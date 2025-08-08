  1. Home
  2. SIT carries out exhuming at additional location in Dharmasthala burial case

SIT carries out exhuming at additional location in Dharmasthala burial case

coastaldigest.com news network
August 9, 2025

dharmasthala.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 9: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Dharmasthala mass burial case conducted a search on Saturday at a new site identified by the complainant witness.

The location, situated en route to Bahubali Betta in Dharmasthala village, was pointed out by the witness. To maintain privacy during the exhumation process, a green shade net was placed around the site.

Puttur Assistant Commissioner Stella Varghese, SIT Superintendent of Police Jithendra Kumar Dayama, forensic experts, and Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) were present during the operation.

According to officials, the witness has identified 15 sites in the village so far. Excavations have been completed at 14 of them. Initially, 13 sites near the Nethravathi bathing ghat and adjoining forest areas were examined, with skeletal remains recovered from two locations. The search at one remaining site near the vented dam is pending.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 9,2025

dharmasthala.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 9: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Dharmasthala mass burial case conducted a search on Saturday at a new site identified by the complainant witness.

The location, situated en route to Bahubali Betta in Dharmasthala village, was pointed out by the witness. To maintain privacy during the exhumation process, a green shade net was placed around the site.

Puttur Assistant Commissioner Stella Varghese, SIT Superintendent of Police Jithendra Kumar Dayama, forensic experts, and Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) were present during the operation.

According to officials, the witness has identified 15 sites in the village so far. Excavations have been completed at 14 of them. Initially, 13 sites near the Nethravathi bathing ghat and adjoining forest areas were examined, with skeletal remains recovered from two locations. The search at one remaining site near the vented dam is pending.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 9,2025

Gaza.jpg

Gaza, Aug 9: The foreign ministers of Australia, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom on Friday strongly condemned the Israeli Security Cabinet’s decision to launch a new large-scale military operation in Gaza.

“The plans that the Government of Israel has announced risk violating international humanitarian law,” the ministers said in a joint statement.

Israel’s security cabinet has approved a plan to seize control of Gaza City, escalating military operations in the devastated Palestinian territory. The move drew renewed criticism at home and abroad on Friday, as concerns mounted over the nearly two-year-old war.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
August 9,2025

Mangaluru, Aug 9: Three separate cases were registered by the police on Friday against individuals for allegedly sharing objectionable and provocative content on social media platforms.

The complaints, received between August 6 and 7, have led to FIRs under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Belthangady town of Dakshina Kannada district, officials said.

According to police sources, the first FIR was registered following a complaint lodged regarding a video allegedly shared by Girish Mattannavar for posting an obscene and provocative video on Facebook that could incite public unrest.

In the second case, a man identified as Mahesh Timarody has been accused of publishing statements on YouTube that could promote enmity between groups and instil fear among the public.

The third FIR was filed following a complaint regarding a video uploaded by Puneeth Kerehalli on YouTube, in which he allegedly used obscene language.

All three cases were registered after complainants discovered the content on their mobile devices while using social media platforms.

Investigation is underway and further action will follow based on the findings, police added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.