  Section 144 in Bagalkote amidst communal violence; schools, colleges closed

Section 144 in Bagalkote amidst communal violence; schools, colleges closed

News Network
July 7, 2022

bagalkote.jpg

Bagalkote, July 7: Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Keruru town in Bagalkote district and large gatherings have been banned till Friday following violent clashes between two communities over eve-teasing, authorities said.

The clashes broke out on Wednesday evening leaving four people injured including two brothers over eve-teasing in Keruur under Badami Taluk. 

Later, arson and vandalism started due to which the main market area of the town was shut down.

The injured persons have been admitted to the hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

Schools and colleges have been closed till Friday after the administration imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, officials said.

News Network
July 4,2022

sinde.jpg

Mumbai, Jul 4: In an expected blow to Uddhav Thackeray, the most beloved son of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today proved his government's majority in the Assembly today. This caps two weeks of political surprises that split the Shiv Sena and brought down the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Latest developments

>> Shinde proved his government’s majority on the Assembly floor today following a vote by head count. Shinde’s camp secured 164 votes, crossing the half-way mark of 144 and proving its strength on the floor of the House. The total strength of the House is 288. Meanwhile, Uddhav camp had the support of 99 MLAs.

>> Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, voted against the whip issued by the Shiv Sena chief whip Bharat Gogawale, appointed last night, and may face disqualification proceedings.

>> While Eknath Shinde camp received 164 votes, the Opposition camp got 99. Interestingly, the Opposition got 107 votes in the election for Speaker yesterday. While one switched to the Shinde camp, several MLAs did not show up for the vote.

>> Congress' Vijay Wadettiwar and Zeeshan Siddiqui did not show up today, and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan reached after the vote. NCP's Sangram Jagtap was missing too. All four were present yesterday.

>> Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi and Rais Shaikh, and AIMIM's Shah Farukh Anwar abstained from voting.

>> Team Thackeray MLA Santosh Bangar joined the Eknath Shinde camp minutes before the trust vote. The Shinde camp now has a total of 40 Shiv Sena MLAs.

>> The test of strength came a day after BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected Speaker -- a significant move in view of the Sena's pending legal appeal to disqualify 16 rebel MLAs, including the new Chief Minister.

>> Mr Narwekar last night reinstated Mr Shinde as the Shiv Sena's legislative party leader, and also recognised the appointment of Mr Gogawale as the chief whip of the Sena.

>> Eknath Shinde's rebellion - which erupted on the night of June 20 -- had whittled down the numbers of the Uddhav Thackeray faction. On Wednesday, Mr Thackeray stepped down from the top post after the Supreme Court said he has to prove a majority on the floor of the house, as ordered by the Governor.

>> A day later, Mr Shinde was named the Chief Minister in a shock announcement by the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis. Later in the evening, in a further surprise, Mr Fadnavis -- a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra -- signed up as Mr Shinde's Deputy following pressure from the BJP brass.

News Network
June 25,2022

uddhavsinde.jpg

Mumbai, June 25: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a national executive meeting in Mumbai on Saturday, as the drama in his party unveiled into a full-blown political crisis, threatening to bring the MVA leadership down in the state. 

During the meeting, Thackeray made a scathing attack on rebel leader Eknath Shinde, who is at the centre of the crisis in the state. He said, "Himmat hai toh khud ke baap ke naam par vote maange, balasaheb ke nahi" - (If you dare to, ask votes on your father's name, not Balasaheb's). 

"Some people are asking me to say something but I've already said that they(rebel MLAs) can do whatever they want to do, I won't interfere in their matters. They can take their own decision, but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name," the CM had said.

The party's national executive is expected to authorise Thackeray to make decisions regarding the organisation in view of the rebellion by Shinde. Along with Shinde, another disgruntled party leader and former minister Ramdas Kadam are expected to face action. Both of them are members of the national executive. Kadam's son MLA Yogesh Kadam has joined the rebel camp in Guwahati.

Earlier on Friday, Thackeray convened a meeting of the district chiefs virtually wherein he said that the rebel MLAs who are camping in Guwahati want to "break the party". Targetting Shinde, Thackeray said that he did everything for the rebel leader and yet a lot of allegations are levelled against him.

News Network
June 27,2022

doctormissing.jpg

Bengaluru, Jun 27: A doctor in Karnataka, who was on a Himalayan expedition, has been incommunicado since June 20, post which his family lodged a complaint with the state Police on Monday.

The panicked family members of Chandramohan, a doctor from the Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru, lodged a missing complaint in this regard with High Grounds police station in Bengaluru.

According to police, Chandramohan, who used to go for bike expeditions, had started off for Himalayan expedition on bike from Bengaluru. Investigation is on.

