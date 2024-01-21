  1. Home
  2. Security stepped up in Mangaluru, other parts of Dakshina Kannada for Ram temple consecration 

News Network
January 21, 2024

Mangaluru, Jan 21: In the wake of consecration of Ram Lalla at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya scheduled to be held on January 22, elaborate security arrangements have been made in Mangaluru, one of the communally sensitive cities in south India. 

A total of three DCPs, six ACPs, 11 police inspectors, 37 PSIs and 781 police personnel of various ranks have been deployed for security/bandobast purposes.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that in public interest and to safeguard law and order, precautionary measures have been taken. 

A total of 196 places have been identified in Mangaluru City Police Commisionerate limits wherein special puja and religious programmes will be held to mark the event. The police personnel and officers have been deployed at 131 sensitive places/picketing points within the city limits throughout the day. 

A total of 57 vehicles (sector mobiles) have been deployed to make continuous patrolling within the city and immediately attend to any incident.

The Commissioner said that check posts have been set up at 14 places. As a part of security measures, 9 CAR parties and 3 KSRP platoons have been deployed to attend to any exigencies. The police will have special patrolling during early morning and late night hours in the commissionerate limits. At important places within the city involving large gathering of people, anti-sabotage checks will be carried out, added the commissioner.

Further, he said that no permissions have been given to hold any kind of procession or rally. Peace committee meetings have already been conducted at all police stations under the leadership of respective ACPs. In order to instil confidence in the minds of the public, Area Domination Exercises and route marches have already been held at various places, said Agrawal.

He said strict watch is being kept over banners and flexes put up in the city in coordination with Municipal authorities. The organizers have also been instructed to ensure safety of respective flexes mounted by them.

Similarly, elaborate security is in place in Dakshina Kannada police jurisdiction as well. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan has ordered for the closure of bars and wine shops in the district from midnight of January 21 till 6 am of January 23.

News Network
January 12,2024

ihababoobakar.jpg

Mangaluru/Manjeshwar, Jan 12: A 20-year-old youth from Krishnapura near Mangaluru, who was reported missing after visiting Kasaragod district, has been found dead in a river at Koppala Kaje near Manjeshwar Hosangadi.

The deceased is Ihab Aboobakar, who was a student of A J Medical college, Mangaluru.

Aboobakar had been to a relative’s house in Manjeshwar, from where he had gone missing. Following this a complaint was filed.

According to police, on January 10, an unidentified dead body was found in the Koppala river. An investigation into the people who had gone missing was conducted. The Kerala police had also passed the information to their counterparts in Karnataka. 

The family members of Ihab who visited the Kasargod General Hospital mortuary where the body was kept, identified it as that of Ihab. The exact cause of death is not yet known. The investigation is on. 

News Network
January 14,2024

pro-palestine.jpg

Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets around the world on the “day of action,” calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as the Israeli aggression reached the 100-day mark.

The global day of action on Saturday saw demonstrations take place in various international capitals, including Washington DC, London, Paris, Berlin, Rome, Johannesburg, Abuja, Tokyo, Islamabad, Jakarta, and Kuala Lumpur.

Thousands of protesters in one of the largest pro-Palestinian demonstrations to date in the US capital, Washington, called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and to stop US aid to Israel, as more than three months of Israeli offensive is killing 250 Palestinians per day.

Large crowds waved Palestinian flags and chanted “Ceasefire now,” and “Free Palestine,” while carrying banners and posters that read “End the War in Gaza.” Other signs said the Israeli government is practicing apartheid and charged US President Joe Biden with genocide.

Young protesters were wearing the traditional keffiyeh in solidarity with Palestinians.

London, meanwhile, saw its seventh National March for Palestine since October 7 as demonstrators called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and demanded that the British government stop arming the Israeli regime.

Little Amal, a giant puppet of a Syrian child refugee, representing refugees and displaced people, joining a group of Palestinian children, attended the demonstration.

“While the British public largely supports a ceasefire in Gaza, the UK’s politicians have continued to fund and support the genocide,” Jeanine Hourani, a member of the Palestine Youth Movement attending the march in London said.

