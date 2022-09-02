Sidd to Modi: What’s BJP’s contribution? Sinking Mangaluru? Igniting communal fires?

Mangaluru, Sept 2: Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah asked a string of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi timed for his visit to Mangaluru on Friday.

"Is this visit of yours a tour to see the development? Or to see the disaster?" Siddaramaiah said in a series of tweets targeting Modi, branded as #AnswerMadiModi.

"South Canara entrepreneurs established Syndicate, Corporation, Vijaya, Canara & Karnataka banks. Mr Modi, you completely erased the names of the 3 banks. Is this development? Or disaster?" Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah said the Corporation Bank was founded by Haji Abdullah (1906), Syndicate Bank by TMA Pai, Upendra Pai and Vaman Kudva (1925) and Vjiaya Bank by AB Shetty (1931). "Is your decision to erase these names not an injustice towards these great entrepreneurs?" he said.

The Congress leader pointed out that the Bajpe airport was Jawaharlal Nehru's contribution with efforts from then MP U Srinivas Malya. "This airport is now handed over to your businessman friend Adani. Is this your development? Or disaster?" he said, accusing Modi of 'crony capitalism'.

Similarly, Siddaramaiah said the New Mangaluru Port was the contribution of Indira Gandhi and Mallya. "Mr Modi, you have been selling the port rights to your crony friend Adani. Is this your development? Or disaster?"

The former chief minister also said that the Bajpe airport, the Mangaluru port, National Highway 66, the regional engineering college, and others were "contributions of Congress".

He asked Modi to spell out the contributions of the BJP and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel (the Karnataka BJP president). "Sinking Mangaluru? Igniting communal fires?" he said rhetorically. "Is this your development? Or disaster?"