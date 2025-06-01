  1. Home
  As schools reopen across Karnataka, students return with masks and covid precautions

News Network
June 2, 2025

Bengaluru, June 2: As schools across Karnataka reopened on Monday after the summer break, students in Bengaluru were seen wearing masks, signalling a cautious return to classrooms amid a recent surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

In several schools across Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, students, teachers, and non-teaching staff were observed wearing masks and maintaining physical distance during interactions. Many parents also donned masks while accompanying their children on the first day of school.

Covid-19 appropriate behaviour was visible at school entrances, where students lined up while maintaining distance, and staff conducted temperature checks.

In response to the current situation, the Karnataka government issued a circular on Friday, advising parents not to send children to school if they exhibit symptoms such as fever, cough, or cold.

The circular, released by the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, follows the Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 26. It instructs schools to send symptomatic students back home and advises teachers and staff to follow strict precautions if they show symptoms.

Schools have also been directed to enforce hygiene protocols, including hand washing, cough etiquette, and general Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

As of Sunday evening, Karnataka reported 253 active Covid cases, with four deaths recorded since January 1—all involving patients with comorbidities.

“Strict adherence to Covid-19 precautionary measures is being reinforced in the interest of students' health,” the circular emphasized.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 2,2025

Bantwal, June 2: All five individuals arrested in connection with the murder of Abdul Rahman have been remanded to police custody for further investigation. 

A group of persons on May 27 attacked Abdul Rahman and Kalandar Shafi, who were unloading sand from a pick-up truck at Ira Kodi, with lethal weapons resulting in the death of the former and serious injuries to the latter.

The Bantwal Rural Police are now conducting a deeper investigation with the accused in custody.

The arrested individuals are:

Deepak (21) from Mundrakodi, Kurniyal village

Pruthviraj (21) and Chinthan (19) from Shivajinagar, Ammunje

Sumith Acharya (27) from Tenkabellur

Raviraj (23) from Badagabellur

They were produced before the court and subsequently remanded to police custody.

Dakshina Kannada district police had formed five teams under the investigating officer, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bantwal, to crack the murder.

Police have indicated that the investigation is ongoing and that more accused may be detained and questioned in the coming days as part of the continuing probe.

News Network
May 24,2025

Gaza City, May 24: The Israeli military renews deadly strikes on Gaza residential areas, killing at least 76 since yesterday, with casualties continuing to rise amid the genocidal war.

At least eight people have been confirmed dead after Israeli military attacks since midnight local time.

An Israeli strike hit a residential building in Khan Yunis, killing at least four and injuring dozens, according to local media reports. 

Meanwhile, a separate attack on a home in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza left two dead and several injured.

Doctor lost nine kids in single attack

Alaa Al-Najjar, a physician at Nasser Hospital, lost nine of her children in the Israeli forces' brutal attack on Khan Younis.

The assault destroyed the Al-Najjar family home and triggered widespread fires across the neighborhood.

Civil defense crews recovered all nine bodies from the rubble, with eight remains severely dismembered by the force of the attack.

Al-Najjar received the news while treating children at Nasser Hospital’s pediatric ward. Her killed children ranged from 2 to 16 years old, and her husband was among the wounded.

Gaza's health ministry reported at least 76 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Friday alone.

The strikes that lasted into Friday morning came a day after Israeli tanks and drones attacked a hospital in northern Gaza, igniting fires and causing extensive damage, Palestinian hospital officials said on Thursday.

UN: 599,000 Gazans re-displaced

Israel is drawing increasing global condemnation over its genocide, with growing demands to lift aid restrictions as Gaza's humanitarian situation reaches catastrophic levels.

The United Nations reports the blockaded territory has endured a total Israeli siege for almost three months, while aid agencies warn that famine now threatens nearly all of Gaza's 2.3 million inhabitants.

United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reports that 81% of Gaza is now trapped in Israeli-militarized zones, displacement orders, or overlapping high-risk areas, leaving civilians with nowhere safe to flee.

The UN estimates that in Gaza, over 599,000 people have been displaced yet again since the breakdown of the ceasefire, including 161,000 in just one week (15–21 May).

Israeli authorities maintained a complete blockade on Gaza for 11 consecutive weeks from March 2 to May 18, preventing all humanitarian aid from entering the territory.

Israel launched the campaign of genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023. According to the health ministry of Gaza, it has killed at least 53,800 Palestinians there so far, mostly women and children.

In January, the Israeli regime was forced to agree to a ceasefire deal with Hamas, given the regime’s failure to achieve any of its objectives, including the “elimination” of the Palestinian resistance movement or the release of captives.

The 42-day stage of the truce, which was marred by repeated Israeli violations, expired on March 1, but Israel is refraining from stepping into talks for the second stage of the agreement.

On March 18, the regime resumed the strikes on Gaza, breaking the nearly two-month-long ceasefire. Israel had enforced a total blockade on Gaza before resuming the offensive, preventing any food, medical supplies, or goods from entering the besieged territory.

Israel has been condemned for using starvation as a weapon of war against Palestinians.  

coastaldigest.com news network
May 31,2025

Mangaluru, May 31: Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has voiced deep concern over the rising communal provocations and said that a stronger legal framework is urgently needed to tackle hate speech and inflammatory posts on social media. "There is no longer any fear of the law," he warned, indicating how the ease of bail in such cases has emboldened offenders.

Speaking to the media after a public grievance meeting at the Circuit House on Saturday, the minister responded to a question regarding the recent rise in communal tensions and targeted killings in the district.

“Those involved in hate crimes—whether assaults, murders, or riots—are often linked to illegal activities as well,” Gundu Rao said. “But the problem is, they easily get bail, and this has eroded the fear of the law. That’s why we need stricter laws, which we plan to introduce in the upcoming legislative session.”

He added that senior leaders themselves have been making divisive speeches. “Even MLAs like Yatnal have delivered provocative remarks. FIRs may be filed, but they walk free within hours. On social media, those sharing communally charged posts often do so under the protection of organizations or political backing.”

To counter this growing threat, the minister said a special task force has already been formed for the coastal districts to crack down on communal violence and unlawful activities. “We are determined to put an end to such lawlessness,” he asserted.

When asked about banning certain organizations involved in hate campaigns, the minister clarified that the state government does not have the authority to impose such bans. “We can only send proposals to the central government,” he said.

MLC Ivan D’Souza, Manjunath Bhandari, and local leaders like Kanachur Monu, Padmaraj, and Muhammad Monu were also present during the meeting.

