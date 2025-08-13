Search for skeletons enters 16th day in Dharmasthala case as SIT digs new site in Kanyadi

Mangaluru, Aug 14: On Thursday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) began digging at a new location near Kanyadi in connection with the alleged Dharmasthala mass burials case. The site was identified by the complainant witness, who had earlier filed a case in the Beltangady court.

The new spot lies on the bank of the Netravathi river, opposite the bathing ghats, about one kilometre from the Ujire–Dharmasthala road. It can be reached by passing through a privately owned areca farm. The complainant witness, along with SIT officials, arrived at the location around noon.

Puttur Division Assistant Commissioner Stella Varghese, SIT Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Dayama, forensic experts, and labourers were also present. Earthmovers were moved to the site to aid the search.

So far, the witness has pointed out 17 locations to investigators, but human remains have been found at only two of them. Thursday marked the 16th day of the exhumation process, during which media personnel were barred from entering the area.