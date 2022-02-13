  1. Home
  2. Sec 144 imposed near educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada over hijab row

February 13, 2022

Mangaluru, Feb 13: Dakshina Kannada district, Deputy Commissioner Rajendra K V has imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code within 200 meter radius of schools and colleges in the district from February 14, 6 am to February 19, 6 pm.

The order is being imposed following a request by the Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane.

Gathering of more than five persons, protest, shouting slogans, and holding procession is banned in the area.

Further, possessing and transporting weapons, collecting stones, explosives are banned. The order also said that by making derogatory remarks against government institutes/organisations, officers are banned.

The DC further said that the direction of the High Court should strictly adhere.

February 9,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 9: KPCC president DK Shivakumar alleged that 50 lakh saffron stoles were ordered from Surat for the anti-hijab protests in the state, here Wednesday. 

Speaking to reporters, he blamed BJP for the widespread student protests in the state and warned against "sowing seeds of hatred" in the minds of children.

Reacting to Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's remarks that it was a Congress conspiracy, Shivakumar denied the allegations. "Who started the conspiracy, where did it start? Who is behind the conspiracy in Mandya, Shivamogga and other regions of the state?" he said, questioning whether students brought saffron petas and stoles from their homes.

How were these stoles supplied overnight to students? he asked, claiming that 50 lakh stoles were ordered from Surat. "We know who has placed the order, (and) who transported them. We have connections too," he said.

There are videos of people hiding the petas after they were returned, he said.

"The pole used to hoist the national flag cannot be used to hoist other flags," he said, defending his comments made on Tuesday, where he alleged that a saffron flag was hoisted by removing the national flag at a Shivamogga college.

All flags cannot be hoisted in such poles, he said, adding that there was a legislation governing it.

"I spoke about it when various news channels reported it. We respond to media reports," he said, responding to a question on clarifications issued by the government that tricolour was not removed by the protestors.

February 12,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 12: In the wake of Karnataka High Court’s controversial interim order restrained students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom until final verdict, tension gripped Chandra Layout in South Bengaluru on Saturday morning after authorities at a private school asked a student to remove the hijab. 

The incident took place at the Vidya Sagar School in Bengaluru when a student of class 7 was asked to remove her hijab by the school teacher. Agitated by the teacher’s action, parents and relatives of the student stormed the school, accusing the school management of causing a rift among the students. 

However, the school authorities said that the girl was briefed about the HC order and there was no other intention behind it. But, the parents also alleged that a teacher at the school wrote an offensive remark about the hijab on the blackboard, and demanded suspension of the teacher. 

Later as the situation became tense with more and more people descending on the school, Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Bengaluru South visited the school and heard both sides. The officer also appealed to protesters to abide by the HC rule and assured of investigating the incident. 

February 9,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 9: BJP MLA and chief minister's political secretary M P Renukacharya today kicked up a new controversy by claiming that "rapes are increasing because of women’s clothes."

He made the comment while referring to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi’s tweet, wherein she said: “Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman’s right to decide what she wants to wear.”

Mr Renukacharya said, "Priyanka Gandhi made a low-level statement, to use a word like ‘bikini’. While studying in college, children should be fully clothed. Rapes today are increasing because of women’s clothes, as men get provoked. It's not right. Women have respect in our country."

Demanding an apology from Priyanka, he said that "wearing bikinis is not Indian culture."

Students or women should wear bindi, bangles, earrings and nose rings; this is our culture, he said, adding, "Priyanka is not having knowledge about Indian culture. She is teaching us Italy's culture."

He also demanded the immediate banning of SDPI and Popular Front organisations.

