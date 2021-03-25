Shocking! 12-yr-old boy dies of heart attack while riding bicycle

Bengaluru, Mar 18: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday said that the state government is gearing up to tackle the second wave of covid-19 and setting a mission for next 50 days across the state.

Speaking to newsmen after meeting with the covid technical committee and officials said vaccination was an important part in the controlling measures and a few days ago two and a half lakh vaccines were done in a day and is it is possible to ramp up coverage and a target has been set to vaccinate three lakh people per day.

If we vaccinate senior citizens and people above 45 with comorbidities, we can mitigate the second wave. Three lakh people are vaccinated every day. Vaccination of senior citizens over 60 years of age and over 45 years of age. He said the 2nd wave should be avoided by this.

He said 200 ambulances have been deployed in Bangalore without any shortfall. Real-time arrangements are being made to make all information readily available. He said it was decided to temporarily appoint paramedical staff as home doctors.

A meeting with the heads of private hospitals will be held this week. If the number of patients increases in the second wave, private hospitals will be needed, he said.

Stating that when it came to Corona the first time, there was no proper information and knowledge. It has been successfully brought under control. Now the government is preparing the second wave. So, more people should be vaccinated and safeguarded, he said.

A total of 1,000-bed Covid Care Center has been kept ready in Bangalore and will be operational from Monday. They have been instructed to provide correct information regarding the wastage of the covid vaccine and asked if the report was issued every day he added.