  2. ‘Sikhism engrained in India, can't compare with Islamic practices’: SC on Karnataka hijab row

News Network
September 8, 2022

gupta.jpg

New Delhi, Sept 8: It is "not very fair" to compare the practices in Sikhism as they are well engrained in the culture of the country, the Supreme Court said on Thursday while asking the petitioners in the Karnataka Hijab ban matter not to draw a parallel between Muslim and Sikh religious practices.

Hearing arguments on a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state, the apex court observed the five Ks in Sikhism -- Kesh, Kara, Kanga, Kaccha and Kirpan -- are well established.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia observed this after an advocate, appearing for one of the petitioners in the case, gave an example of Sikhism and turban.

"It is not very fair to compare the rights or the practices in Sikhism. The five Ks are well established," the bench observed.

The top court referred to Article 25 of the Constitution and said it provides for the carrying of Kirpan by Sikhs.

Article 25 of the Constitution deals with freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion.

"Don't compare these practices because they have been recognised for over 100 years," the bench said.

Advocate Nizam Pasha, arguing for one of the petitioners, said Article 25 mentions only Kirpan and not the other Ks.

"What we are saying is, please do not draw any parity with Sikhism. That is all. That is what we are saying," the bench said.

Observing that arguments were advanced about Kara and turban, the bench said the practices in Sikhism are well established and well engrained in the culture of the country.

During the arguments, Pasha said the high court verdict had referred to certain verses of the Holy Quran as well as some commentaries.

He said the Holy Quran, as it stands, is perfect for all times to come and to say that verses of the Quran have become obsolete, is "bordering on blasphemy".

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, who appeared for one of the petitioners, told the bench that the state of Karnataka has said if the students would come in a head scarf, other people will get offended but this cannot be the reason for banning it.

Kamat argued that Article 25 has three restrictions -- public order, morality and health.

"Wearing a head scarf is a part of the religious belief apart from it being a part of (Articles) 19 and 21 rights," he said.

Kamat argued that every religious practice or religious observance is not essential to the religion but that does not mean that the State will keep on restricting it because it is not essential.

"As long as I do not violate public order, I do not fall foul of morality and I do not affect the health of others, I am entitled," he said.

Giving an example that one of the senior advocates wears a 'namam' (a divine mark put on the forehead), Kamat said it may not be an integral part of the religion of the Hindu faith.

"How does it harm discipline in the court? Does it harm public order?" he asked.

The bench observed there is a particular uniform for the lawyers to appear in court.

Justice Gupta said people in Rajasthan wear Pagdi as a matter of routine because of the climatic condition and in Gujarat also people wear it.

On the arguments about public order, the bench said this issue may arise when one is on the street.

The bench observed that wearing Hijab on the street does not affect anybody.

"But once you are talking about a school building, school premises, then the question is what kind of a public order the school want to be maintained there," it said.

Kamat said public order is the responsibility of the state and the school has nothing to do with it.

He asked, "In our constitutional scheme, is heckler's veto permitted?" (Heckler's veto is suppression of speech by the government when necessary to prevent possible violent reactions).

The senior advocate said it is the duty of the State to create an atmosphere where people can exercise their rights in accordance with Article 25.

"If I wear a head scarf, whose fundamental rights am I violating?" he said.

The bench observed it is not a question of violating others' fundamental rights.

"The question is what kind of fundamental right do you have which you want to exercise," it observed during the arguments which would continue on September 12.

Kamat said the state's argument is that if it will permit the wearing of a head scarf, which the petitioners regard as a part of their faith, some other students will wear an orange shawl.

"Wearing of an orange shawl, I do not think it is an innocent display of faith. It is a belligerent display of religious jingoism," he said, adding, "Article 25 only protects an innocent display of faith".

Kamat had earlier referred to the state government's order of February 5, 2022, by which it had banned wearing clothes that disturb equality, integrity, and public order in schools and colleges which some Muslim girls had challenged in the high court.

Several pleas have been filed in the top court against the March 15 verdict of the high court holding that wearing of hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice which can be protected under Article 25 of the Constitution.

The high court had dismissed the pleas filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.

