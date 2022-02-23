Section 144 around schools, colleges in Udupi extended till Mar 5 over hijab row

Udupi, Feb 23: Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao has extended prohibitory orders imposed within a radius of 200 metres of educational institutions in Udupi district under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), till 6 pm on March 5.

The prohibitory order will not be applicable on February 27 (Sunday) and March 1, holiday on account of Mahashivarathri.

The prohibitory orders imposed earlier applicable to pre-university, polytechnic and degree colleges in the district are in force till 6 pm on February 23. The extension was to prevent any untoward incident on the premises of schools in view of the row over hijab.

The order restricts assembling five or more people at one place. No weapons should be carried in that area, no slogans that are provocative in nature can be shouted. No protest and vijayotsava will be allowed as per the order.