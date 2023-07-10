Show draft of UCC to stakeholders before taking any decision: Mangalore Diocese

  1. Home
News Network
July 11, 2023

diocese.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 11: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Mangalore has demanded that the draft copy of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) should be made available to all stakeholders and public before any discussion on the matter is initiated.

At a meeting held to discuss the pros and cons of the implementation of the UCC on Sunday, Christian leaders of the Diocese pointed out that the community is not able to answer the queries and submit suggestions to the Law Commission of India (LCI) as a draft of the UCC is not available. The Mangalore Diocese has resolved that there is no need for an urgent implementation of the UCC.

“A committee involving members from all stakeholders, including the Christians, should be formed to hold a larger consultation on the constitutional significance and positive impacts of the UCC prior to its implementation. Personal law is part of the religious practices of the Indian Christians. The proposed UCC is an unwarranted intervention into the Christian religion,” the diocese noted.

Article 25, 29 and 30 of the Indian Constitution ensures the rights of the minority. Christian personal law is based on the religion and practices of the Christian community and it is protected under the Constitution of India. The Christian community opposes attempts to extend any other personal laws on Christian minority. Such attempts will destroy the social, religious and cultural identity of the Indian Christians, the meet resolved.

Former Karnataka high court judge John Michael D’Cunha delivered the keynote address and advocate MP Noronha coordinated the interaction with community members. The meeting resolved to submit a memorandum to the law commission on the resolutions adopted based on the suggestions of the community members.

Mangalore Diocese bishop Peter Paul Saldanha, vicar general Maxim Noronha, chancellor Victor George D’Souza, former MLA JR Lobo, former MLC Ivan D’Souza, opposition leader of Mangaluru City Corporation council Naveen D’Souza were present.

News Network
July 6,2023

poojary.jpg

Mangaluru, July 6: An employee of a city based Call Centre allegedly ended her life by hanging herself from a fan at her residence at Pajeer village on the outskirts of the city on Thursday, July 6.

The deceased, identified as Preetika Poojary (21) was residing with her mother and elder brother at Adappa Residency in Pajeer. 

She had reportedly returned from work in the afternoon and ended her life by hanging herself. 

The incident came to light at around 12:30 p.m. when the family members noticed her body hanging from the ceiling fan. 

It is suspected that the love failure drove the girl to take the extreme step. 

The Konaje police have sent the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation. 

News Network
July 6,2023

bhagavat.jpg

Pune, July 6: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the world has so far failed to find answers to several questions and now thinks India can provide their solutions.

Asserting that the work of national awakening was going on in the country, Bhagwat on Wednesday said India needed "intellectual Kshatriya" (warriors).

He was speaking here at the release of eight volumes of the original Valmiki Ramayana, written by Saint Ramdas, and edited by Shri Samarth Vagdevata Mandir based in Dhule of north Maharashtra.

"In order to show direction to the society, it is necessary to establish the embodiment of the ideal king. Samarth Ramdas considered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the ideal king after Lord Rama," he said.

The time of Samarth Ramdas's existence was marked by invasions, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj responded to these invasions, the RSS chief said.

"To fight is just one aspect of protecting religion. But protecting religion does not mean only fighting. Counteracting, enlightening, researching and practising are also ways to protect religion," he said.

Although time has now changed, we are still facing similar issues, Bhagwat said.

"One thing is we are not slaves now. We are independent. But has our slave mentality gone? Aren't their invasions today? Though there are no direct invasions, they are there - one is on the western border and the other is on the northern border. What is the meaning of a work infiltration?" he added.

Several experiments took place in the last 2000 years, but the world is now tired of not getting answers over several issues. Hence, it now thinks that India can provide answers to these questions, he said.

"But is India ready to give the answers? Are we (Indians) aware that we need to create a country that can give answers (to these issues)?" he asked.

The work of national awakening is going on in India and the country needs intellectual Kshatriyas, he said. 

News Network
July 8,2023

sabeesh.jpg

Malappuram: Four members of a family have been found dead at their rented house in the centre of Malappuram city in Kerala.

Sabeesh (37), his wife Sheena (38) and their children Harigovind (6) and Sreevardhan (2) were found dead in their house at Maitri Nagar, Munduparamba.

Sabeesh, son of Babu of Karattukunummel, Kuttikattoor in Kozhikode, was a manager of a private financial institution. His wife Sheena had assumed charge as the manager of the State Bank of India branch in Kannur recently.

Sabeesh and Sheena were found hanging from fans in two rooms. The body of Sreevardhan was found lying on a cot in the room, while Harigovind’s body was found lying on a bed on the floor.

Sheena was the daughter of Narayanan of Parathoor Chekkiyil, Kurumathur, Muyyam in Kannur. Sheena’s relatives had made a complaint to the police at 11 in the night after she could not be contacted on the phone. The bodies were found when the police entered the house and made a search.

Harigovind was a student of the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Malappuram.

The police have begun an investigation into the incident. A police team under the leadership of the sub inspector of police, V Jilish, reached the place and carried out the preliminary investigation.

