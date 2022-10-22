  1. Home
  Smuggled pure gold worth over Rs 1.59 crore seized from 5 passengers at Mangaluru Airport

Smuggled pure gold worth over Rs 1.59 crore seized from 5 passengers at Mangaluru Airport

News Network
October 22, 2022

Mangaluru, Oct 22: The Customs Officers at the Mangaluru International Airport have seized more than 3,000 grams of pure gold from the possession of five men in the last 13 days, it informed.

The Customs officers seized 3124.540 grams of 24-carat pure gold worth Rs 1,59,66,883 from October 8 to October 21 via different modus operandi of concealments, including the ones in the form of paste or powder mixed with solid gum inside the outfit of these people, customs officials said in a statement.

"The Customs Officers at MIA seized 3124.540 grams of 24 carat pure gold valued at Rs. 1,59,66,883/- during 08.10.2022 to 21.10.2022 from five male passengers arriving from Dubai. The gold was smuggled through different modus operandi such as concealment in the paste/powder form mixed with solid gum inside Jeans trousers/underwears worn by the pax, in Rectum and through towels dipped. into some solution containing gold," it said.

The Customs officials on Thursday informed that they have apprehended a man identified as Fahad, 26, a native of Thrissur for smuggling gold by dipping bath towels in liquid gold and then packing them well from the Kochi airport. The accused had arrived at kochi airport from Dubai on October 10.

Previously, they had seized gold worth Rs 43 lakh from a passenger coming from Abu Dhabi at the Kochi airport by acting on an input of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU).

During the examination of the said passenger, 1,162 gm of foreign-origin gold (compound) (Exp quantity- 987 grams) was found concealed in his rectum.

Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on October 12 intercepted a passenger identified as Abdul Jaleel, a native of Koduvally, Kozhikode and recovered 1066.75 grams of gold concealed in his rectum. 

News Network
October 15,2022

Yadgir, Oct 15: More than 400 Dalits renounced Hinduism and embraced Buddhism at a programme organised by Buddha Vihar Trust and Dalit organisations on the occasion of the 66th Dhamma Chakra Pravarthana Dina of Dr B R Ambedkar on Friday. 

The day is observed to mark Ambedkar's conversion to Buddhism with thousands of his followers at Nagpur's Deekshabhoomi on October 14, 1956. 

Ambedkar's granddaughter Ramatai Ambedkar took part in the programme.

She said Buddhism is a scientific religion and gives guidance on how to lead a good life. 

Women and children were among those who embraced Buddhism. They took 22 vows including never to worship any Hindu deities. Varajyothi Bhantheji graced the occasion. 

Dalit leaders Mavalli Shankar, Ennoor Srinivas, Mareppa Halli, Parashuram, Neelanayak and others took part in the programme.

News Network
October 19,2022

As the counting for Congress’ top post at AICC headquarters in New Delhi is underway, Shashi Tharoor-led camp has alleged irregularities in Uttar Pradesh.

On October 19, Congress leader Salman Soz, on behalf of Lok Sabha MP, Shashi Tharoor, wrote a letter to Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry alleging “extremely serious irregularities” in the conduct of the election process in Uttar Pradesh and demanded "that all votes from UP be deemed invalid".

The Tharoor camp also claimed irregularities in voting in Punjab and Telangana too.

In his letter Soz wrote, “ We suspect voter fraud in this election. There were delegates who were not present in the Lucknow area on the day of voting and their votes were cast.”

Sources say, after the complaint the secret ballot boxes that were brought from Uttar Pradesh have been kept aside.

He has also mentioned that Shashi Tharoor’s team doesn’t see that these elections are free and fair if the “tainted” process of Uttar Pradesh is allowed to stand.

Soz has demanded that all votes from Uttar Pradesh be deemed invalid.

The counting of votes commenced at 11am at AICC headquarters in New Delhi. Secret ballot boxes have been brought from states units.

News Network
October 19,2022

Yadgir, Oct 19: Hitting back at the Congress for its 'SayCM' campaign, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday called the grand old party "jobless". 

He said the BJP government in the state led by him believes in the fact that its work should speak for itself and is working for the welfare of the people.

"Let them do, let them do more. They are jobless, so they are doing such things, but we have a responsibility to run the government and do public welfare work. We are reaching out to people through our work. We believe that our work should speak rather than us speaking, and are doing our work," Bommai said.

He was responding to a question on Congress' 'SayCM' campaign. The Congress in Karnataka today announced the launch of 'SayCM.com' campaign, with 'SayCM QR code', targeting Bommai and the BJP government over alleged unfulfilled promises made by the governing party in its 2018 poll manifesto.

The 'SayCM' campaign follows the Congress’ recent 'PayCM' campaign targeting Bommai and his government over graft allegations. The 'SayCM' QR code that has been launched looks similar to 'PayCM' with CM Bommai's face, but will take the user to 'SayCM.com'. 

