  2. Section 144 around schools, colleges in Udupi extended till Mar 5 over hijab row

February 23, 2022

Udupi, Feb 23: Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao has extended prohibitory orders imposed within a radius of 200 metres of educational institutions in Udupi district under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), till 6 pm on March 5.

The prohibitory order will not be applicable on February 27 (Sunday) and March 1, holiday on account of Mahashivarathri. 

The prohibitory orders imposed earlier applicable to pre-university, polytechnic and degree colleges in the district are in force till 6 pm on February 23. The extension was to prevent any untoward incident on the premises of schools in view of the row over hijab.

The order restricts assembling five or more people at one place. No weapons should be carried in that area, no slogans that are provocative in nature can be shouted. No protest and vijayotsava will be allowed as per the order.

February 19,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 19: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday blamed “outsiders” for creating confusion in schools and colleges over the hijab row.

“It’s very simple. There’s a High Court order which everyone has to follow. While doing that, there are outsiders getting involved. That’s why there’s so much confusion,” Bommai told reporters, without elaborating on who the outsiders are.

“If these outsiders don’t interfere, then the management of educational institutions, principals, teachers, guardians, and students will resolve issues. Earlier, too, several cases were resolved locally,” he said.

On February 10, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi that is hearing petitions on the hijab row passed an interim order restraining all students “regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders”.

The court said the order is confined to “such of the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student dress code/uniform”.

Altercations and tensions continue daily at schools and colleges where Muslim girls wearing the headscarves are being denied entry citing the interim order.

“There is confusion because of the atmosphere that has been created. We want that atmosphere to ease out,” Bommai said, adding that he would get details on incidents where FIRs have been registered against students and denial of entry to those wearing vermilion on the forehead. 

February 16,2022

Mangaluru, Feb 16: As many as 28 students in two colleges in the city were sent back home on Wednesday for wearing hijab to classes. Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters here that in four other colleges, students who came to classes wearing hijabs were allowed inside classrooms after removing their scarves.

Classes went on smoothly in all the colleges, which reopened today after a week-long holiday declared by the government following trouble in some campuses over the hijab issue.

The commissioner said the hijab issue came up in six colleges on the day. The authorities at Pompei PU college sent back 26 hijab-clad students after telling them about the High Court order, while at the Dayanand Pai degree college, two students who wore hijab were sent home.

In four other colleges, hijab-clad students were allowed inside classes after removing their headscarves, Shashi Kumar said, adding, there was no case of any student wearing saffron shawls in campuses.

February 21,2022

Shivamogga, Feb 21: The police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of Hindutva activist Harsha.

In a communication to the media, Shivamogga Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said two persons had been taken into custody and further investigation into the murder was on. He did not give the names of the arrested persons.

Doddapete police in Shivamogga city registered the murder case based on a complaint by Harsha’s mother Padma. Harsha was murdered by unknown persons on Sunday February 20 night when he was on his way to have dinner.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told media persons that two persons had been arrested and three more are suspected of being involved in the crime. “Only further investigation and questioning of the arrested persons would reveal the involvement of others, if any, in the murder,” he said.

The Home Minister said that there were incidents of stone-pelting when Harsha’s family was taking his mortal remains for the final rites. Police had been deployed across Shivamogga to prevent any untoward incident. “The police are free to take appropriate action to bring the situation under control,” he said.

Cops fire tear gas

Meanwhile, police fired tear gas to disperse the mob as stone pelting incidents were reported again during the funeral procession.

SAM
 - 
Tuesday, 22 Feb 2022

this is what was need by RSS/CHADDI gang to escalate the hijab issue with communal tension .they will kill there own to gain political gains ..NORMAL HINDUS NEED TO UNDERSTAND THIS ....

LOSS and DESTRUCTION IS FOR THE SOCIETY AND INDIA AS A WHOLE