UK ‘complicit’ in Israel’s crimes

Palestine’s ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, also joined the protesters calling for a ceasefire. He slammed the UK government for “complicity” with Israel.

“I stand before you with a broken heart but not a broken spirit,” Zomlot said addressing pro-Palestinian protesters in London as he described Palestine as a “nation of freedom fighters.”

He also congratulated South Africa for bringing a genocide case against Israel at the UN’s International Court of Justice.

The London march was one of several others being held in European cities including Paris, Rome, Milan and Dublin, where thousands also marched along the Irish people to protest Israel’s aggression against Palestinians.

Irish Protesters waved Palestinian flags, denouncing Israel’s genocidal crimes in Gaza, chanting “Free, Free Palestine” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” They held placards critical of the Irish, US governments and Israeli regime.

In Rome, thousands of demonstrators descended on a boulevard near the famous Colosseum, with some carrying signs reading, “Stop Genocide.”

Pro-Palestinian protesters also lauded South Africa for bringing Israel’s brutal military onslaught against Gaza to the International Court of Justice.

At rallies in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, people gathered at the United States embassy to send a message to Israel’s staunch ally. People carried placards that read “Stop the genocide,” as well as “Bombing children is not self-defense.”

Last month, the Malaysian government announced it would no longer allow Israeli-owned ships to dock in Malaysian ports. It also said any vessel en route to Israel would not be allowed to unload cargo at any Malaysian port.

Thousands of people also gathered outside the US embassy in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, waving Indonesian and Palestinian flags and holding signs that read “Boycott Israel” and “Ceasefire Now.”

Similar protests took place in Johannesburg, South Africa as demonstrators gathered outside the US consulate. The crowd accused the US of complicity in the bombardment of the Palestinian people due to its military support of Israel since the war started.

The protest has been reinforced by South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). The court in The Hague began hearings on Thursday over a charge that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

South Africa, which filed the lawsuit at the UN court in December, asked judges Thursday to urgently declare that the Tel Aviv regime has breached its responsibilities under international law since October 7, when it launched hostilities in the besieged territory.

The relentless Israeli military aggression has so far killed at least 23,843 people in Palestine, more than 10,000 of whom are children, while 60,317 others have been wounded. 

News Network
January 18,2024

Bengaluru, Jan 18: The Karnataka government has cracked the whip against eight project implementing agencies that have failed to provide skill education to candidates even after getting financial aid from the state government under the Deen Dayal Grameen Kaushalya Yojana. The officials are also instructed to blacklist them and file criminal cases immediately.

Sharan Prakash Patil, the Minister for Medical Education, Skill Development and Livelihood in a meeting on Wednesday expressed his displeasure against the agencies that have failed to implement the Government's ambitious scheme aimed at providing vocational training to those studying diploma, ITI and other job-oriented courses.

He instructed officials to register criminal cases against them in the jurisdictional police stations to review the progress of the National Rural Livelihood Mission. Patil also asked the officials to blacklist errant project implementing agencies (PIAs) immediately and to stop issuing tenders to such firms in future.

He directed the officials to recover Rs 74.65 crore with interest from the PIAs for violating the rules of the scheme, which is being implemented jointly by the central and state governments, to provide vocational training for candidates studying job-oriented courses in rural and urban areas.

The agencies that have failed to achieve the desired goal will be considered as defaulters and action will be taken against officials who have released funds to these companies, he added.

The Minister asked the officials to collect complete details of some of these agencies that are functioning from other states, and inform the Centre and prevent them from receiving any funds. A probe has also been ordered against unqualified agencies promising to provide training by giving false information and warned of strict disciplinary action against officials if they fail to act.

"The concerned officials must visit the training centres at the district and taluk levels every month and review the progress. And the lower-rung officials must submit reports to the senior officers. I will be holding monthly meetings to review the progress and will not hesitate to act against those showing laxity," warned the Minister.

The scheme was started on September 25, 2014 on the 98th birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya to help unemployed youth find jobs and achieve something on their own.

Implemented by the Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood department, it aimed at providing free vocational training or skill education to youth aged 18 to 35 years from across the country and help them get employed in the private sector.

