Shocking evidence is in my pocket; I’m ready to face 10 more CDs: Ramesh Jarkiholi

Bengaluru, Mar 25: BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, who recently had to quit minister post over sex scandal, today claimed that he had ‘shocking’ evidence to show who was behind the sex scandal in which he is embroiled.

“I have (evidence) right here in my pocket. You’ll be shocked. I’ll let it out when I have to,” Ramesh told reporters.

Ramesh said this evidence was against that ‘great leader’ whom he believes orchestrated the sex scandal. “I haven’t revealed the name of the ‘great leader’ because what if he’s innocent and someone else was just using his name? So, let’s wait,” he said.

The former minister downplayed a second video by the unidentified woman, who has accused him of sexual exploitation, seeking protection for her parents.

“Please think about the puppetry and conspiracy involved in this,” Ramesh said. “First, her video came out half-an-hour after I filed my complaint on March 13. Now, she says her video had been sent on March 12 itself. There’s politics behind this,” he said. “I’m ready to face ten more CDs.”

The woman, according to Ramesh, was under pressure. “Also, look at the planning...what was (her) voice then and what is it now?”

The Belagavi strongman said he will not keep quiet till those involved in this ‘conspiracy’ are put behind bars. “We have also readied evidence over the last ten days,” he said. “I haven’t wronged and I will 100% succeed. With God’s blessings, I’ll come out of this.”

On the Congress’ demand that he should be booked for rape, Ramesh said: “Till a few days ago, I had a lot of respect for (Congress Legislature Party leader) Siddaramaiah. I don’t know why he’s pressing for a rape case against me. God bless him.”