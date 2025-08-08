SIT carries out exhuming at additional location in Dharmasthala burial case

Mangaluru, Aug 9: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Dharmasthala mass burial case conducted a search on Saturday at a new site identified by the complainant witness.

The location, situated en route to Bahubali Betta in Dharmasthala village, was pointed out by the witness. To maintain privacy during the exhumation process, a green shade net was placed around the site.

Puttur Assistant Commissioner Stella Varghese, SIT Superintendent of Police Jithendra Kumar Dayama, forensic experts, and Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) were present during the operation.

According to officials, the witness has identified 15 sites in the village so far. Excavations have been completed at 14 of them. Initially, 13 sites near the Nethravathi bathing ghat and adjoining forest areas were examined, with skeletal remains recovered from two locations. The search at one remaining site near the vented dam is pending.