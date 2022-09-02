  1. Home
  2. Sidd to Modi: What’s BJP’s contribution? Sinking Mangaluru? Igniting communal fires?

Sidd to Modi: What’s BJP’s contribution? Sinking Mangaluru? Igniting communal fires?

News Network
September 2, 2022

Mangaluru, Sept 2: Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah asked a string of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi timed for his visit to Mangaluru on Friday. 

"Is this visit of yours a tour to see the development? Or to see the disaster?" Siddaramaiah said in a series of tweets targeting Modi, branded as #AnswerMadiModi. 

"South Canara entrepreneurs established Syndicate, Corporation, Vijaya, Canara & Karnataka banks. Mr Modi, you completely erased the names of the 3 banks. Is this development? Or disaster?" Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah said the Corporation Bank was founded by Haji Abdullah (1906), Syndicate Bank by TMA Pai, Upendra Pai and Vaman Kudva (1925) and Vjiaya Bank by AB Shetty (1931). "Is your decision to erase these names not an injustice towards these great entrepreneurs?" he said. 

The Congress leader pointed out that the Bajpe airport was Jawaharlal Nehru's contribution with efforts from then MP U Srinivas Malya. "This airport is now handed over to your businessman friend Adani. Is this your development? Or disaster?" he said, accusing Modi of 'crony capitalism'.

Similarly, Siddaramaiah said the New Mangaluru Port was the contribution of Indira Gandhi and Mallya. "Mr Modi, you have been selling the port rights to your crony friend Adani. Is this your development? Or disaster?"

The former chief minister also said that the Bajpe airport, the Mangaluru port, National Highway 66, the regional engineering college, and others were "contributions of Congress". 

He asked Modi to spell out the contributions of the BJP and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel (the Karnataka BJP president). "Sinking Mangaluru? Igniting communal fires?" he said rhetorically. "Is this your development? Or disaster?"

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 23,2022

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has declined to entertain a plea that sought a direction to stop mosques in the state from using the "contents of azaan" through loudspeakers.

The public interest litigation (PIL) said azaan/adhan (call for prayers in Islam) through loudspeakers five times a day between 6 am and 10 pm throughout the year hurt the sentiments of believers of other faiths.

The plea was filed by Chandrashekar R, a resident of Bhairaveshwaranagar in Bengaluru.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe observed that the contention that the contents of azaan violate the fundamental rights guaranteed to the petitioner and people of other faiths cannot be accepted.

“Undoubtedly, the petitioner as well as believers of other faiths have the right to practise their religion. However, azaan is a call to Muslims to pray. The petitioner himself pleaded in the petition that azaan is an essential religious practice in Islam. However, the contention that its contents violate the fundamental right guaranteed to the petitioner as well as persons of other faith cannot be accepted," the bench said.

It also said that Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution embody the principle of tolerance which is the characteristic of Indian civilisation. Article 25 (1) confers the fundamental right to freely profess, practise and propagate one's religion.

“However, it is worth mentioning that the aforesaid right is not absolute but is subject to restrictions on the ground of public order, morality and heath as well as other rights guaranteed under part III of the Constitution,” it added.

The bench, however, directed the authorities to submit a report within eight weeks regarding violation of rules under the Noise Pollution (regulation and control) Rules, 2000.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 19,2022

New Delhi, Aug 19: The CBI on Friday carried out searches at 21 locations in Delhi-NCR, including at the premises of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna, after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, officials said. 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered the FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year, they said. 

During the search operation, the CBI teams reached 21 locations, including the premises of four public servants including Sisodia and former Excise Commissioner Krishna, a 2012-batch IAS officer from the AGMUT cadre, they said. 

Delhi L-G V K Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed in July, showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, they said.

Apart from this there were also "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide post tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees", said the officials.

Reacting to the raids, Sisodia said the CBI is welcome and asserted that the truth will come out.

In a series of tweets, he said these people are troubled because of the excellent work done by the Delhi Government in health and education sectors.

That is why ministers of both departments are "targeted" to stop us from good work in health and education sectors, he said.

"The allegations against both of us are lies. Truth will come out in court," he said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "CBI is welcome. We will give full cooperation. Searches/raids took place earlier too, but nothing was found. Nothing will be found now too." 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 19,2022

convicts.jpg

Ahmedabad, Aug 19: Some of the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 Gujarat riots are “Brahmins” with good ‘sanskaar’ or values and it is possible they may have been fixed due to their past family activities, a BJP MLA, who was a part of the state government panel that recommended remission to all the 11 men found guilty, said on Thursday.

C K Raulji, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Godhra, said he does not know whether the convicts, released after spending more than 15 years in jail, were involved in the crime.

On August 15, all the 11 convicts sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2002 case of Bilkis Bano’s gang rape and murder of her seven family members during the communal riots walked out of the Godhra sub-jail after the BJP government in Gujarat allowed their release under its remission policy.

“We took the decision on the basis of a Supreme Court order. We were asked to look at their (convicts’) behaviour and decide (on their early release),” Raulji, who was one of the members of the government-appointed committee that recommended granting of remission to the convicts, told a news portal.

“We asked the jailer and learnt that their behaviour was good in the prison…also (some of the convicts) are Brahmins. They have good ‘sanskaar’ (values),” said the ruling party legislator.

The Gujarat government’s decision has invited sharp criticism from the opposition parties who have said the move was against the Centre’s guidelines.

However, Raulji said the convicts may have been fixed.

“It is possible that they (the convicts) might have been fixed in the case due to their past family activities. When such riots take place it happens that those who are not involved are named. But I don’t know if they committed the crime, we decided (on remission) based on their behaviour,” he said.

Asked about the welcome accorded to the 11 men after their release from prison, he said they had not welcomed them.

The Gujarat government released the 11 convicts after the Supreme Court directed it to consider their plea for relief under the state’s 1992 remission policy.

A special CBI court in Mumbai had on January 21, 2008, sentenced to life imprisonment all the 11 accused in the case for murder of seven family members of Bilkis Bano, a riots survivor, and her gang rape. Their conviction was later upheld by Bombay High Court.

These convicts served more than 15 years in prison after which one of them approached the Supreme Court with a plea for his premature release.

The apex court had directed the Gujarat government to look into the issue of remission of his sentence as per its 1992 policy on the basis of the date of his conviction. Thereafter, the government formed a committee which took the decision to allow release of all the convicts.

On March 3, 2002, Bilkis Bano’s family was attacked by a mob at Randhikpur village in Limkheda taluka of Dahod district. Bilkis, who was five months pregnant at the time, was gang raped and seven members of her family were killed during the BJP backed riots. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.