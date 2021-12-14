  1. Home
  2. Sec 144 clamped in Puttur subdivision till Dec 17; public gatherings banned 

News Network
December 15, 2021

Puttur, Dec 15:  Amidst continued tension following the lathi charge by police on the activists of Popular Front of India who were protesting outside the Uppinangady police station, the administration has imposed section 144 in the entire Puttur Subdivision as a precautionary measure.

Puttur Assistant Commissioner and Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dr. Yatish Ullal issued an order imposing Section 144  for the next two days, across Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia, and Kadaba taluks.

Section 144 will begin from 12 a.m. of December 15 and continue to be in operation till December 17 midnight.

When Section 144 is in operation, there will be a complete prohibition on holding any kind of public meetings, public gatherings, or rallies.

As per the order, the assembly of five or more people in any public place is prohibited. Carrying any sort of weapon is also prohibited. Raising slogans that can disturb communal harmony, inciting violence using any means (including newspaper articles, posters etc.)

Dozens of PFI activists had suffered injuries, some of them critically, when the police resorted to baton charge at Uppinangady. The PFI activists were protesting demanding the release of their local leaders who were detained by the police after being called to the station. 

News Network
December 3,2021

kanganaranaut.jpg

Chandigarh, Dec 3: The car of controversial actress Kangana Ranaut was stopped and surrounded by protesting farmers in Punjab's Kiratpur Sahib town on Friday, demanding an apology from her for comments against the women farmers.

The incident took place close to Bunga Sahib gurdwara on the Chandigarh-Una highway. She was travelling from Manali to Chandigarh to board a flight to Mumbai.

Video footage showed the farmers carrying their organisation flags surrounding the Mercedes car and demanding an apology from her. Police personnel were also seen there, convincing the protesters to clear the road.

In the video, the actress said, "I have left from Himachal and arrived in Punjab because my flight was cancelled. My car has been surrounded by a mob who are calling themselves farmers and are attacking me. They are hurling abuses at me and threatening to kill me."

"In this country, this kind of mob lynching is happening openly, if I didn't have security then what would have happened? The situation is unbelievable. If the cops wouldn't have been here then they would be lynching openly. Shame on these people!"

In another video, Kangana was seen interacting with a woman from the crowd and holding her hand. "I am completely safe and have left from there. Thanks to Punjab police and CRPF," she added.

Kangana was terribly disappointed after her favourite Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government is scrapping the three controversial farm laws.

News Network
December 7,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 7: Expressing concern over recent untoward incidents in Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru MLA U T Khader said that the elected representatives and religious leaders should give priority to communal harmony and brotherhood in the society. 

Speaking to press persons in the city, the former minister urged the police to act sternly against those anti-social elements who try to disrupt peace in society.

“A few are trying to issue provocative statements and post derogatory statements on the social media in the district, for self-gain. The government should take stern action against such provocative statements, to prevent anti-social elements from raising their heads again in the district,” said the former minister.

On State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel inviting all the Congress leaders except U T Khader to join BJP, Khader said that “Kateel was Congress worker in the past during his younger days. I want to invite all BJP leaders to join the Congress to remain happy. Those who desert Congress to join the BJP should read the history first.”

News Network
December 6,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 6: Karnataka yesterday registered its highest number of Covid-19 cases in 39 days as the state recorded 456 cases. Coupled with 330 discharges on Sunday, the state’s active caseload also stood at 7,132 cases as of Sunday afternoon, which is higher than the 7,012 active cases of the day before. This increase represents the reversal of a 22-day decline in the active caseload.

With 2,499 cases having been recorded this past week, the state has also recorded 24.8% more cases this week compared to the 2,001 cases the week before. During this same period, Bengaluru Urban noted a 25% increase in cases, recording 1,362 cases this week, as opposed to 1,082 cases two weeks before.

The issue has prompted the Centre to notify several “districts of concern” where increases have been noted. In a letter sent to the state government on Saturday by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Bhushan, IAS, Secretary, MoHFW, noted: “Karnataka has reported 8,073 new cases in the month ending December 3 (30 days). It is also important to note that Karnataka has reported a slight increase in weekly new cases to 20,272 cases (week ending December 3) from 1,664 cases (week ending November 26), along with an increase in weekly new deaths from 22 to 29 over the same period.”

The letter went on to note that Tumakuru district had seen a 152.17% increase in the number of new cases between November 19 and December 2, followed by Dharwad which had seen a 20.92% increase, followed by Bengaluru Urban (19.16%) and Mysuru (16.49%).

The letter advised the state Department of Health to control the spread of the infection and use the "ongoing strategy of Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate-Covid Appropriate Behaviour to keep the situation under control."

On Sunday, the Health Minister announced that testing in Karnataka would be ramped up to over one lakh a day. The data shows that already the state conducted 7.05 lakh tests in the last seven days - which is 42% higher than 4.96 lakh tests conducted two weeks ago. 

On Sunday, apart from 256 new cases recorded in Bengaluru Urban, the next highest numbers were 66 cases in Chikkamagaluru district and 20 in Dharwad district. Sunday’s Covd-19 bulletin also carried information on six new deaths, four of whom had perished in the last few days. 

Despite the rise in Covid-19 cases, the number of pre-teens infected with the virus was the smallest in at least four weeks - only 51 cases were recorded this week, compared to 106 a fortnight ago. However, the number of infected teens (10-19) rose this week with 391 cases recorded. In comparison, only 276 cases were recorded the week before.

