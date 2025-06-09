  1. Home
  2. Singapore-flagged ship on fire: 18 rescued, 6 hospitalised in Mangaluru, 4 still missing

News Network
June 10, 2025

shipNMPT.jpg

Mangaluru, June 10: Eighteen crew members rescued from the blaze-hit Singapore-flagged container vessel MV Wan Hai 503 were safely brought ashore at the Indian Coast Guard berth of the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) late Monday night. 

However, four of the crew members continue to remain missing. The rescue, carried out by Indian Naval Ship INS Surat, came in the wake of a massive fire triggered by a container explosion onboard the ship while it was navigating the Arabian Sea, approximately 78 nautical miles off the Beypore coast in Kerala.

Key developments:

•    The MV Wan Hai 503, a 270-metre-long container vessel, departed Colombo on June 7 and was en route to Mumbai when the incident occurred. An explosion in one of the containers reportedly caused a fire, resulting in 20 containers falling into the sea. 

•    Some of these containers are believed to be carrying dangerous cargo, including flammable and toxic materials, raising environmental and safety concerns.

•    The fire-struck vessel is currently being monitored closely amid efforts to control the blaze and prevent further environmental damage. Authorities confirmed that specialised response teams are en route to manage the hazardous materials on board.

•    Of the 18 rescued, two crew members are reported to be in critical condition, four suffered minor injuries, and a dozen others are being treated for psychological trauma. The injured were taken to AJ Hospital in Kuntikana, Mangaluru. 

•    The missing crew members include nationals from Taiwan, Indonesia, and Myanmar. There were no Indian nationals among the crew. 

•    The search and rescue operations are ongoing, involving Indian Navy and Coast Guard ships, as well as aircraft from Kochi and Mangaluru.

•    According to officials, the critically wounded were stabilized onboard the naval vessel before being transferred under close medical supervision upon arrival. “The critically injured were stabilised onboard INS Surat, and shifted on arrival under close medical supervision. Immediate evacuation was our priority,” a Coast Guard official told reporters, as per a report on PTI.

Port workers at Panambur described the emotional scenes as injured sailors—many visibly shaken—disembarked, some whispering prayers and others frantically asking for news about missing shipmates.

News Network
June 9,2025

Mangaluru, June 9: As monsoon showers drench Dakshina Kannada, health officials have issued a public alert over a rise in dengue cases, urging residents to take preventive measures to curb mosquito breeding.

District Health Officer Dr H R Thimmayya stressed the need for collective vigilance and community participation to tackle the potential outbreak. “If neglected, dengue can turn fatal. Prevention is in the public’s hands,” he said.

In May alone, 10 confirmed dengue cases were reported, with additional suspected cases emerging, especially in taluks like Beltangady, Sullia, and Bantwal. From January to May 2025, the district has recorded 43 confirmed cases. While this is significantly lower than the 534 cases recorded during the same period last year, health officials are concerned that continuous rainfall is creating ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes.

To fight the spread, the administration has declared every Friday as 'Dry Day', encouraging households and businesses to empty, clean, and refill water storage containers like tanks, barrels, and drums. All containers should be tightly covered to prevent mosquito access.

Farmers have been advised to take extra precautions. In rubber plantations, where water can collect in latex cups, regular emptying is essential. Areca nut growers are also asked to check for stagnant water around their fields.

The health department has deployed dedicated teams to carry out door-to-door inspections in areas with reported infections. Each team will survey 50 homes in affected zones, identify potential breeding grounds, and spread awareness.

Dr Thimmayya also warned the public against self-medication. Classic dengue symptoms include sudden high fever, intense headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea, and vomiting. “Painkillers without proper medical guidance can worsen the condition by lowering platelet count,” he said.

The key to prevention, he emphasized, lies in eliminating mosquito breeding sites and avoiding mosquito bites.
Health Advisory

✔ Empty and scrub water containers every week

✔ Cover all water storage units

✔ Avoid water stagnation in fields and gardens

✔ Use mosquito repellents and nets

✔ Seek medical help for any dengue-like symptoms

✔ Avoid self-medication, especially painkillers

News Network
June 5,2025

arafah1.jpg

Mount Arafat: Beneath the blazing sun, with temperatures touching 41°C, over a million Muslim pilgrims stood in prayer and reflection on the plains of Mount Arafat on Saturday, marking the spiritual pinnacle of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. For Muslims, the Day of Arafat is the most sacred in the Islamic calendar — a day believed to be rich with divine mercy and forgiveness.

