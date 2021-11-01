  1. Home
A setback for CM Bommai despite bypoll gave BJP something to cheer about

News Network
November 2, 2021

In a setback to the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government, the saffron party lost the Hangal assembly constituency bypoll to the Congress on Tuesday, a seat located in the chief minister’s home district of Haveri. However, a thumping victory in the Sindagi assembly bypoll gave the BJP something to cheer about.

They were the first assembly constituencies that faced elections after Bommai took charge as chief minister late July. He will soon celebrate 100 days in office.

In Hangal, Congress’ Srinivas Mane won by 7,373 votes against BJP’s Shivaraj Sajjanar, a non-Lingayat winning a Lingayat-dominated seat.  BJP’s Ramesh Bhusanur registered a convincing victory in Sindgi, gaining a lead of 31,185 votes against Congress’ Ashok Managuli.

A win in Hangal was important for Bommai to assert himself: the seat neighbours Shiggaon, which he represents. Also, Bommai campaigned in Hangal for 8-10 days and several ministers were deployed to ensure the BJP’s victory. BJP's CM Udasi, who died in June, had won Hangal in 2018.

"I've taken this setback seriously. And, we will make corrections," Bommai said on the Hangal defeat. According to him, the BJP lost because it did not get votes from Udasi's support base. "Also, the Congress candidate Mane spent 2-3 years and worked during Covid-19 and other occasions. So, people supported him."

BJP’s poll managers conceded that it was a tough election from the get-go. According to sources, there was some split in Lingayat votes because of initial confusion on the candidature of BJP's CR Ballari - he was convinced not to rebel - and consolidation of Muslim votes that helped the Congress. Sajjanar, the defeated candidate, was seen as former chief minister BS Yediyurappa's pick.

In Sindagi, everything seems to have gone as per the BJP’s plan. It banked on two-time MLA Bhusanur, a Ganiga Lingayat, whereas discontentment in the Congress on fielding Ashok Managuli also added to it. Ashok, the son of late JD(S) MLA MC Managuli whose death necessitated the bypoll, was poached by the Congress.

The JD(S) strategy of fielding Muslims in both Hangal and Sindgi did not work and they lost their deposits.

The Congress sees this as a precursor to the 2023 Assembly polls. “It’s not a face-loss just for Bommai, but the entire BJP government,” KPCC president DK Shivakumar said.

"The BJP's downfall has begun. Modi's popularity is waning. It's certain that the Congress will come to power in 2023," Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said. He mockingly said the BJP lost a seat in Bommai's backyard. "He said he's the son of that soil, the son-in-law, he'd get buried there and all such emotional talk. Still, people in Hangal voted for our candidate," Siddaramaiah said.

Bommai reminded Siddaramaiah that when he was the CM the Congress won the Nanjangud and Gundlupet bypolls, going on to lose them later. "These elections are at a particular time and on an issue."

Even Yediyurappa maintained that this was not a referendum on Bommai's leadership. "It's always a collective effort and we can't blame one individual. The Congress needn't fly high. The BJP will return to power with 140+ seats," he said.

News Network
October 19,2021

Bengaluru, Oct 19: Karnataka on Tuesday logged 349 new cases of Covid-19 and 14 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,84,022 and death toll to 37,967, the health department said.

The day also saw 399 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,36,926.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 161 new cases, as the city saw 125 discharges and five deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is 9,100.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.41 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 4.01 per cent. Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Udupi recorded three deaths, while one death each was reported from Dakshina Kannada, Dharwad, Kodagu, Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Uttara Kannada.

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru logged the highest of 37 new infections, Dakshina Kannada 24, Hassan 23, and Uttara Kannada 19.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,49,662 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,78,802 and Tumakuru 1,20,574. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,26,666, followed by Mysuru 1,76,041 and Tumakuru 1,19,231.

Cumulatively a total of 4,95,74,033 samples have been tested, of which 85,022 were tested on Tuesday alone.

News Network
October 31,2021

 

20211031_115200.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 31: It was a tearful adieu for youth icon Puneeth Rajkumar, as the Power Star was laid to rest with full state honours early in the morning on Sunday, October 31. 

