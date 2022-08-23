  1. Home
  2. Security to be tightened in Mangaluru as PM Modi set to inaugurate 6 projects on Sept 2

News Network
August 23, 2022

Mangaluru, Aug 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mangaluru on September 2 to attend various programmes.

Modi will inaugurate six projects, including Anagha Refinery and berth number 14 at New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT). He will also lay foundation to the Sagarmala project.

Later, the PM will address a convention, which is likely to take place at Goldfinch grounds at Kulur.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra has confirmed the visit of Modi. All preparations including security arrangements have begun ahead of the visit.

Modi will inaugurate first indigenous aircraft carrier war ship INS Vikrant on September 2. He will take part in the public programme in the afternoon and leave for Delhi in the evening.

News Network
August 15,2022

armyman.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 15: A retired army soldier collapsed and died during a flag hoisting ceremony marking Independence Day at a village in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Monday, police said. 

The deceased has been identified as Gangadhara Gowda.

As people across the country celebrated the 76th Independence Day, the Kutrupady gram panchayat in Kadaba taluk too organised a flag hoisting ceremony.

Gowda, who took part in the ceremony, collapsed soon after giving a call for saluting the national flag, police said.

Though he was rushed to hospital, Gowda died on the way, they said.

News Network
August 17,2022

socialBJP.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 17: The BJP has launched a social media campaign — ‘Desh ki Badli Soch’ (country’s mindset has changed) — to project Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a favourable light by comparing his Independence Day speeches with those of his Congress predecessors.

On Tuesday night, the party shared on its Twitter handle many graphics quoting parts of speeches made by Modi and his predecessors Manmohan Singh, Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru.

One such tweet alleged that Nehru did not pay tribute to fallen soldiers in his 1963 speech, which came after the 1962 war with China. It noted that Modi in his 2020 address remembered those who made the supreme sacrifice in the conflict with Chinese forces in Ladakh.

Sharing a clip from Singh’s addresses in 2008 and 2009 lauding prime ministers from the Nehru-Gandhi family, the BJP accused him of “remembering selective idols and appeasing a family”. The party contrasted it with Modi’s 2014 speech in which he said the country has reached where it is due to the contributions of all its government heads.

In 1975, after imposing the Emergency, Indira Gandhi justified it as “bitter pills” to “cleanse” different aspects of national life. On the other hand, Modi in his 2017 speech, cited democracy as India’s “biggest strength”, the ruling party claimed.

News Network
August 23,2022

adaniairport.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 23: The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), run by Adani Airports, has sought an immediate increase of Rs 100 in user development fee (UDF) on domestic passengers to facilitate development activities.

It has also requested permission to levy the fee on both arriving and departing passengers.

The airport, in its latest tariff filing, has sought to levy a UDF of Rs 250 on domestic passengers starting this October, and gradually increasing it to Rs 725 by March 31, 2026.

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA), the tariff-fixing body, is in the process of fixing tariff for Mangaluru airport for the period of April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026.

For international passengers, it has sought to levy UDF of Rs 525 and increase it to Rs 1,200 by March 2026.

The users fee will be charged on both departing and arriving passengers if the AERA agrees to it. Currently, the UDF is Rs 150 for domestic and Rs 825 for international passengers, but is charged only on departing passengers.

The Adani Group took over the operations of the international airport in the Karnataka port city on October 31, 2020.

In its filing with the pricing regulator, the airport said no tariff revision had taken place since 2010. The modernisation plan of the airport is also underway. The cumulative impact of these considerations will have a consequential impact on the tariff, it said.

The proposed developmental projects, including recarpeting of the runway, and construction of a new terminal building and cargo terminal, is estimated to cost about Rs 5,200 crore. The airport said it will fund these through debt and equity from parent Adani Enterprise.

The airport has also sought increase in landing and parking charges for airlines. The AERA has sought comment from airlines, passenger associations and business jet operators.

