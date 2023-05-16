Siddaramaiah responsible for ‘Operation Lotus’ that brought down HDK govt in 2019: K Sudhakar

K Sudhakar, the Minister of Medical Education and Health in outgoing BJP government in Karnataka, has now hinted that former chief minister Siddaramaiah had played role in 2019 ‘Operation Lotus’ which brought down H D Kumaraswamy led Cong-JDS coalition government in Karnataka.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, May 17, Sudhakar, who himself was among the Congress MLAs that hopped to BJP, questioned Siddaramaiah whether he can deny the fact that he had no direct or indirect role in the move by Congress MLAs to quit the party when the coalition government was in office in 2019.

The “revelation” comes when Siddaramaiah is in a stiff competition with state Congress president D K Shivakumar to become the CM, after Congress won the Assembly polls by securing 135 seats.

Sudhakar accused the Congress leader of assuring the MLAs that he won’t allow the then H D Kumaraswamy-led coalition government to continue even for a single day after 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Sudhakar was earlier with Congress. He was one among the 17 Congress-JD(S) legislators who quit and defected to BJP that led to the collapse of the coalition government and paved the way for BJP to come to power.

”During the JDS-Congress coalition govt in 2018, whenever MLAs (Congress)went to the then Coordination Committee Chairman Siddaramaiah with their concerns, he used to express his helplessness and say that he has no say in the govt and his constituency/district works itself are stalled,” Sudhakar claimed.

Further, Siddaramaiah used to assure MLAs to wait till 2019 Lok Sabha polls and come what may he won’t allow the then coalition government to continue even for a single day after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Ultimately, some MLAs including him had to inevitably quit Congress and go back to the people in bypolls, to protect the ‘karyakartas’ and supporters in their constituencies, he said, and asked whether Siddaramaiah can deny these things?

Sudhakar, after defecting to BJP, contested the bypolls on the party ticket and won, and also went on to become Health Minister in the government. He lost the May 10 Assembly polls from Chikkaballapura seat.