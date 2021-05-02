  1. Home
  2. Sharanu Salagar, once PA to two MLAs, now MLA of Basavakalyan

Sharanu Salagar, once PA to two MLAs, now MLA of Basavakalyan

News Network
May 2, 2021

SharanuSalagar.jpg

May 2: BJP candidate Sharanu Salagar, who was a personal assistant (PA) to two MLAs and a Zilla Panchayat president, is now an MLA after winning the Basavakalayan Assembly seat which fell vacant following the demise of Congress MLA B Narayanrao, who had died of Covid-19 complications last year.

Salagar defeated Congress candidate Mala B Narayanrao by a margin of about 19,000 votes. While Salagar had polled 70,554 votes, his nearest rival Mala B Narayanrao managed to get 50,108 votes

Sharanu, who was born in V K Salagar village in Kamalapur taluk of the district, is an MSc and MEd holder. He was appointed as a primary school teacher in 2002. At the same time, he worked as a personal assistant to the then MLA Revu Naik Belamagi. Sharanu was also the personal assistant of Zilla Panchayat president from 2004 to 2011, and Jewargi MLA Ajay Singh for a year in 2013.

He was promoted to high school as an assistant teacher in 2011 but he resigned in 2014 to join the Congress.

Miffed over not getting a ticket to contest from Chinchansur Zilla Panchayat constituency in Aland taluk in 2016, he quit the Congress and joined the BJP. He was then appointed as BJP’s Kalaburagi rural mandala president and campaigned for Basavaraj Mattimud in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Differences cropped up among the BJP workers in Gulbarga rural assembly constituency and the segment was also reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidate. Being a Veerashaiva Lingayat, he thought he can’t nurture a political future in the segment and shifted his politics to the Basavakalyan constituency and continued to work for the party there. 

His wife Savitri was the supervisor of a hostel run by the Social Welfare Department. Later, she passed the KAS examination in 2016 and became the tahsildar of Basavakalyan. She has now been transferred.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 26,2021

udupi.jpg

Uudpi, Apr 26: In the wake of unprecedented oxygen shortage across Karnataka amidst covid crisis, an oxygen refilling unit has been set up at Belapu in Kaup taluk of Udupi district. This is Udupi’s first ever oxygen refilling plant.

The unit is owned by SN Cryogenics Private Limited in the KIADB industrial area and will be able to supply medical oxygen once liquid oxygen is supplied to the unit as planned.

The liquid oxygen required for the refilling unit is being brought from Bengaluru and Torangal near Bellary. The unit can store 20 thousand cubic meters of liquid oxygen at once, which will then be processed into gas and filled into cylinders.

At present, hospitals and industries in the Udupi district rely on three oxygen refilling units operating in Baikampadi and Karnad industrial areas. The reliance on other districts will be reduced when the Belapu unit starts operating.

“More than 40 government and private hospitals in Udupi, Manipal, Kundapur, Brahmavara and Karkala in the district, will be able to receive oxygen sooner with less shipping costs,” said Nataraj, head of the unit.

“All permits have been issued for the district’s first oxygen refilling plant and it will be commissioned soon. The new unit will enable faster management of medical emergencies in the district,” said Sadashiv Prabhu, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Udupi District.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 2,2021

May 2: The ruling Communist Party of India (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala is set to break the four-decade-old jinx as it inched towards victory by securing a lead in 99 of the 140 assembly seats. 

The ongoing counting which began at around 8am is expected to give final results by 5pm.

For over four decades in the southern state, the LDF and Congress-led United Democratic Front are leading the government alternatively. This year as well, the Congress was hoping that the state will stick to its tradition of booting out incumbents. However, as per the early trends, it is trailing with 41 seats. 

The Bharatiya Janata Party has scored a duck in Kerala. 'Metroman' E Sreedharan in Palakkad, BJP state president K Surendran in Manjeshwar and Konni, actor and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi Thrissur have tasted defeat. 

As per the latest trends, the left front is far ahead of its rivals in 10 of the 14 districts including Dharmadam, where state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is contesting. He is ahead with 33104 votes, while Vijayan's opponent C Raghunathan of Congress is following with 19659 votes.

At least four of his cabinet colleagues, including T P Ramakrishnan (Perambra), M M Mani (Udumbanchola), K Krishnankutty (Chittur) and Kadannappally Ramachandran (Kannur) have already ensured their victory. However, the Election Commission is yet to call the victory.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 25,2021

Mangaluru, Apr 25: Two prisoners suffered injuries in a clash among jail inmates at district prison in Mangaluru on Sunday.

According to City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, the injured are Ansar who was arrested by Mulki police last month and Jainuddin who was arrested on the charges of dacoity in Moodbidri recently.

The accused Sameer had assaulted the duo using a spoon and other kitchenware. Ansar suffered injuries on his arm and leg, while Jainuddin has suffered injuries on his shoulders and back. 

The accused Sameer was arrested in a robbery case reported in Panambur and has been lodged in prison since last July. City police commissioner and other police officers have visited the spot.  

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.