Puneeth was laid to rest close to his father, the legendary actor Dr Rajkumar, and mother Parvathamma at the Kanteerava Studio in Bengaluru. Puneeth’s funeral procession started around 6 am on Sunday and the final rites were conducted at around 7:30 am. 

Puneeth was given full state honors and the Indian flag was handed over to Puneeth’s wife Ashwini by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, were present at the studio. 

Members from the film industry — Telugu actors Nandamuri Balakrishna, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Srikanth, Ali, and many others had flown all the way from Hyderabad to pay their last respects to Puneeth at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium.

Lakhs of people from across the city as well as far-reaching areas of the state had converged at the Kanteerava Stadium where Puneeth’s mortal remains had been kept. In a shock to fans and the film industry alike, Puneeth suffered a fatal cardiac arrest and passed away at Vikram hospital in Bengaluru on Friday. 

Though a limited number of people were allowed inside Kanteerava Studio on Sunday when his last rites were carried out, Puneeth’s fans gathered in large numbers outside the stadium and stood atop terraces of the neighbouring buildings, hoping to catch a glimpse of their Power Star.

Before he was laid to rest, Chief Minister Bommai was seen kissing Puneeth’s forehead. In a tweet, Bommai said, “Before the final journey of Puneeth Rajkumar, an emotional farewell was said. Be born again Appu. Another popular Kannada actor Sudeep tweeted saying, “Puneeth… Our dear Appu. Go in peace and Rest in power my friend.”

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar's passing away left his family, friends, and fans devastated. Among them was actor Jr NTR, who was a close friend of Puneeth, who broke down as he was being laid to rest. They both shared a special bond as they frequently spent time together despite their busy schedules. NTR had also sung a song for his movie.

Balakrishna and choreographer and director Prabhu Deva also appeared devastated as they paid their final respects. Balakrishna treated Puneeth as his own brother and went to several public meetings together. Actor Yash was also present at the final rites. 

News Network
October 28,2021

azim.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 28: Software exporter Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 9,713 crore or Rs 27 crore a day to retain his top rank among Indian philanthropists in FY21.

Premji, the founder chairman of the company, increased his donation by nearly a fourth during the pandemic year, as per the Edelgive Hurun India Philanthropy List 2021, which had HCL's Shiv Nadar at second place with contributions of Rs 1,263 crore towards upliftment causes.

Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries, India's richest man by a distance, came third on the list with a Rs 577 crore contribution and was succeeded by Kumar Mangalam Birla with Rs 377 crore. The second richest Indian Gautam Adani is eighth on the givers' list with a donation of Rs 130 crore towards disaster relief.

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani's ranking improved to fifth with a Rs 183 crore donation with “societal thinking” being identified as the primary cause.

“At present, most of the money is going to fundamental aspects like education and healthcare because of the requirements on the ground. Nilekani has indeed made interesting contributions, and in 10 years, we will have broader civil society issues feature as primary causes,” Hurun India's managing director and chief researcher Anas Rahman Junaid said.

He said as the age profile of the givers shifts to those under-40, and many of them being self-made ones also presents a hopeful picture.

There are a few new entrants into the list, including the largest stocks investor Rakesh Jhunjunwala, who donated a fourth of his overall earnings or Rs 50 crore in FY21 with efforts on education. Jhunjunwala, who recently had a private meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is among the backers of Ashoka University, as per a statement.

Brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath committed $100 million (Rs 750 crore) over the next few years to support individuals, organisations and companies working on solutions for climate change and are 35th on the list.

Former chairman of engineering major Larsen & Toubro, A M Naik, is 11th on the list with a donation of Rs 112 crore, it said, adding that he has pledged to give away 75 per cent of his income for charitable purposes.

Others in the top ten givers include the Hinduja Family, Bajaj Family, Anil Agarwal and the Burman family.

Nine women find their place in the list led by a Rs 69 crore donation by Rohini Nilekani of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies and, followed by Leena Gandhi Tewari of USV who donated Rs 24 crore, and Anu Aga of Thermax donated Rs 20 crore.

Based on the place of residence, Mumbai led with 31 per cent of the list and was followed by New Delhi 17 per cent and Bengaluru 10 per cent.

The pharma industry has the largest number of philanthropists followed by automobile and auto components and software and services.

