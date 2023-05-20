  1. Home
Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar take oath as CM, DyCM in mega ceremony

News Network
May 20, 2023

Bengaluru, May 20: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) chief Siddaramaiah and state party president D K Shivakumar took oaths as Karnataka Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively on Saturday, days after political drama over the grand old party's CM pick.

The swearing-in ceremony of the two veteran leaders was attended by Congress top brass, as well as by multiple Opposition leaders, amid the grand old party's push to forge Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who attended the event along with his sister and the party's national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, took the stage to reiterate his party would fulfil the five guarantees it had promised. A decision will be taken in the very first cabinet meeting, which he said would be held in a few hours.

Top Opposition leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, CPI's D Raja, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, PDP's Mehbuba Mufti, Sharad Pawar from NCP, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference's Farooq Abdullah, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, were in attendance in a symbolic display of Opposition unity against the BJP ahead of next year's general elections. 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Telangana's K Chandrashekar Rao, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were conspicuous by their absence from the mega event.

Mere days ago, the Congress swept Karnataka, bagging 135 seats in the state and reducing the BJP to a tally of 66.

News Network
May 16,2023

Bengaluru, May 16: The Congress's cautious approach to resolving the 'DK Shivakumar or Siddaramaiah' conundrum in Karnataka has triggered a side-effect -- new claims from different caste groups for the chief minister post. 

The All India Veershaiva Mahasabha, which represents the influential Lingayat community, has bid for the top post, citing that 34 of the newly elected Congress MLAs are Lingayats. The swing of the Lingayat vote, once a key support base of the BJP, has been identified as a key factor in the Congress win this time.

Another claim has come in from the Dalit community. Supporters of veteran Congress leader G Parameshwara held a demonstration, demanding that the Dalit leader be chosen for the Chief Minister post. At the gathering in Tumkur, placards reading "a Dalit should be CM" were waved.

In a letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha has said that the Congress had fielded 46 candidates from the community and 34 of them won.

The organisation has key Lingayat leaders among its members. Its president is 91-year-old Shamanuru Shivashankarappa, Karnataka's oldest MLA who won from Davangere South this time.  

"Further more, we wish to bring to your kind notice that our community has played a major role in electing other smaller communities in other 50 constituencies. This shows that the traditional voters of the BJP has shifted its loyalty to Congress party, thereby supporting the Congress party to win 134 constituencies in the state," the letter adds.

The community, which accounts for 17 per cent of Karnataka's population, can potentially swing outcomes in nearly 100 seats. It is the community's electoral significance that saw all parties vie for its support and promote Lingayat leaders in the run-up to the polls.

The organisation has further suggested that it is important that the Congress retains the support of the community for the general election due next year.

"Considering the above facts, we now urge the Congress party to give a chance/consider (a) Veerashaiva Lingayat community leader for the post of Chief Minister of Karnataka state," the letter states.

The organisation has also requested the Congress chief to ensure a number of cabinet berths for the community "which is proportionate to the number of MLAs of our community".

The demand for the Chief Minister post, however, seems more like a pressure building tactic as the two tallest Congress leaders in Karnataka are in running for the job and no third name has been come up in discussions so far.

Once a key support base of the BJP, the Lingayats backed the Congress this time, results in the seats dominated by the community have indicated.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who switched from the BJP to the Congress days before polls, said that the Lingayats support the Congress this time.

A key factor behind the Lingayat swing could be the removal of BS Yediyurappa, BJP veteran and tallest Lingayat leader in Karnataka, as chief minister over corruption charges. While the BJP replaced him with Basavaraj Bommai, another Lingayat leader, the results indicate it did not help the party's poll prospects. Even the last minute move to scrap 4% reservation to Muslims and its reallocation among Lingayats and Vokkaliga did not not work in the BJP's favour. 

The seeds of Congress' current dilemma over the choice of a chief minister were, in fact, sown during their poll campaign. To take on the BJP's formidable election machinery, the party avoided projecting a single leader as the face of its campaign. Instead, it projected the trio of Mr Shivakumar, Mr Siddaramaiah and its national chief Mr Kharge as leading its Karnataka push.

While Mr Shivakumar belongs to the influential Vokkaliga community, which dominates southern Karnataka, Mr Siddaramaiah is a Kuruba, a backward caste group that has sizeable presence in central and northern Karnataka. With the Dalit roots of its national president Kharge, Congress got a panel of leaders that appealed, in total, to a huge chunk of Karnataka's population.

While this hugely benefited the Congress campaign and paved the way for its victory, the competing claims for the top job are now proving to be a hurdle in its decision-making.

News Network
May 14,2023

Bengaluru, May 14: The newly elected Congress MLAs are likely to 'vote' at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting is scheduled to be held today to elect their leader who will be the new chief minister of Karnataka at 

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar has a strong claim on the chief minister's chair, but there is also Siddaramaiah who is eyeing a second term. 

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said the CLP meeting will be held at 5.30 pm. The party has already given instructions to all its MLAs to arrive in Bengaluru.

According to party sources, the MLAs will be given an opportunity to "vote" for their choice of the CM candidate. "The party had done a similar exercise in Himachal Pradesh. There will be AICC observers who will conduct the poll. All the MLAs will vote and the CM candidate will be decided based on this process," sources in the party said. 

Shivakumar, who was appointed KPCC president in March 2020, said he had promised Sonia Gandhi that he would "deliver" Karnataka. "Today, I have fulfilled my promise," he said. 

An 8-time MLA, Shivakumar has the optics going for him. He broke down on national television, profusely thanking the Gandhi family. Shivakumar's supporters have been running the #DKforCM campaign on social media. 

In the election, the Congress' domination of the Old Mysuru region would go to Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga.  

It is also generally perceived that whoever is the KPCC president becomes a natural choice for the CM's post - SM Krishna and Veerendra Patil are examples.

The party must balance Shivakumar's aspiration with Siddaramaiah's expectation. Being the only CM to have completed the full 5-year term, Siddaramaiah is known for his adminstrative acumen and grip over financial matters - he has presented a record 13 budgets. 

Siddaramaiah is the Congress' biggest mass leader and face of the Ahinda (minorities, backward classes and Dalits). Siddaramaiah's declaration that this will be his last election may also help him garner points on the grounds of seniority. Apparently, Siddaramaiah is believed to enjoy Rahul Gandhi's backing.

News Network
May 14,2023

Bengaluru, May 14: Congress candidate from Jayanagar, Sowmya Reddy, has pleaded for the support of people saying she will continue to fight against injustice after she was defeated by 16 votes by BJP candidate CK Ramamurthy in recounting.

"Grateful for all my people of #Jayanagara who voted for me and @INCKarnataka cadre & leaders who had my back throughout. Thanks to the thousands of you who have showed solidarity. I plead your continued support to fight this injustice of foul play in the Jayanagar elections," tweeted Sowmya Reddy.

BJP's CK Ramamurthy had demanded the vote recounting after he lost to Sowmy. Later in recounting, Sowmya dramatically lost to Ramamurthy from the Jayanagar Assembly seat in Karnataka.

There was high drama after Ramamurthy was declared winner by mere 16 votes. Congress has scored big by winning 136 seats followed by BJP 65 and JDS 19 in the 224-member Karnataka assembly on Saturday.

The polls to Karnataka's 224 Assembly seats were held elections on May 10 and and the results were announced on Saturday. 

