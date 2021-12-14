Sec 144 clamped in Puttur subdivision till Dec 17; public gatherings banned 

Puttur, Dec 15: Amidst continued tension following the lathi charge by police on the activists of Popular Front of India who were protesting outside the Uppinangady police station, the administration has imposed section 144 in the entire Puttur Subdivision as a precautionary measure.

Puttur Assistant Commissioner and Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dr. Yatish Ullal issued an order imposing Section 144 for the next two days, across Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia, and Kadaba taluks.

Section 144 will begin from 12 a.m. of December 15 and continue to be in operation till December 17 midnight.

When Section 144 is in operation, there will be a complete prohibition on holding any kind of public meetings, public gatherings, or rallies.

As per the order, the assembly of five or more people in any public place is prohibited. Carrying any sort of weapon is also prohibited. Raising slogans that can disturb communal harmony, inciting violence using any means (including newspaper articles, posters etc.)

Dozens of PFI activists had suffered injuries, some of them critically, when the police resorted to baton charge at Uppinangady. The PFI activists were protesting demanding the release of their local leaders who were detained by the police after being called to the station.