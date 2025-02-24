  1. Home
  2. Skill-Oriented Classes for Grades 8-12 students in Karnataka: Education Minister

News Network
February 24, 2025

Karnataka's Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Madhu Bangarappa, announced that skill-oriented classes will be introduced for students of grades 8 to 12 alongside the regular curriculum from the next academic year.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Skill and Employment Fair organized by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, and Skill Development Department at the National College of Education, in Shivamogga, he emphasized the importance of skill-based education in shaping students' futures.

"Introducing skill training at an early stage will help students acquire expertise in their chosen fields, secure desired jobs, and lead self-reliant lives," the minister stated.

To improve job opportunities for youth, Bangarappa proposed a transport facility for job seekers. Instead of organizing job fairs at the taluk level—where employer participation is limited—he suggested conducting them at district headquarters with free bus services for registered candidates from rural and urban areas. This initiative will be discussed with concerned officials and implemented next year, he added.

News Network
February 11,2025

fathimashaza1.jpg

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Fathima Shaza, a 7th-grade student of Barakah International School & College, has achieved a significant milestone by setting a Guinness World Record in the Karate Kata category. She performed non-stop for an impressive 30 minutes in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. As if that weren't enough, she also earned a Gold Medal in the Kumite Individual category, showcasing her versatility and mastery in Karate.

Fathima, the daughter of Mr. Ibrahim Kasim and Mrs. Sowsreen, has honed her Karate skills under the expert guidance of renowned coaches Mrs. Zakiya Yasmeen and Mr. Nadeem. Their mentorship has played a crucial role in her success.

On behalf of the entire Barakah International School & College community, Chairman Mohammed Ashraf Bajpe extends heartfelt congratulations to Fathima for her extraordinary achievements. Her triumph brings immense pride to the school, its teachers, and non-teaching staff.

This remarkable accomplishment not only highlights Fathima's dedication and hard work but also sets a shining example for students everywhere.

fathimashaza2.jpg

News Network
February 12,2025

gazahero.jpg

The family of Dr. Hussam Abu Safia, director of Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital, says he has been subjected to “severe torture and mistreatment” following his arrest by Israeli forces in late December.

Abu Safiya’s family, citing his lawyer, said in a post on X on Wednesday that he endured harsh conditions in the first days of his detention in Israeli jails and was held in solitary confinement for 24 days before being transferred to Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank, where he continues to face poor treatment.

According to Abu Safiya's family, he suffers from chronic high blood pressure and an enlarged heart muscle.

His family added that although Abu Safiya is currently receiving treatment, he is only given one meal per day which is "inadequate” and of very poor quality.

“Regarding his legal case, it is clean, and there are no charges against him,” his family said, adding that all accusations attributed to him have been denied due to lack of evidence and the case is clear.

His family noted that Abu Safiya’s release could be imminent in the coming stages of the prisoner exchange, as the Israeli prosecutors have not filed any charges.

Abu Safiya’s family further called on the international community to pressure Israel to provide adequate food and medicine for him and secure his immediate release.

In late December, Israeli forces raided Kamal Adwan Hospital, forcing patients and medical staff to leave while detaining the rest.

Dr. Abu Safiya, 51, was among those taken for questioning by the Israeli military over alleged links to the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

He has already called for international intervention to secure his release and that of all detained medical personnel, stressing that healthcare workers must be protected, their rights upheld, and their immediate release ensured. 

News Network
February 11,2025

Mysuru: On Monday night, tensions escalated in front of Mysuru's Udayagiri Police Station as thousands gathered to protest a controversial social media post. The post, which critics say portrayed Muslims negatively, featured images resembling political figures Rahul Gandhi, Aravind Kejriwal, and Akhilesh Yadav, and was titled "three idiots." The post also showed a person performing namaz with Arabic script prominently displayed, further intensifying the allegations of communal insensitivity.

Protesters blocked Mahadevapura Main Road and, at times, resorted to stone pelting directed at the police station, police vehicles, and public property. In response, law enforcement used batons and tear gas to disperse the crowd. The ensuing clashes resulted in injuries to several people, including both protestors and police personnel.

By Tuesday morning, normalcy had largely returned. Senior officials—including ADGP R. Hitendra, Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, and DCPs M. Muthuraj and S. Janhnavi—visited the police station to review the situation. Security was significantly increased around the area, and civic workers from the Mysuru City Corporation cleared stones and debris left behind by the demonstrators.

Police have initiated a suo moto case and arrested 32-year-old Suresh, a resident of Kalyangiri Nagar, in connection with the incident. The unrest not only disrupted pedestrian movement but also significantly hampered traffic on Mahadevapura Main Road and its intersections, with city buses bearing the brunt of the blockade.

Despite initial dispersal following police action, the mob reconvened within minutes. It was only around midnight, after assurances from senior police officials—including DCP Muthuraj—that strict action would be taken against those responsible, that the protesters finally dispersed.

Speaking to media on Tuesday morning, ADGP R. Hitendra confirmed that seven police personnel were injured during the stone pelting and announced that a special team had been formed to identify and apprehend the instigators. “The mob was misled by certain individuals who believed that the accused, who shared the derogatory post, would be let off. We will probe thoroughly to determine who is behind this incident,” he stated. 

