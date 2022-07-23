  1. Home
  2. ‘Shut up and bring Cong to power in Karnataka’, says DKS as two camps spar over CM candidate

July 23, 2022

Bengaluru, July 23: Squabbling in the Congress' Karnataka unit between leaders owing allegiance to state president D K Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah over who should be the chief minister if the party comes to power in next year's Assembly elections continued with the former calling upon party members to "first work to bring the party to power".

Reacting to party MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan's remark that the people of the state wanted Siddaramaiah to be the next chief minister, Shivakumar asked everyone to "keep their mouths shut and work to bring the party to power".

"I will speak of only those who are of my level. Everyone should keep their mouth shut and work to bring the party to power," Shivakumar told reporters in response to Khan's statement expressing support for Siddaramaiah. Though the Assembly elections in the state are about 10 months away, the question of the Congress' chief ministerial candidate has been a point of debate between the camps led by Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah and resulted in a war of words. Asked if he was issuing the direction specifically to Khan, Shivakumar, MLA from Kanakapura constituency in Ramanagara said, "I am telling this to everyone. First, you bring the party to power, first draw people from all the communities to the party, and organise your community first."

"As a leader if you have concern for the party, stop worshipping individuals and bring people to the party," he added. The Congress state chief, however, stressed that there is nothing wrong if 224 MLAs in Karnataka desire to become the chief minister. Responding to Shivakumar's statement, Khan said it was the KPCC chief (Shivakumar) who started the discussion in the party by seeking support for himself in a public forum. "Who started this argument? At an event of the Vokkaliga community, he asked people of his community to give him a chance. We started talking after his statement. Till then, no one had raised this issue," Khan told reporters in Belagavi.

He also said Muslim leaders liked Siddaramaiah and wanted to see him as the chief minister again. However, the final decision will be taken by the party high command. "Ours is a high command-based party. No one else here can take a decision. Other than Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, no one else can decide. I gave my personal opinion. There is nothing wrong in telling my opinion," Khan said. Khan, MLA from Chamarajpet constituency in Bengaluru, said everyone has the desire to become chief minister but only the one who can take all the communities along can lead the state. He also said party, as well as individual worship, are both needed. Party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, replying to a query on the internal strife, said the decision on the issue of the next chief minister will be decided by the party high command.

"It is not me and you who decide who the next chief minister should be. It is the party high command's prerogative. First, we have to build the party to ensure it returns to power again," Kharge told reporters in Kalaburagi. The Siddaramaiah camp is organising the 'Siddaramotsava’ in Davangere on August 3 to celebrate the 75th birthday of their leader and those MLAs supporting him including Khan, R V Deshpande and others are touring various parts of the state to make the event a success. 

July 21,2022

Mangaluru, July 21: The video of students of a reputed college indulging in French-kissing in the presence of other students at a private residence has gone viral on social media stirring a hornet’s nest in Mangaluru city in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka. 

N Shashikumar, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police, stated on Thursday, July 21, that the incident had taken place around six months ago in an apartment near Light House Hill Road in Mangaluru. 

The students were playing a ‘Truth or Dare’ game which led to lip-lock. There were 11 students in the group including three girls. After video went viral, the sexual assault by the boys also came to light.

The police have booked eight male students in a sexual assault case. Of these, a boy aged 17 is said to have uploaded on the social media a video clipping showing two of his classmates indulging in lip lock. 

A case has been registered in the Mangaluru North Police Station for offences punishable under Sections 376, 354, 354 (C) and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code. In addition, the boys have been booked under Sections 4, 8, 12, 13, 17 of PoCSO Act and Sections 66 (E) and 67 of IT Act.

It came to the notice of the school administration and the authorities placed it as evidence before a disciplinary committee, and they informed the police commissioner. The boy who made the video has been detained for questioning. 

According to sources in the police, the student who shot the video, also told them that one of the girls in the group was allegedly sexually assaulted by her male friends during the Truth or Dare game.

The boy also told the police that one of the girls was also sexually assaulted by her friends. 

The police suspected that the boy released the video on social media out of jealousy. The Mangaluru police commissioner who visited their apartment, was informed by the house owner, a woman, that the two boys were “kicked out” two months ago.

“After I found liquor bottles in their trash, I contacted their mothers and kicked them out,” the woman informed the police, saying she was unaware of the video clipping or the Truth or Dare games, because both she and her husband go to work during the day.

The video shows a college boy and a girl coming together and smooching passionately as others in the room cheer them on. Sources said that the group of students held a lip-lock competition among themselves.

The students are seen in uniform and while a young couple kiss each other, others are seen in casual mode, a girl lying on the lap of her college friend. One of the boys is heard calling up the next couple for kissing. Sources say that students belonged to a reputed college and the video had shocked the traditional coastal district and it has also raised concern across the state worrying parents.

The police are also verifying whether the students had consumed drugs while holding the lip-lock competition.

July 23,2022

Udupi, July 23: A lecturer of a private college, who had entered wedlock around two months ago, allegedly has hanged himself to death in his rented house at Ankadakatte in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district. 

The deceased has been identified as Ananda Gowda (34), who hailed from Nelyadi in Dakshina Kannada district. 

He was working as a lecturer of mathematics at a private college in Kundapur. He got married to a physics lecturer from the same college around two months ago. 

He was staying with his wife in a rented house at Ankadakatte. He had also bought a new car recently.

It is learnt that Anand was preparing question paper of mathematic text till late night. 

Today morning, when his wife entered the kitchen, she was shocked to find him hanging from the roof.

It is said that he was suffering from depression. The exact reason for the extreme step of is not known. A case has been registered at Kundapur police station. 

July 15,2022

Bengaluru, July 15: In a controversial move which may help the corrupt officials, the Bharatiya Janata Party government of Karnataka today prohibited the general public from taking photographs or capturing videos in government offices.

The order was based on a petition from Karnataka State Government Employees Association, which had alleged that government employees were being harassed by certain individuals who shot videos in government offices.

The decision, however, was criticised by anti-graft activists who contend that the move was 'regressive' and would deter the general public from exposing corrupt officials.

The government order cited the petition from the Association, saying that "certain individuals came to government offices during work hours to capture photos/videos and uploaded it on social media."

The misuse of these videos, according to the Association, had "hurt the dignity of various Departments and the government" and affected women workers' serving at government offices.

"After carefully considering the petition, the government is of the view that prohibiting photography/videography in all government offices during work hours is essential," the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms said.

Deepak CN, general secretary of Karnataka Rashtra Samithi said that the government had succumbed to pressure from government servants who were being exposed daily by a campaign carried out by the organisation.

"The order is against the law and has no legal standing. Rather than taking measures to make government offices more transparent by installing CCTV cameras and live streaming it, the state has resorted to a regressive move," he said.

U-turn: Fearing outrage, Karnataka withdraws order banning photos, videos in govt offices 