Challenging the February 5 order of the government, the petitioners had argued before the high court that wearing the Islamic headscarf was an innocent practice of faith and an essential religious practice and not a display of religious jingoism.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
September 7,2022

umeshkatti.jpg

Bengaluru: Veteran BJP leader and Karnataka minister Umesh Katti passed away at a private hospital here late Tuesday, September 6, night after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 61.

Katti was Minister of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs and Forest in chief minister Basavaraj Bommai led BJP government. 

It is learnt that he suffered a cardiac arrest at around 10 p.m. at his Dollars Colony residence, as per the reports. He was rushed to MS Ramaiah hospital, where he breathed his last. 

He was a six term member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He entered politics after the demise of his father Vishwanath Katti in 1985 who was Member of the Legislative Assembly. Hukkeri was  his assembly constituency.

News Network
August 27,2022

phogat.jpg

Panaji, Aug 27: The Goa Police on Saturday detained a North Goa restaurant owner and a suspected peddler, who had allegedly supplied drugs to the two accused arrested in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat murder case, a senior officer said.

The suspected drug peddler, Dattaprasad Gaonkar, was detained from Anjuna after the accused duo "confessed" in their statement that they had procured drugs from him, the officer said.

Another man who has been detained is identified as Edwin Nunes, the owner of Curlies restaurant, where Phogat was partying late at night on August 22 before her death under mysterious circumstances. Goa Police had arrested Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh accompanying Phogat, a popular TikTok star who hailed from Haryana, to Goa.

Phogat, 42, was brought dead to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23 morning from her hotel. The police on Friday said Sagwan and Singh allegedly mixed some "obnoxious substance" in water and forced Phogat to drink it while partying at Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23, adding they have been charged with murder.

The motive behind the alleged murder of Phogat could be "economic interest", a senior police officer had said.

News Network
September 6,2022

bengaluru.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 6: The situation in several parts of rain-battered Bengaluru, by and large, continued to remain the same on Tuesday, with streets waterlogged, houses and vehicles partially inundated, as torrential downpour lashed the capital city on September 5 night.

Using boats and tractors to cross the streets submerged in water by office goers and school children was a common sight this morning in several parts of the city like Yemalur, Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, Marathahalli among several others.

"I came by tractor as roads are all submerged in water, also our vehicles are under water... I have exams from tomorrow, so I have to go to school," a girl dressed in school uniform said. "Water has not receded, as there was rain once again last night (Monday), in fact I feel it has increased. I have to go to the office, kids have schools, and I somehow used a tractor today. Request the government and authorities to do something and restore normalcy," an office goer said.

However, several private schools have declared holidays and have switched to online teaching for a few days, while many offices have suggested employees to work from home. Most parts of the Outer Ring Road and Sarjapur road that house some IT firms resembled lakes, affecting the movement of traffic. Bikers pushing their two-wheelers that were stuck and pedestrians struggling to navigate through knee-deep water was a common sight in some places.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who chaired a meeting of senior Ministers and officials on Monday night said a decision has been taken to release Rs 300 crore to deal with the current rain situation as well as the maintenance of basic infrastructure in Bengaluru. He also said that Rs 9.50 crore has been released to establish a company of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) exclusively for Bengaluru and to provide the equipment.

On the T K Halli pump house in Malavalli taluk of Mandya which pumps Cauvery water to Bengaluru being affected due to overflowing Bheemeshwara River and water from the surrounding lakes, the CM said flood water is being drained out, but it will take two days to drain out water from Cauvery 3rd stage pump house and to resume work.

Noting that an alternative plan has been formulated for water supply to Bengaluru, he said around 8,000 bore wells are under the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) control and they would be restarted to supply water during the disruption in Cauvery water supply to areas. Instructions have also been given to supply water from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) bore wells to areas where there has been disruption in water supply due to rain, he further said, adding that water in tankers will be supplied on behalf of the government to the areas where there are no bore wells.

According to the CM, some areas in Bengaluru City have received 150 per cent more rains than the normal rain between September 1 and 5. Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and K R Puram have recorded 307 per cent excess rain. "This was the highest rainfall in the last 42 years. All the 164 tanks in Bengaluru are filled to the brim," he added.

