Shocking evidence is in my pocket; I’m ready to face 10 more CDs: Ramesh Jarkiholi

March 25, 2021

Bengaluru, Mar 25: BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, who recently had to quit minister post over sex scandal, today claimed that he had ‘shocking’ evidence to show who was behind the sex scandal in which he is embroiled. 

“I have (evidence) right here in my pocket. You’ll be shocked. I’ll let it out when I have to,” Ramesh told reporters. 

Ramesh said this evidence was against that ‘great leader’ whom he believes orchestrated the sex scandal. “I haven’t revealed the name of the ‘great leader’ because what if he’s innocent and someone else was just using his name? So, let’s wait,” he said.

The former minister downplayed a second video by the unidentified woman, who has accused him of sexual exploitation, seeking protection for her parents.

“Please think about the puppetry and conspiracy involved in this,” Ramesh said. “First, her video came out half-an-hour after I filed my complaint on March 13. Now, she says her video had been sent on March 12 itself. There’s politics behind this,” he said. “I’m ready to face ten more CDs.” 

The woman, according to Ramesh, was under pressure. “Also, look at the planning...what was (her) voice then and what is it now?” 

The Belagavi strongman said he will not keep quiet till those involved in this ‘conspiracy’ are put behind bars. “We have also readied evidence over the last ten days,” he said. “I haven’t wronged and I will 100% succeed. With God’s blessings, I’ll come out of this.”

On the Congress’ demand that he should be booked for rape, Ramesh said: “Till a few days ago, I had a lot of respect for (Congress Legislature Party leader) Siddaramaiah. I don’t know why he’s pressing for a rape case against me. God bless him.”

March 17,2021

loudspeaker.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 17: In an order with far-reaching implications, the Karnataka State Board of Auqaf has issued a circular to all the mosques and dargahs (mausoleums) in the state not to use loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am, saying the ambient noise level around these structures has "deleterious effects on human health and the psychological well-being of people".

In the circular dated March 9, the board said, "The loudspeakers shall not be used at night time, which shall mean from 10 pm to 6 am."

Further underlining the "silence zones", the circular said any violation will be liable for the penalty.

"The areas comprising not less than 100 metres around hospitals, educational institutions and courts are declared as silence zones.

"Whoever uses sound amplifier or burst sound-emitting firecrackers, uses a loudspeaker or public address system in a silence zone is liable for penalty under the provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act-1986," the circular read.

These decisions were taken at the board's 327th meeting held on December 19, 2020, regarding strict adherence to the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000 in Karnataka and "it unanimously resolved to create awareness amongst the managements of Masjids and Dargahs".

"It is observed that increasing the ambient noise level around many a Masjid and Dargahs due to generator sets, loudspeakers and public address systems have deleterious effects on human health and the psychological well-being of people," the order noted.

The board reminded the mutawallis and managing committees of the mosques and dargahs that it had issued a circular on July 10, 2017 (when Siddaramaiah headed the Congress government in Karnataka) to follow the ambient noise standards in accordance with the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

The circular said that loudspeakers should be used only for "azan" and other important announcements, whereas the congregational Salat, Jumma Qutba, Bayans, religious socio-cultural and knowledge-based functions shall be performed with the speakers installed on the premises of the mosques and dargahs.

The noise-governing apparatus may be installed in the institutions in consultation with the local environment officers.

The Khateeb O Imam of Bengaluru's Jamia Masjid, Maqsood Imran, told media that he too has received the circular. He added that they have spoken to the CEO of the board about revising the circular since the morning "azan" is an important one.

He shared a letter written by Waqf Board member and MLA Tanveer Sait to the CEO of the board.

In the letter, Sait said, "As the board is an autonomous body, keeping this instruction in the view, you are hereby directed to issue an amended circular at the earliest, considering sunrise timings and use of loudspeakers sensibly between 10 pm to 5 am as the holy month of Ramzan is fast approaching."

Former chairman of the state Waqf Board Anwar Manippady told the press, "It is a great step towards amiability in the society between the two communities -- minorities and majorities."

March 13,2021

Mangaluru, Mar 13: Officers of Customs at Mangaluru International Airport today seized 737 grams (net) gold after intercepting an international passenger. 

Mammini Khalid (45) hailing from Koppa in Kerala, had disembarked the Air India flight from Dubai early in the morning. 

Acting on a tip off, the officers subjected him to complete body search. He had tried to smuggle gold by concealing it in his specially designed inner wear. Gold valued at Rs 33,75,470 was seized from him. 

The operation was led by Avinash Kiran Rongali IRS deputy commissioner. Crucial role of surveillance and interception was executed by Bhomkar, Rakesh Kumar and Bikram Chakraborty who are all superintendent rank officers.

Just two days ago, the Customs at Mangaluru Airport had seized a whopping 2.41 kg valued at Rs 1.10 crore from a female passenger from Dubai.

March 18,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 18: Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday alleged that the RSS is behind the agitation by various organisations demanding reservation in the state.

In a series of tweets, he said that BJP and RSS have opposed the report of the Miller Commission from the state to the Chinnappa Reddy Commission and the Central Mandal Commission, people of the backward castes should understand this.

"It is clear that the state BJP government is maligning the backward castes, Dalits and minorities." There should be a protest at the district and taluk level against this anti-people stance of the government, he added.

He said that time has come for backward castes to seek reservation not only in employment and education but also in the political arena. Political reservation in local bodies for backward castes needs to be extended to Lok Sabha and Assembly.

As per the Constitution every community should be given the required level of representation in every field. When he was Chief Minister made reservations for backward castes even in the cooperative sector.

The Vidyasiri scheme, which was a previous government plan and implemented for students of backward castes, has been stopped. Hostels of backward castes are being neglected. Not releasing funds for scholarships, he pointed out.

