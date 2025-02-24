Skill-Oriented Classes for Grades 8-12 students in Karnataka: Education Minister

Karnataka's Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa, announced that skill-oriented classes will be introduced for students of grades 8 to 12 alongside the regular curriculum from the next academic year.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Skill and Employment Fair organized by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, and Skill Development Department at the National College of Education, in Shivamogga, he emphasized the importance of skill-based education in shaping students' futures.
"Introducing skill training at an early stage will help students acquire expertise in their chosen fields, secure desired jobs, and lead self-reliant lives," the minister stated.
To improve job opportunities for youth, Bangarappa proposed a transport facility for job seekers. Instead of organizing job fairs at the taluk level—where employer participation is limited—he suggested conducting them at district headquarters with free bus services for registered candidates from rural and urban areas. This initiative will be discussed with concerned officials and implemented next year, he added.
