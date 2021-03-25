  1. Home
Shocking! 12-yr-old boy dies of heart attack while riding bicycle

coastaldigest.com news network
March 25, 2021

Chikkamagaluru, Mar 25: In a tragic incident, a 12-year-old boy lost his life after reportedly suffering a heart attack while riding a bicycle on the road. The incident occurred yesterday at N R Pura in Chikkamagaluru district. 

The deceased has been identified as Sohan Ram, son of Prasanna and Roopa couple. Both of his parents work in education field. Roopa is a lecturer. Sohan Ram was a Class 7 student of DCMC School, N R Pura. 

The tragedy occurred around 8 a.m. when they boy was riding his bicycle. According to sources, he collapsed suddenly near the Mescom office. The local people rushed him to a nearby hospital. However the doctors pronounced him brought dead.
 

coastaldigest.com news network
March 23,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 23: Tulu movie 'Pingara' directed by Preetham Shetty has won the Best Tulu movie Award at the 67th National Film Awards.

'Pingara', produced by Manjunath Reddy and Avinash Shetty, revolves around the story of three generations and is set in the backdrop of Bhootaradhane culture of Tulunadu. The star cast includes Neema Ray, Usha Bhandari, Sharan Shetty, Guru Hegde, Sunil Nelligudde and Sinchana Chandrashekhar.

Director Preetham Shetty who is immensely pleased with the national honour, dedicated the award to the entire team.

The 67th National Film Awards were announced at a press meet on 22 March 2021 to honour the best films of 2019 and 2020, in the Indian cinema.

The award ceremony, at which the Directorate of Film Festivals presents its annual National Film Awards to honour the best films of in Indian cinema, was originally slated to be held on 3 May 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It would now be held in the first week of May 2021.
 

News Network
March 18,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 18: Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday said that the state government is gearing up to tackle the second wave of covid-19 and setting a mission for next 50 days across the state.

Speaking to newsmen after meeting with the covid technical committee and officials said vaccination was an important part in the controlling measures and a few days ago two and a half lakh vaccines were done in a day and is it is possible to ramp up coverage and a target has been set to vaccinate three lakh people per day.

If we vaccinate senior citizens and people above 45 with comorbidities, we can mitigate the second wave. Three lakh people are vaccinated every day. Vaccination of senior citizens over 60 years of age and over 45 years of age. He said the 2nd wave should be avoided by this.

He said 200 ambulances have been deployed in Bangalore without any shortfall. Real-time arrangements are being made to make all information readily available. He said it was decided to temporarily appoint paramedical staff as home doctors.

A meeting with the heads of private hospitals will be held this week. If the number of patients increases in the second wave, private hospitals will be needed, he said.

Stating that when it came to Corona the first time, there was no proper information and knowledge. It has been successfully brought under control. Now the government is preparing the second wave. So, more people should be vaccinated and safeguarded, he said.

A total of 1,000-bed Covid Care Center has been kept ready in Bangalore and will be operational from Monday. They have been instructed to provide correct information regarding the wastage of the covid vaccine and asked if the report was issued every day he added.

News Network
March 21,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 21: Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwara was urged by the stakeholders in the tourism sector in the region to create a tourist-friendly atmosphere in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada and promote tourism-related activities.

Police do not allow tourists to visit beaches after dusk. The minister responded by declaring that tourism-friendly policing will get priority. Entrepreneur Vathika Pai urged the minister to set up a single-window clearance system for tourism activities, particularly for permitting homestays.

“Getting permission to run a homestay from the Police department and the gram panchayat was an uphill struggle,” she said. Tourism secretary Pankaj Kumar Pandey promised that a simple application for obtaining clearance from the Police and the Panchayat will be made available online.

Former vice president of Infosys Naren Koduvattat said building a sea wall was killing beaches in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

It is high time, the beaches are saved from such activities. The participants also demanded a common place for berthing floating restaurants. Dredging needs to be taken up to facilitate the movement of floating restaurants in Tannirbavi, Gurupura area, which are known for its scenic beauty.

Yogeeshwara favoured a separate tourism development model for coastal districts and sought specific plans from entrepreneurs. When Dinesh Holla from Team Mangalore urged to organise a kite festival in Mangaluru to attract international tourists, the minister immediately gave the nod. He said the government is committed to supporting such initiatives.

The stakeholders demanded branding of coastal tourism, resumption of passenger cruise to Lakshadweep, better utilisation of coastline for tourism, cycle tracks, heritage museum, beach resorts, tourist village, houseboats and yacht club. When participants raised the issue of exorbitant tax on tourist vehicles from outside state entering Karnataka, he said the issue will be resolved with the standardisation of tax slab.

Earlier, the minister handed a cheque of Rs 50 lakh each to DK DC and Udupi Tourism department assistant director to promote Kambala. Yogeeshwara and former minister Krishna Palemar, who had launched the Journalists’ Welfare Fund in Mangaluru, announced a personal contribution of Rs 5 lakh each to the fund.

