense crews recovered all nine bodies from the rubble, with eight remains severely dismembered by the force of the attack.

Al-Najjar received the news while treating children at Nasser Hospital’s pediatric ward. Her killed children ranged from 2 to 16 years old, and her husband was among the wounded.

Gaza's health ministry reported at least 76 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Friday alone.

The strikes that lasted into Friday morning came a day after Israeli tanks and drones attacked a hospital in northern Gaza, igniting fires and causing extensive damage, Palestinian hospital officials said on Thursday.

UN: 599,000 Gazans re-displaced

Israel is drawing increasing global condemnation over its genocide, with growing demands to lift aid restrictions as Gaza's humanitarian situation reaches catastrophic levels.

The United Nations reports the blockaded territory has endured a total Israeli siege for almost three months, while aid agencies warn that famine now threatens nearly all of Gaza's 2.3 million inhabitants.

United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that 81% of Gaza is now trapped in Israeli-militarized zones, displacement orders, or overlapping high-risk areas, leaving civilians with nowhere safe to flee.

The UN estimates that in Gaza, over 599,000 people have been displaced yet again since the breakdown of the ceasefire, including 161,000 in just one week (15–21 May).

Israeli authorities maintained a complete blockade on Gaza for 11 consecutive weeks from March 2 to May 18, preventing all humanitarian aid from entering the territory.

Israel launched the campaign of genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023. According to the health ministry of Gaza, it has killed at least 53,800 Palestinians there so far, mostly women and children.

In January, the Israeli regime was forced to agree to a ceasefire deal with Hamas, given the regime’s failure to achieve any of its objectives, including the “elimination” of the Palestinian resistance movement or the release of captives.

The 42-day stage of the truce, which was marred by repeated Israeli violations, expired on March 1, but Israel is refraining from stepping into talks for the second stage of the agreement.

On March 18, the regime resumed the strikes on Gaza, breaking the nearly two-month-long ceasefire. Israel had enforced a total blockade on Gaza before resuming the offensive, preventing any food, medical supplies, or goods from entering the besieged territory.

Israel has been condemned for using starvation as a weapon of war against Palestinians.