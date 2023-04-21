  1. Home
  2. SDPI fielding murder accused in Puttur a question of existence for Hindus: Tejasvi Surya

News Network
April 21, 2023

Puttur, Apr 21: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha president and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has reminded the people of coastal Karnataka that one of the suspects in Praveen Nettaru murder case is contesting the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls from Puttur constituency. 

Shafi Bellare, an accused in the murder of Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, has filed his nomination from the Puttur constituency in Dakshina Kannada as the official candidate of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). Notably, Bellare is currently in jail after his arrest by the NIA in the Praveen Nettaru murder case. 

Addressing a press conference at Byndoor BJP office, Mr Surya said that the entry of a murder accused into the poll fray has become a question of existence for Hindus. 

He, however, expressed confidence that BJP candidate Asha Timmappa will emerge victorious in Puttur in spite of the revolt of Hindutva activist Arun Puttila.

“Ideology and organization are the only two factors that play crucial role in elections. For the BJP, the country is important. Hence, Congress, SDPI and Arun Puttila will not win,” he said. 

April 15,2023

Mangaluru, Apr 15: The Social Democratic Party of India has filed a complaint with the Election Commission, accusing Mangaluru MLA UT Khader of carrying out a campaign in places of worship.

In a complaint, the SDPI stated that the photos of Khader speaking in a mosque and madrassa at Madani Nagara at Ullal Kodi Thota is being shared on social media. 

“It is clear violation of the model code of conduct. Hence, the Election Commission should take action against the leader,” stated the complaint.

Following the complaint made by the SDPI, officials from the flying squad and model code of conduct nodal officer visited the mosques and madrasas. 

Instructions were given to the managements, not to allow any political campaigns in places of worship. The complainant had submitted only photographs, officials said, adding that a case can be registered if the complainants submit a video or audio of Khader campaigning in religious places.

April 18,2023

Hubballi, Apr 18: A day after the BJP named State BJP general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai as its candidate from Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who is now the Congress candidate after quitting the BJP, said on Tuesday that BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh is responsible for the BJP denying him (Shettar) the ticket.

Charging that Santosh managed to field his aides as BJP candidates across the state including his 'blue-eyed boy' Tenginkai, Shettar said Santosh and other leaders should have thought about the damage to be caused to the party's foundation if seniors like him (Shettar) who built the party are disturbed.

"I don't know why BJP's top leaders have belief in Santosh who was a failure when appointed as BJP's poll in-charge in different states. For him, the individual has become important and not the party. This will spoil BJP, and the ground reality was not conveyed to No 1 and No 2 (Narendra Modi and Amit Shah) in that party," Shettar said.

"Whispering campaign against me started several months back. I informed J P Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan, and others about it, but they did not take it seriously. B S Yediyurappa was also helpless," he noted.

There are several examples (like Ramdas in Mysuru) of Santosh managing to field his followers replacing winnable candidates. This is going to spoil the BJP, Shettar observed.

He also said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should have presented a strong case in favour of him before the high command instead of giving mere assurances.

"State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel is also Santosh's man. I was the senior most leader in BJP after B S Yediyurappa and K S Eshwarappa. Probably, that may be the reason to deny the ticket to me to prevent me from becoming an MLA. I just wanted a respectful exit from politics by becoming an MLA just for six months, but I was humiliated," he said, adding that State BJP is being controlled by only a few persons.

Opining that denial of a ticket to him would have an impact on neighbouring districts and across the state, Shettar said his task is to bring victory for Congress and to get it a clear majority.

"I am not power hungry and this would probably be my last election. As I want a respectful exit, I joined the Congress, and asked them to treat me with respect," he said.

"I am pained not just because of ticket denial, but because I was humiliated in BJP for several months. Floodgates are opened now," Shettar said.

April 20,2023

Mangaluru, Apr 20: The operator of an excavator died on the spot after a huge heap of mud fell over it while undertaking work in Mangaluru taluk, police sources said.

The deceased has been identified as Kosar Ansari (22) from Jharkhand. 

Fire service personnel and Bajpe police who rushed to the spot at Ganjimutt, removed the mud with the help of local people, but the youth had died by then, sources said.

