  2. Siddaramaiah tears into BJP over Amit Shah’s visit as Bommai govt curtails legislature session for him

News Network
December 29, 2022

amitsha.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 29: Accusing the BJP government in Karnataka of curtailing the legislature session by a day for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Thursday said, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai lacks guts to ask him not to come during the session.

He said the move to curtail the session is "against the state", and demanded that it be extended for another week to discuss public issues. "The stance of the BJP government in Karnataka to cancel the proceedings of the House tomorrow in order to attend the Union Home Minister Amit Shah' programme is against the state. I demand that the session be extended for one more week and to provide an opportunity to discuss public issues," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

Stating that even 15 days won't be enough to discuss many issues, he said, "Keeping all that aside curtailing the session for bending the knee before Amit Shah, shows the indifference of the Karnataka BJP government towards the people." 

The 10-day long winter session of Karnataka legislature which began in this border district on December 19 was to end on 30 December. However, Assembly Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri on Wednesday said that Thursday will be the last day. Amit Shah will be arriving in Bengaluru tonight to attend various events and party meetings on December 30 and 31 in Mandya, Devanahalli and Bengaluru. Earlier, speaking to reporters, the Congress leader said, the time was not sufficient to raise several issues of public importance in the House, and the government is curtailing the session, instead of extending.

"Amit Shah will come and go, just because Amit Shah is coming can the session be adjourned? Let whoever wants to go (for Amit Shah event) go and let the assembly continue its functioning on its part, the Speaker won't go any way. He (Bommai) should have told Amit Shah that I'm Chief Minister, don't come during the session, come later. He doesn't have that guts," he said.

When pointed out that Congress too is holding a convention "Krishna Yojana Samavesha" in Vijayapura on Friday, which he and other party leaders will be attending, Siddaramaiah said, "We have scheduled it at 4 PM, as the session will be half-a-day on Friday, we had planned to take a chopper to attend it after the assembly proceedings." 

News Network
December 27,2022

accident.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 27: A 14-year-old boy, who was standing by the side of the road, lost his life when a speeding car knocked him down near Mudipu on the outskirts of the city today.   

The victim has been identified as Karthik (14), son of Harishchandra and Arunakshi couple from Boliar. He was a Class 8 student of Mudipu Government Primary School.

It is said that the boy was on way back home from the school when the incident occurred. 

Excessive speed of the car, which also rammed into an auto-rickshaw, is said to be the cause of the accident

Sources said that the incident took place when the car owner gave the car to his friend for trial.

The car driver, in an attempt to overtake a bus that had stopped in front, hit the rickshaw and road barricade before knocking down the school boy. The boy who suffered critical injuries on his head, died on the spot. 

News Network
December 18,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 18: In order to ascertain the details of all properties in Mangaluru city, the urban development department has decided to conduct a drone survey, in addition to a door-to-door survey.

While the Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) has already conducted a drone survey in 20 wards of the city corporation, the government has plans to conduct a drone survey through an agency, in the remaining 40 wards. The data obtained through the drone survey will be matched with the details of the manual survey being conducted by the officials of the Mangaluru City Corporation. 

The survey will help the city corporation to simplify the online property tax payment system, under the Self-Assessment Scheme (SAS).

There are over two lakh properties, including around 5,000 apartments in the city limits. Though the online system of property tax payment was introduced on November 1, 2021, the database of properties in the city, available on the MCC website is incomplete.

MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar said that officials of the revenue section of the city corporation have been carrying out verification of properties randomly for the SAS, through door-to-door visits. “We have already built a mechanism to pool comprehensive data of all properties to be collected through drone survey in the city. The MSCL has conducted a drone survey in only 120sq km of the city, on a pilot basis. The survey of the MSCL is ready, and the same will be matched with the physical survey being conducted by the revenue officials. For the remaining 40 wards of the city corporation, the government has already invited tenders to conduct a drone survey,” he said.

“Along with the survey, the officials will also conduct door-to-door surveys. Once the drone survey starts, it may take a minimum of six months to complete the process, as the details need to be matched with that of the door-to-door survey. Before the commencement of next financial year, the survey is expected to be completed,” the commissioner said.

News Network
December 26,2022

thakur.jpg

Shivamogga, Dec 26: BJP leader and Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur has urged the Hindu community to keep sharp-edged weapons in their homes in order to protect themselves. 

Speaking at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike's South Region annual convention in Shivamogga, she said said many Hindus including, Harsha of Shivamogga, have sacrificed their lives in Karnataka in the recent years for the sake of Hindutva. 

“So this is the time for retaliation and not sacrifice,” she added.

"Keep weapons in your homes, if nothing else, at least knives used to cut vegetables, sharp...Don't know what situation will arise when...Everyone has the right to self-protection. If someone infiltrates our house and attacks us, giving a befitting replay is our right," she said.

Targeting Muslims, she said, "they have a tradition of jihad, if nothing, they do love jihad. Even if they love, they do jihad in that. We (Hindus) too love, love the god, a sanyasi loves his god."

She said: "According to Sanyasi, the true definition of love will not survive in this world created by God unless all oppressors and sinful people are removed. Respond in the same way to those involved in Love Jihad. Protect your daughters and instil good values in them."

