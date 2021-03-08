Sexual abuse of 21 schoolboys: Udupi ‘journalist’ Chandra K sentenced to 10 years jail in first case

  1. Home
News Network
March 8, 2021

Udupi, Mar 8: More than two years after he was arrested by the Udupi police on charge of sexual assault of 21 schoolboys, part-time journalist Chandra K Hemmady was today sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 in the first of the 21 cases that are filed against him under the POCSO act.

42-year-old Chandra, who used to teach music in schools besides being a part-time reporter, was arrested by the police on November 27, 2018. He was accused of sexually assaulting young boys for over five years in the pretence of teaching them music. 

The case had come to light after one of the students from a school in Byndoor opened up about his experience in a meeting with a counsellor in Kasturba Hospital in Manipal. The Udupi police, oblivious to the case till then, was alerted by the parents of the boy. 

After the first complaint was made, 20 other students from schools in and around Kundapur and Byndoor came forward to file complaints against Chandra, all alleging sexual assault. 16 complaints have been registered in Byndoor police station, two in Gangolli and one each in Kundapur, Kollur and Kundapur rural stations. 

Today’s verdict was delivered by Justice Yadav Vanamala Anandrao, judge of fast-track special court of POCSO of district additional and sessions court here.

In this case, Chandra was convicted of having unnatural sex with an 11-year-old boy of Byndoor rural area after taking him into confidence posing as a reporter of a daily. Hemmady had asked the boy to accompany him and assist him in clicking photographs of animals, birds and school.

Out of the Rs 10,000 fine, the judge has ordered Rs 5,000 to be paid to the victim and the rest to the government.

The then CPI of Byndoor Parameshwar R Gunaga had filed the charge-sheet in this case. Out of the 36 witnesses, 15 had testified in front of the court including the first victim. The special public prosecutor of the special POCSO court of Udupi, Y T Raghavendra had argued for the prosecution.

coastaldigest.com news network
February 26,2021

Benngaluru, Feb 26: The National Investigation Agency’s charge-sheet in Bengaluru’s DJ Halli and KG Halli violence case (August 2020) was in fact filed under the supervision and guidance of Sangh Parivar, according to Social Democratic Party of India.

Addressing a press conference today here, Advocate Majid Khan, the vice president of Karnataka unit of SDPI, said that the Narendra Modi government handed over the case to NIA while the Bengaluru CCB was still investigating the case. “As per the direction of the BJP government, the NIA filed an FIR against SDPI in Delhi before start of their investigation itself. In the last six months of NIA investigation, more than 2000 individuals were subjected to interrogation. Most of them were general local people of those areas, few belong to Congress, JDS, AAP, SDPI, etc. It should be noted that, in Bengaluru CCB charge-sheet Congress leader Sampath Raj and other congress corporators, a few leaders of the JDS and SDPI were named”

“In NIA charge sheet it is mentioned that, both Fairoz (a former Congressman and presently in AAP) and Naveen (an activist of the Sangh Parivar), used to post anti-religious statements regularly on social media. Naveen had uploaded derogatory content against Prophet Mohammed (SA) on social media in response to Fairoz post. However, Naveen was released on bail as he was booked under simple IPC sections. Whereas, Feroz was booked under the UAPA along with other Muslim youths. Investigators have claimed that the Facebook posts of these two persons were the main cause of the violence. However, at the same time they have exhibited communal discrimination.”

“Former Mayor Mr Sampat Raj and other congress corporators were given clean chit by NIA, whereas Bengaluru CCB had called them as the masterminds of these incidents. Even till date MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy believes Sampat Raj as the main person involved in this conspiracy”

He said: “From the day one, NIA was investigating the case focusing only on SDPI. We can see similarity of framing and accusing many Dalit leaders, human rights organization and anti-CAA activists under UAPA cases across the nation. Hundreds of students and activist have been arrested in Delhi under sedition case just because they had participated in anti-CAA and anti-NRC protest.”

In an independent investigation report released by retired Justice Nagamohan Das on the Bengaluru violence, he has clearly mentioned that main cause of the violence is the failure of the state government, its intelligence department, he said accusing the investigation agencies of wilfully targeting SDPI and people of a particular community.   

“Since the beginning we have been demanding the state government to order an impartial enquiry under the supervision of a High Court judge. Now, it is clear that investigators have been pressurized to target SDPI and people from a particular community,” he said. 

Afsar Kodlipate,  Akram Hasan, Fayaz Ahmed, H M Gangappa were present at the press meet.

Agencies
March 1,2021

Body of teenage Dalit girl found in field in UP; irate villagers clash with police

Aligarh, Mar 1: The body of a 16-year-old Dalit girl was found in a field in the Akrabad area here, following which villagers clashed with police and indulged in stone-pelting, police said on Monday.

The girl had gone to the fields Sunday afternoon to collect fodder for cattle but did not return.

Later, her body was found in a field when her family members started searching for her, they said Police said prima facie it appeared that she was strangled.

As the news spread, irate villagers pelted stones at a police party which was trying to take the body for post-mortem, they said.

Inspector Pranendra Kumar was injured in the attack, police added.

Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G told reporters late Sunday night that senior police officials rushed to the spot and pacified the villagers who then handed over the body to policemen.

He said allegations that the victim was sexually assaulted are being probed.

Everything will be clear when the post-mortem report is received, the SP added.

News Network
March 7,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 7: The Karnataka High Court has quashed a private complaint and cognisance of offences taken by a trial court in 2013 against the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Air India Ltd. (AI) and its executives on the Air India Express 812 plane crash incident outside Mangaluru airport on May 22, 2010, in which 158 persons on board were killed.

The judicial magistrate first class, on February 19, 2013, had taken cognisance for offences like culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence under Indian Penal Code against AAI, AI and their executives based on the private complaint lodged on March 6, 2012, by Mangaluru-based 812 Foundation.

Justice Ashok G. Nijagannavar passed the order while allowing the petitions filed in 2013 by AAI and its executive Ansbert D’Souza, and AI and its executive Peter Abraham, who had questioned the legality cognisance taken by the magistrate court merely on the basis of “deemed sanction” for their prosecution.

The High Court has held that trial court had failed to consider that the charge sheet, filed by the jurisdictional police on the air crash incident, was closed by the trial court on February 13, 2012, as the two pilots of the aircraft, who were the only two named as accused, had also died in the crash.

Besides, the magistrate did not consider the report of the Court of Inquiry, conducted as per the law into the air crash, which had specifically pointed out that the crash occurred due to failure of the pilot, the High Court said, while pointing out the trial court, before taking cognisance of offence against the petitioners, had also failed to take into consider that petitioners were not named either in the charge sheet or in the report of the Court of Inquiry.

The High Court said the magistrate was not correct in holding that there exist “deemed sanction” for their prosecution as authorities did not decide complainant’s plea for grant of sanction within a specific period. The High Court said there is no concept of “deemed sanction” in law as the period of three to four months suggested by the apex court under Prevention of Corruption and such a suggestion has not been translated into a law by the Central government.
 