From the early hours, the scene at Arafat was one of solemn devotion and unity. Pilgrims, clad in simple white garments symbolizing equality before God, raised their hands in supplication, seeking forgiveness and spiritual renewal.

“This is the place where our beloved Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) delivered his final sermon. Standing here, you feel history and faith meet,” said Marwa Al-Said, a pilgrim from Egypt. “It’s an overwhelming moment — one that humbles you entirely.”

Despite the sweltering weather, Saudi authorities had made extensive arrangements to ensure the comfort and safety of the pilgrims. Cooling mist sprays, shaded zones expanded by 50,000 square meters, and over 400 cooling units were installed throughout the site. Emergency medical personnel and health teams were deployed in large numbers, and smart technologies — including AI and drones — helped regulate crowd movement and monitor pilgrim health.

Nazim Khalifa, an Indian pilgrim residing in the United States, was visibly emotional as he shared his journey. “This is my first time performing Hajj. I’ve never even done Umrah. The road here was not easy, financially and personally. But today, I feel like Allah has accepted me. I want to be closer to Him — that’s the real goal.”

He added, “We’re standing in the sun, and it’s a test — perhaps a glimpse of what the Day of Judgment may feel like. I pray this experience transforms not only me but everyone here.”

Rehman, a pilgrim from Indonesia, echoed that sentiment with simple joy: “I am so happy this year. Everything is organized. And it feels like God is near.”

The Saudi Ministry of Health issued advisories ahead of the gathering, urging pilgrims to avoid direct sun exposure and stay hydrated. Free umbrellas were distributed, and medical tents with emergency care were strategically located across the site.

Alongside physical safety, spiritual guidance was prioritized. The Ministry of Islamic Affairs set up multilingual information booths and digital screens to offer real-time support and religious rulings. Over 15 million awareness messages were sent to pilgrims’ mobile phones, and more than 200,000 brochures explaining Hajj rituals were distributed.

“This year’s arrangements are a reflection of both Saudi Arabia’s logistical expertise and its commitment to the sanctity of Hajj,” said Dr. Saud Al-Harbi, a religious affairs coordinator. “It’s not just about safety; it’s about ensuring that pilgrims can focus on their spiritual goals without worry.”

The Day of Arafat is considered by many scholars as the essence of Hajj itself, echoing the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) hadith: “Hajj is Arafat.” Muslims believe that prayers made on this day are especially powerful, with sins forgiven and lives spiritually renewed.

As the sun set over Arafat, the pilgrims made their way to Muzdalifah to collect pebbles for the symbolic stoning of the devil — the next phase of Hajj. But the moments spent on Mount Arafat will remain etched in their hearts forever — a day of connection, redemption, and hope.

coastaldigest.com news network
June 4,2025

Mangaluru, June 4: A young job aspirant from Udupi district was allegedly cheated out of ₹16 lakh by a Mangaluru-based academy that falsely promised a UK employment visa.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, a resident of Vadderahobli village in Kundapur, her 26-year-old son responded to a Facebook advertisement by an "academy" in Kodialbail, Mangaluru, which claimed to facilitate UK visas within 90 days for a payment of ₹16 lakh.

The youth visited the office where the accused allegedly took ₹2 lakh in cash as an advance and verified his documents. Subsequently, the accused persistently called the victim, warning that delays in the remaining payment would result in cancellation of the visa process.

The family went on to transfer ₹3 lakh from the complainant’s daughter’s account on October 27, 2023, followed by another ₹13 lakh on December 1, 2023. Despite paying the entire amount, no visa was issued. Calls to the accused eventually went unanswered as his phone was switched off.

On March 20, 2024, the complainant visited the office again. The accused provided a written assurance on stamp paper, promising to either deliver the visa in three months or refund the money within six months.

When that too failed, he issued an account-payee cheque of ₹16 lakh dated October 3, 2024, in the victim’s name. However, the cheque bounced when presented on December 16, 2024, with the bank citing "Funds Insufficient."

Kundapur Police have registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Investigation is ongoing.

