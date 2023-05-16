  1. Home
  2. Siddaramaiah responsible for ‘Operation Lotus’ that brought down HDK govt in 2019: K Sudhakar

News Network
May 17, 2023

SudhakarSidd.jpg

K Sudhakar, the Minister of Medical Education and Health in outgoing BJP government in Karnataka, has now hinted that former chief minister Siddaramaiah had played role in 2019 ‘Operation Lotus’ which brought down H D Kumaraswamy led Cong-JDS coalition government in Karnataka. 

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, May 17, Sudhakar, who himself was among the Congress MLAs that hopped to BJP, questioned Siddaramaiah whether he can deny the fact that he had no direct or indirect role in the move by Congress MLAs to quit the party when the coalition government was in office in 2019.

The “revelation” comes when Siddaramaiah is in a stiff competition with state Congress president D K Shivakumar to become the CM, after Congress won the Assembly polls by securing 135 seats.

Sudhakar accused the Congress leader of assuring the MLAs that he won’t allow the then H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government to continue even for a single day after 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Sudhakar was earlier with Congress. He was one among the 17 Congress-JD(S) legislators who quit and defected to BJP that led to the collapse of the coalition government and paved the way for BJP to come to power.

”During the JDS-Congress coalition govt in 2018, whenever MLAs (Congress)went to the then Coordination Committee Chairman Siddaramaiah with their concerns, he used to express his helplessness and say that he has no say in the govt and his constituency/district works itself are stalled,” Sudhakar claimed.

Further, Siddaramaiah used to assure MLAs to wait till 2019 Lok Sabha polls and come what may he won’t allow the then coalition government to continue even for a single day after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Ultimately, some MLAs including him had to inevitably quit Congress and go back to the people in bypolls, to protect the ‘karyakartas’ and supporters in their constituencies, he said, and asked whether Siddaramaiah can deny these things? 

Sudhakar, after defecting to BJP, contested the bypolls on the party ticket and won, and also went on to become Health Minister in the government. He lost the May 10 Assembly polls from Chikkaballapura seat.

News Network
May 13,2023

rahulG.jpg

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday, reacting to the party’s victory in Karnataka Assembly elections, said that he did not fight a divisive battle, and that “the strength of crony-capitalism was defeated by the power of poor.”

Addressing a press conference in party headquarters in New Delhi, Gandhi said, “the markets of hatred have closed down, and shops of love have opened in Karnataka.”

The BJP lost its only bastion in the south today, with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conceding defeat shortly after the Congress leads moved past 130 seats. The BJP is ahead on 60-plus seats and HD Kumaraswamy's JD(S) in over 20 seats.

Conceding defeat, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters: "In spite of a lot of efforts put in by the Prime Minister and the BJP workers, we have not been able to make the mark. Once the full results come, we will do a detailed analysis... We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections."

In the 2018 elections, the BJP had won 104 seats, the Congress 80 and the JDS 37 in Karnataka. The BJP's BS Yediyurappa formed government but resigned before a majority test. Then, the Congress and the JDS formed a coalition government. The coalition government lasted 14 months after which 16 MLAs switched to the BJP, toppling the government and bringing the BJP back in power.

The Karnataka results is expected to boost the Congress ahead of next year's general elections and the assembly polls in three states later this year. The party is hoping to make a comeback in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. It is also hoping to win back Madhya Pradesh, where its government crashed in 2020 with the defection of Jyotiraditya Scindia and his loyalists.

The results will be crucial for the BJP in terms of next year's national elections. The state accounts for 28 Lok Sabha seats. While the BJP vote share in the assembly polls has not dropped in comparison to 2018, the elections indicate that the party has not been able to make its much-needed breakthrough into the Vokkaliga and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes votes.

The Congress gains have hugely cheered the opposition. "The message from Karnataka is that the 'end' of BJP's negative, communal, corrupt, rich-oriented, anti-women-youth, social-divisive, false propaganda, individualistic politics has begun," tweeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

News Network
May 14,2023

Kharge.jpg

Bengaluru, May 14: The newly elected Congress MLAs are likely to 'vote' at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting is scheduled to be held today to elect their leader who will be the new chief minister of Karnataka at 

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar has a strong claim on the chief minister's chair, but there is also Siddaramaiah who is eyeing a second term. 

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said the CLP meeting will be held at 5.30 pm. The party has already given instructions to all its MLAs to arrive in Bengaluru.

According to party sources, the MLAs will be given an opportunity to "vote" for their choice of the CM candidate. "The party had done a similar exercise in Himachal Pradesh. There will be AICC observers who will conduct the poll. All the MLAs will vote and the CM candidate will be decided based on this process," sources in the party said. 

Shivakumar, who was appointed KPCC president in March 2020, said he had promised Sonia Gandhi that he would "deliver" Karnataka. "Today, I have fulfilled my promise," he said. 

An 8-time MLA, Shivakumar has the optics going for him. He broke down on national television, profusely thanking the Gandhi family. Shivakumar's supporters have been running the #DKforCM campaign on social media. 

In the election, the Congress' domination of the Old Mysuru region would go to Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga.  

It is also generally perceived that whoever is the KPCC president becomes a natural choice for the CM's post - SM Krishna and Veerendra Patil are examples.

The party must balance Shivakumar's aspiration with Siddaramaiah's expectation. Being the only CM to have completed the full 5-year term, Siddaramaiah is known for his adminstrative acumen and grip over financial matters - he has presented a record 13 budgets. 

Siddaramaiah is the Congress' biggest mass leader and face of the Ahinda (minorities, backward classes and Dalits). Siddaramaiah's declaration that this will be his last election may also help him garner points on the grounds of seniority. Apparently, Siddaramaiah is believed to enjoy Rahul Gandhi's backing.

News Network
May 11,2023

Bengaluru, May 11: The Election Commission (EC) rejected the Congress's claim on Thursday that the electronic voting machines used in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls were previously deployed in South Africa and asked the party to "publicly expose" the sources that spread such false information.

In a letter addressed to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, the EC said it had used new EVMs manufactured by Electronics Corporation of India Limited for the polls in the southern state.

In a letter written to the poll panel on May 8, the Congress had raised concerns and sought clarifications regarding the "re-use" in the Karnataka election of EVMs previously used in South Africa and that too, without going through the process of revalidation and re-verification

The poll panel asserted that neither EVMs were sent to South Africa nor does that country use those machines.

Citing records, it said the Congress had specific knowledge that only newly ECIL-produced EVMs would be used in Karnataka.

The EC said Congress representatives had participated in each stage of the EVM movement and commissioning for the Karnataka polls.

The poll panel has asked Congress to ensure that such sources of false information with a serious potential of rumour mongering are "publicly exposed". It has also sought confirmation of the action taken by the Congress by 5 pm on May 15.

The counting of votes for the Karnataka polls will be taken up on May 13. 

