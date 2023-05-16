  1. Home
Siddaramaiah likely to be Karnataka CM; UT Khader, M B Patil, G Param to be DyCMs?

News Network
May 17, 2023

siddaramaiah.jpg

Bengaluru, Apr 17: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah is likely to be named as Karnataka Chief Minister on Wednesday while D K Shivakumar will continue to head the state Congress, sources said, ahead of the final round of consultations involving Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi with principal players in the state.

On the discussion table is a proposal to appoint three Deputy Chief Ministers from Lingayat, Dalit and Muslim communities. In such a scenario M B Patil, G Parameshwara and U T Khader are likely to be considered as the front runners for the post(s).

Shivakumar will not join the Cabinet as Deputy Chief Minister, sources said.

There was no official word on the formula that clinched the deal.

A final decision will be announced after Kharge, Rahul and Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal meet Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar on Wednesday.

News Network
May 12,2023

BJPCOng.jpg

Bengaluru, May 12: With the stage set for counting of votes and declaration of results, the national parties in Karnataka are focussing their attention on winnable candidates who contested the May 10 Assembly elections independently.

As per sources, the Congress has already approached S.I. Chikkanagoudar of Kundgol constituency in Dharwad district. There is a direct contest between Chikkanagoudar and BJP candidate M.R. Patil.

Acting on reports of Chikkanagoudar’s possibile victory, the Congress has already invited him to join hands with the party. Chikkanagoudar is a follower of former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar through whom the party is approaching him, sources say.

Chikkanagoudar contested independently after BJP denied him tickets. National parties have also approached M.P. Latha Mallikarjun, who is contesting as an independent candidate from Harapanahalli seat in Bellary district.

Latha, daughter of late senior Congress leader M.P. Prakash was denied a ticket by the Congress.

Sources explain that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has made a personal call and spoke to her. The Congress leaders have also approached her already to break the ice.

In 2018, one independent candidate won in Assembly elections. In the 2013 elections, nine independent candidates were elected and got a vote share of 7.4 per cent. Six independents had won in 2008 while 17 independents had won elections in 2004. The 1999 elections saw 19 independent candidates getting elected to the state assembly.

This time due to rebellion and denial of tickets many potential candidates have contested as independents and have a good chance of winning. With photo finish prediction of results, political parties are wooing the candidates.

News Network
May 14,2023

reddy.jpg

Bengaluru, May 14: Congress candidate from Jayanagar, Sowmya Reddy, has pleaded for the support of people saying she will continue to fight against injustice after she was defeated by 16 votes by BJP candidate CK Ramamurthy in recounting.

"Grateful for all my people of #Jayanagara who voted for me and @INCKarnataka cadre & leaders who had my back throughout. Thanks to the thousands of you who have showed solidarity. I plead your continued support to fight this injustice of foul play in the Jayanagar elections," tweeted Sowmya Reddy.

BJP's CK Ramamurthy had demanded the vote recounting after he lost to Sowmy. Later in recounting, Sowmya dramatically lost to Ramamurthy from the Jayanagar Assembly seat in Karnataka.

There was high drama after Ramamurthy was declared winner by mere 16 votes. Congress has scored big by winning 136 seats followed by BJP 65 and JDS 19 in the 224-member Karnataka assembly on Saturday.

The polls to Karnataka's 224 Assembly seats were held elections on May 10 and and the results were announced on Saturday. 

News Network
May 15,2023

Opposition.jpg

Bengaluru, May The BJP Legislature Party meeting scheduled early this week is expected to choose the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly where the saffron party will have 66 members.

Under the present circumstances, a large section of BJP leaders seem in favour of Caretaker Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to become the Leader of the Opposition, a crucial position to corner the government in the Assembly. 

Senior lawmakers R Ashoka (Vokkaliga), Basanagouda Patil Yatnal (Panchamasali-Lingayat) and Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar (Idiga) are contenders for the position, it is said. 

Speaking to reporters after a meeting of top BJP leaders, Bommai said the party's state president Nalin Kumar Kateel has convened a meeting of new MLAs in the next 3-4 days where various issues would be discussed. 

A senior leader said that Bommai - who belongs to the Sadar section of Lingayats - is in the race to become the Leader of the Opposition due to his experience of handling crucial departments like water resources, finance and home.

“He's a good debater, too. Therefore, he has an edge over others unless the party's central leadership wants to overhaul the state unit entirely and pick fresh faces ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” the leader said.

There are calls within the party to go for a Hindutva face like Yatnal or Sunil Kumar to take on the new Congress government that is expected to overturn several decisions of the previous BJP government such as repealing laws banning cow slaughter and regulating religious conversion.

They may be considered for the position of Deputy Leader of the Opposition, sources said. Even Ashoka and S Suresh Kumar (Brahmin) could be considered, it is said. 

