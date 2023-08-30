  1. Home
  2. Shivamogga Airport begins flight operations; first airport run by state govt

News Network
August 31, 2023

Shivamogga, Aug 31: Flight operations took off at Shivamogga airport in Karnataka on Thursday with an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru landing here. This is the first airport run by the state government.

Karnataka Minister M B Patil, former chief minister and veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, along with Lok Sabha member from Shivamogga B Y Raghavendra were among those who were onboard the flight to this district headquarters town.

''This is a historic moment,'' said Patil, the Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister, before boarding the flight in Bengaluru.

''Tickets have been booked for the next three weeks in advance. There is good demand,'' Patil said.

"It is expected to contribute significantly to the economic, industrial, tourism, and educational development of the region," he had said. The service will also benefit people from the surrounding districts of Chikkamagalu, Davangere, Chitradurga, and Haveri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Shivamogga airport on February 27, coinciding with the 80th birthday of Yediyurappa. Shivamogga is the home district of the Karnataka BJP strongman, a four-time CM.

The new airport has been developed at a cost of around Rs 450 crore. The passenger terminal building of the airport can handle 300 passengers per hour, officials said.

The airport is expected to improve connectivity and accessibility from Shivamogga and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region of Karnataka, they said.

Others on the inaugural flight today included former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa and former minister Araga Jnanendra, who hail from the district.

News Network
August 17,2023

Mumbai, Aug 17: RPF’s terrorist constable Chetansinh Chaudhary, who shot dead his senior and three passengers on board a moving train last month, has been dismissed from service and he was involved in at least three discipline-related incidents, including the harassment of a Muslim man in 2017, an official said on Thursday.

The order to sack Chaudhary was issued on Monday by Railway Protection Force (RPF) senior divisional security commissioner, the official said.

As per the official, Chaudhary was part of the force’s dog squad in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain in 2017 when he once brought a Muslim man to the RPF post and tortured him for no reason.

Superiors ordered an inquiry against Chaudhary over the harassment and action was taken against him as per disciplinary rules, he said.

During his posting in Gujarat, Chaudhary assaulted a colleague on one occasion. In another incident, he withdrew money using a co-worker’s ATM card, the official said.

The decision to sack him was taken based on the train killing incident, he added.

Chaudhary (34) is accused of gunning down his senior officer, Tikaram Meena, and three passengers when the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express was near Palghar station on the outskirts of Mumbai in the early hours of July 31.

The three passengers, Abdul Kadar Mohamed Hussain Bhanpurawala, Sayyad Saifuddin and Asgar Abbas Shaikh, were travelling in different bogies of the train. Chaudhary was later arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP). The motive behind the chilling crime is still not clear.

Chaudhary first shot dead RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Meena and a passenger in B5 coach with his automatic service weapon. He then gunned down another passenger in the pantry car of the train and one more traveller in S6 coach, according to GRP.

Chaudhary is now in judicial custody, the official said. 

News Network
August 30,2023

Mumbai, Aug 30: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc has several choices to project as the prime ministerial candidate, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has only one. 

He was addressing a press conference at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, the venue of the two-day INDIA meeting that is scheduled to begin on Thursday.

"The question about choice for the prime minister's post should be asked to the BJP, which has only one choice that we have seen for the last nine years. I.N.D.I.A alliance has several choices for the PM post. What choices does the BJP have?" Thackeray said in response to a question.

He also took a swipe at the Centre over its decision to slash by Rs 200 the LPG prices per cylinder as a "Raksha Bandhan" gift.

The government announced the cut in domestic cooking gas prices on Tuesday.

"Was there no Raksha Bandhan in the last nine years? As I.N.D.I.A (alliance) progresses, the LPG cylinders will be given for free. No matter what they do, people are smart and understand everything," Thackeray said.

Replying to a question on the Niti Aayog's masterplan for the economic transformation of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Thackeray said his party would oppose any such a move of the central government's intervention.

On whether a convenor would be appointed for the I.N.D.I.A alliance, the former Maharashtra chief minister said, "Let's wait for the meeting and deliberations to take place."
In a swipe at the ruling alliance led by the BJP, he asked, "Does anyone know who the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) convenor is."

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that ass many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the third meeting of I.N.D.I.A alliance meet on August 31 and September 1.

Addressing a press conference here, Pawar expressed confidence that the opposition alliance will provide a formidable alternative to bring about political change. Pawar said there has been no discussion on seat sharing within INDIA. He said there is no confusion over NCP.

News Network
August 29,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 29: The Karnataka Police have arrested an alleged associate of Mohammad Junaid, the alleged absconding kingpin of terrorist group that allegedly wanted to carry out disruptive acts in the IT city, police said on Tuesday.

The detained person has been identified as Mohammad Arshad Khan. The authorities say that the development is going to be a major breakthrough and they could get vital clues on Mohammad Junaid, who had conspired to carry out terrorist activities and is suspected to be operating from the border areas of Afghanistan.

Khan was absconding for four years and he is also the main accused in the kidnap and murder case of one Noor Ahmad in 2017.

A special team headed by Police Sub Inspector Vinod Nayak attached to R.T. Nagar police station was formed to nab the accused. The police got a tip off on Mohammad Arshad staying at his residence in the early hours.

The police team surrounded the house, broke the door open and arrested the accused. Mohammad Arshad Khan had attempted to kill himself with a knife and also tried to jump off from the second floor of his house.

However, the police team managed to control him and took him into custody.

The police said that Mohammad Arshad was into criminal activities at an early age. There are 17 cases against him include serious criminal cases such as murder, attempt to murder, theft and others.

Mohammad Junaid, the mastermind behind the terror plot, was supplying arms and ammunition to the local group. The police had seized live grenades sent to the local group by him.

The CCB wing had arrested Syed Suhail Khan, Mohammad Faizal Rabbani, Mohammad Umar, Muddassir Pasha and Zahid Tabrez in July andbusted a terror module operating in Bengaluru. They hadseized a large cache of explosives, weapons and equipment.

The police investigating the case also found that the terror group had links with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). They have further found that T. Nazir, a terror suspect in the Bengaluru serial blasts of 2008 lodged in the Central Prison of Bengaluru, had brainwashed the arrested youths to carry out a major terror strike in IT city.

He delivered orders to the accused persons and controlled the gang of terrorists through Mohammad Junaid, the prime kingpin. Nazir, hails from Kerala, allegedly gave instructions from the prison.

The arrested suspected terrorists came in contact with Nazir, while they were in prison through Junaid.

The probe also revealed that Nazir helped Junaid to cross the Indian borders. The special wing CCB sources said that Nazir will be taken into custody on a body warrant. All the arrested accused have confessed that they were tutored in the central prison by Nazir to carry out terror strikes, sources explained.

The police have gathered information on Junaid having links in Baku city, the capital of Azerbaijan. The probe has revealed that he went to the Middle East on original passport in 2021. The police had not seized his passport as the murder case in which he was involved did not have any international connection. The Karnataka Police have issued a lookout notice in this to track Junaid.

