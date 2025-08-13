  1. Home
  2. Search for skeletons enters 16th day in Dharmasthala case as SIT digs new site in Kanyadi

News Network
August 14, 2025

Mangaluru, Aug 14: On Thursday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) began digging at a new location near Kanyadi in connection with the alleged Dharmasthala mass burials case. The site was identified by the complainant witness, who had earlier filed a case in the Beltangady court.

The new spot lies on the bank of the Netravathi river, opposite the bathing ghats, about one kilometre from the Ujire–Dharmasthala road. It can be reached by passing through a privately owned areca farm. The complainant witness, along with SIT officials, arrived at the location around noon.

Puttur Division Assistant Commissioner Stella Varghese, SIT Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Dayama, forensic experts, and labourers were also present. Earthmovers were moved to the site to aid the search.

So far, the witness has pointed out 17 locations to investigators, but human remains have been found at only two of them. Thursday marked the 16th day of the exhumation process, during which media personnel were barred from entering the area.

News Network
August 13,2025

Mangaluru: Police have booked two men from Katipalla, Surathkal, for allegedly running an illegal deposit scheme that cheated thousands of investors of over ₹10 crore.

The accused — identified as scheme proprietor M. Mohammed Ashraf and manager Haneef — operated under the banner New India Royal Scheme from a BMR building in Katipalla village. According to the complaint, they lured members with handbills promising high returns and flashy prizes.

The offer: pay ₹1,000 a month for 10 months (₹10,000 total) and receive ₹12,000 in cash upon maturity, with chances to win cars, bikes, and gold rings.

The complainant joined in July 2024, making the first payment in cash and the rest via Google Pay, completing the final instalment on April 21, 2025. However, when the scheme matured, payments were allegedly delayed under the pretext of “processing.”

Police say the organisers roped in more than 10,000 members, collecting crores without the required licence. Two months ago, Ashraf reportedly shut down the office and stopped responding to calls. Investors neither got their money back nor the promised prizes.

Officials have termed it an unauthorised deposit scheme under law. A case has been registered at Surathkal Police Station, and the fraud is estimated to exceed ₹10 crore.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 10,2025

swim.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 10: A grim tragedy unfolded today at the municipal swimming pool in Ladyhill, Mangaluru, where 52-year-old swimming coach and lifeguard K. Chandrashekar Rai Surikumaru drowned during maintenance hours. 

The pool was closed to the public, but Rai entered the water for a swim and tragically lost his life. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Rai was not just any coach—he was a celebrated record-holder. On 15 September 2022, he was recognized by the India Book of Records for completing 29 underwater somersaults in 1 minute and 2 seconds at age 49 years, 5 months, and 11 days. 

While an online source called the Worldwide Book of Records claims he achieved 28 somersaults in one minute on 13 April 2023. 

Police are investigating the drowning incident.

Summary of Verified Facts:

Date & Place: August 10, 2025, at Ladyhill swimming pool, Mangaluru

Victim: K. Chandrashekar Rai Surikumaru, aged 52

Records Held: 

India Book of Records – 29 underwater somersaults in 1 minute 2 seconds (record confirmed on September 15, 2022) 

Worldwide Book of Records—28 somersaults in 1 minute on April 13, 2023 
 

Agencies
August 13,2025

sunda.jpg

Israel is reportedly negotiating with the war-torn South Sudan to forcibly transfer Palestinians from Gaza, advancing its mass expulsion agenda as Gaza lies in ruins after months of bombardment.

According to six sources familiar with the matter, Israel has held discussions with South Sudan about the issue, though the progress of these talks remains unclear.

Joe Szlavik, head of a US lobbying firm working with South Sudan, told The Associated Press that he was briefed by South Sudanese officials on the negotiations.

An Israeli delegation is expected to visit South Sudan to assess the feasibility of establishing temporary camps for Palestinians, though no date has been confirmed.

Szlavik stated that Israel would likely fund the construction of these camps.

Two Egyptian officials, who have been aware of Israel’s search for a host country for months, revealed that they have actively lobbied South Sudan against accepting Palestinians.

Egypt strongly opposes any forced displacement of Gazans, fearing a potential refugee crisis along its shared border with Gaza.

Israel’s foreign ministry declined to comment and South Sudan’s foreign minister did not respond to questions about the talks, The AP reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed his intent to advance US President Donald Trump’s proposal of forcibly transferring a significant portion of Gaza’s population through what he describes as “voluntary migration.”

In February, US President Donald Trump openly expressed his desire to transform Gaza into what he refers to as the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

The plan would require Gaza’s existing population of about two million to be emptied out. Legal experts warn that forcible displacement on such a scale would amount to ethnic cleansing.

Reports indicate that Israel has also explored resettlement plans with other African countries, including Sudan and Somalia, as part of its broader strategy.

The plans have faced widespread condemnation, with Palestinians, human rights organizations, and numerous world leaders denouncing them as a veiled attempt at mass expulsion that would breach international legal standards.

Even Palestinians seeking temporary refuge would be reluctant to move to South Sudan, considered one of the world’s most unstable nations.

South Sudan has struggled to recover from a civil war that broke out after independence, and which killed nearly 400,000 people and plunged pockets of the country into famine.

