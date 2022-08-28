Sexual abuse of schoolgirls: Murugha mutt swami stopped from leaving Chitradurga

Haveri, Aug 29: Police on Monday stopped Chitradurga Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, who was booked for sexually abusing schoolgirls under POCSO Act, near Bankapura in Haveri district and directed him to return to Chitradurga.
Mysuru City police on Saturday had booked the seer under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 for allegedly sexually abusing high school girls. Nazarbad police had booked the pontiff under sections based on the complaint by Child Development and Protection Officer Chandrakumar.
The FIR has been registered against four persons, including the warden. According to the complaint, the pontiff used to sexually abuse high school girls, who were residing in a hostel run by the mutt. The two students reached out to Odanadi Seva Samsthe in Mysuru and explained the abuse to the authorities concerned.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday declined to comment on the allegations against the seer and the case as “the investigation is on”.
“This is an important case – under POCSO Act and also a kidnap case in Chitradurga...the police have registered both the cases and investigations are on. In such a situation, making comments or interpreting the case is not good for investigation,” Bommai told reporters. “The police have complete freedom... They will investigate and the truth will come out.”
