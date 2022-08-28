  1. Home
  Sexual abuse of schoolgirls: Murugha mutt swami stopped from leaving Chitradurga

Sexual abuse of schoolgirls: Murugha mutt swami stopped from leaving Chitradurga

News Network
August 29, 2022

shivamurthy murugha sharanu.jpg

Haveri, Aug 29: Police on Monday stopped Chitradurga Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharana, who was booked for sexually abusing schoolgirls under POCSO Act, near Bankapura in Haveri district and directed him to return to Chitradurga. 

Mysuru City police on Saturday had booked the seer under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 for allegedly sexually abusing high school girls. Nazarbad police had booked the pontiff under sections based on the complaint by Child Development and Protection Officer Chandrakumar.

The FIR has been registered against four persons, including the warden. According to the complaint, the pontiff used to sexually abuse high school girls, who were residing in a hostel run by the mutt. The two students reached out to Odanadi Seva Samsthe in Mysuru and explained the abuse to the authorities concerned.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday declined to comment on the allegations against the seer and the case as “the investigation is on”.

“This is an important case – under POCSO Act and also a kidnap case in Chitradurga...the police have registered both the cases and investigations are on. In such a situation, making comments or interpreting the case is not good for investigation,” Bommai told reporters. “The police have complete freedom... They will investigate and the truth will come out.”

News Network
August 16,2022

kahsmir.jpg

Srinagar, Aug 16: Kashmir Pandits Sangharsh Samiti (KPSS), an apex body of the non migrant Pandits, has appealed to Kashmiri Pandits to leave Kashmir.

“With another attack on Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, the militants have made it clear that they are going to kill all the Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir,” the President of KPSS Sanjay Tickoo, said in a statement.

“Irony is that the local OGWs (overground workers) work with them (militants) to kill their neighbours,” he added.

Tickoo who braved the most turbulent times in the over three decades long insurgency said Kashmir is a place where tourists are safe and no attacks were executed during the Amarnath yatra.

“But local non-Muslims, particularly the Kashmiri Pandits, are vulnerable,” he said.

He said the judiciary and the government have failed miserably to protect Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir.

“As such KPSS is appealing to all the Kashmiri Pandits to leave Kashmir and don’t fall trap to sugar coated statements from Kashmiri society,” he said.

“No Kashmiri Pandits is safe in Kashmir. For Kashmiri Pandits only one option left (is to) leave Kashmir or get killed by religiously fanatic minds who have the support of the local population,’’ he said.

According to KPSS there are around 800 non migrant Pandit families who live in 242 places across Kashmir.

The appeal by the KPSS, comes at a time when, over 5,000 Kashmiri Pandit employees who had returned to Kashmir under the Prime Minister's employment package, have been seeking transfer to Jammu. These Pandit employees have not resumed their work after the killing of Rahul Bhat in May this year.

News Network
August 25,2022

convicts.jpg

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought the Gujarat government's response on a plea challenging the release of 11 men convicted for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and murder of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also asked the petitioners to implead those who have been granted remission as parties in the matter. The bench also posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

Three Public Interest Litigations - by Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo Member Subhashini Ali, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, and one other petitioner - have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the remission and consequent release of 11 convicts on Independence Day.

The incident turned into a huge political controversy with the special court judge who convicted the men also raising questions about the Gujarat government's decision.

"Did they ask the judge under whom the case was heard? I can tell you that I heard nothing regarding this... In such cases, the state government needs to take advice from the central government as well. Did they do that? I have no idea. If they did, what did the central government say," Justice UD Salvi, who retired as a judge of the Bombay High Court, said in an interview.

"I don't know if they went through the procedure or not," he had added.

The convicts walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy. They had completed more than 15 years in jail.

The convicts were welcomed by groups linked to the ruling BJP - with sweets, hugs and garlands. A BJP MLA was quoted as saying that the men were Brahmins with "good sanskar" (culture).

Days after the convicts' release, Bilkis Bano said it has "shaken" her faith in the justice system and left her "shocked" and "numb". The family has been too distraught to decide on any legal step.

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gangraped while fleeing the violence that broke out after the Godhra train burning. Among those killed was her three-year-old daughter. 

News Network
August 22,2022

niddodishetty.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 22: Karnataka police have arrested a woman for allegedly honey-trapping an RSS leader and extorting a huge sum of money from him in this district of the state, police said Monday.

Salma Banu, a social and human rights’ activist was arrested based on a complaint lodged by RSS leader Niddodi Jagannath Shetty, a gold merchant.

According to police, Shetty is the owner of Srinidhi gold jewels and influential politician in Dakshina Kannada district. The accused, along with her gang, had extorted Rs 50 lakh from Shetty and demanded for more.

Shetty approached police following which police launched a manhunt for the other accused.

Shetty claimed that on February 26 he was offered a lift to Mysuru from Mandya in a vehicle which had four persons. He further claimed that they had trapped him at a hotel in Mysuru.

The complainant told police that he had gone to test gold biscuits at the hotel and as soon as he entered his room, the accused took photographs and filmed him with a woman.

The accused demanded Rs 4 crore from the RSS leader on the spot for not making the video viral and delete it. Shetty paid them Rs 50 lakh and settled the matter.

But soon the accused started pestering him for more money forcing him to approach the police.

Further investigations are on.

