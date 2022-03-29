  1. Home
  2. Special court orders FIR against Yediyurappa in 15-yr-old corruption case

March 30, 2022

A Special Court in Bengaluru has ordered the registration of a 'special criminal case' against former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa regarding alleged corruption in a land denotification issue when he was the deputy CM in the BJP-JDS coalition government in 2006-07. 

Sessions Judge B Jayantha Kumar of the special court, set up exclusively to deal with criminal cases related to elected MPs/MLAs in Karnataka, has issued the order on March 26, based on a private complaint by one Vasudeva Reddy.

"Register a Special Criminal Case against the accused No.2 Sri B.S.Yediyurappa for the offence punishable under Sec.13(1)(d) R/w Sec.13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Issue summons to accused No.2 for his attendance only after filing of list of witnesses as required under Sec.204(2) Cr.P.C., and process fee is paid," the order says.

According to the complainant, the state government under the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Act acquired 434 acres of land in Bellandur, Devarabeesanahalli, Kariyammana Agrahara and Amanibellandur Khane to establish an Information Technology park. The same was however denotified by Yeddiyurappa "in favour of private persons without any public benefit."

The court in its order said the complainant has made a prima facie case against Yediyurappa, who has to be summoned to the court after due process.

"I am of the considered opinion that there are sufficient material to proceed against the accused by registering Special Criminal Case and summoning the accused No.2 for his attendance and give an opportunity to the complainant to establish his allegations against the accused No.2.

"I am of the considered opinion that there is nothing on record to disbelieve the case of the complainant at this stage. He has made out a prima facie case against the accused for the offence punishable under Sec.13(1)(d) R/w Sec.13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988," the court noted.

March 24,2022

russia_0.jpg

Ukraine’s parliament has appealed again to the West to impose a “no-fly zone” over the country. However, the parliament raised eyebrows online by comparing the devastation suffered by its cities to that suffered by Nazi Germany during Allied bombing raids. The bizarre choice of comparison is the latest Nazi-related statement to come out of Kiev.

An image posted to Twitter by Ukraine’s ‘Verkhovna Rada’ (Parliament) portrays a bombed out building in Hamburg in 1943 alongside similar damage to the Ukrainian city of Kharkov in 2022.

The text above the image reads “When the Sky is Open,” and a message in English demands that the West “#CloseTheSky over Ukraine.”

“Close The Sky” is a reference to the possibility of a NATO-imposed ‘no-fly zone’ over Ukraine, a step Kiev has demanded but leaders in Washington and Brussels have thus far refused to take. It would involve NATO committing to shooting down Russian aircraft over Ukraine, a step that would bring the alliance into open war with Russia and, in the words of US President Joe Biden, lead to “a third world war.”

Bizarrely, the image shared by the parliament asks the same allies that bombed Hamburg in 1943 to fight on Ukraine’s behalf today. The Rada did not explain why it chose to compare Kharkov with Hamburg, especially considering the fact that Kharkov itself was bombed by Germany during the Second World War, which would have made for a comparison that wouldn’t involve comparing Ukraine with Nazi Germany.

The analogy drew some puzzled comments online. “You aren't supposed to compare yourselves to Nazis in public,” one commenter joked. “Man, they really don’t know what optics are,” another quipped.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused the Ukrainian government of harboring sympathies to Nazi Germany, and in a speech announcing the start of Russia’s military offensive on Ukraine last month, he said that one of Russia’s goals was to “denazify” the country.

Aside from integrating the neo-Nazi ‘Azov’ batallion into its military, the Ukrainian government has launched efforts to portray its people as racially distinct from Russians, whom politicians in Kiev have openly referred to as “orcs.”

Nazi collaborator Stepan Bandera is considered a hero to Ukrainian nationalists, and just last week a television host in Ukraine, Fahruddin Sharafmal, caused controversy when he approvingly quoted Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in calling for the murder of Russians and their children. 

March 23,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 23: In a shocking remark, former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy today claimed that the Muslim girl students, who are begging the authorities to allow them to enter classes with hijab, are  “remote-controlled”.

The JD(S) leader was speaking in the Assembly on communal harmony in the education sector in the wake of the hijab controversy. 

“The [Muslim] students have said they will boycott exams if hijab isn’t allowed. This is not their feeling; they’re being remote-controlled. You need to hit those remote controls,” Kumaraswamy told the government.

 “Some girls have been misled. There was no problem like this in educational institutions. The hearts of students are unadulterated as milk. But, some have tried to poison their hearts,” Kumaraswamy said. 

Kumaraswamy claimed that MLAs from his own party, including his wife Anitha Kumaraswamy (Ramanagara MLA), asked him not to raise the hijab issue given its sensitivity. 

“Karnataka was seen as the Kashi for education. But, where are we going with our politics? Kids are boycotting classes...what do the kids know? All of us have our agendas and standing, but the government has the responsibility of creating a good environment in schools and colleges,” Kumaraswamy said, urging the government to hold talks with religious leaders.

March 20,2022

In a much-needed respite from the sweltering heat, several parts of the state witnessed light to moderate rains for past couple of days. A few districts in coastal, North Interior and South Interior Karnataka including Bengaluru witnessed a few spells of rains on Saturday.

At least four people lost their lives in rain related tragedies across Karnataka in two days. While three were killed because of lightning strikes in Mysuru, Hassan and Haveri districts, another person was killed when a coconut tree fell on a moving motorbike in Mandya district. 

Ravi Neelappa Bolammanavar (48), a resident of Kondoji village in Hanagal taluk of Haveri district was killed in lightning strike. The incident occurred when was offering fodder to cattle. He was rushed to community health centre at Akkialur, but he was declared dead on arrival.

“There is a well-marked low pressure area over the South East Bay of Bengal and South Andaman sea. This is likely to develop into a depression in a couple of days and move towards the coast of Bangladesh and Myanmar. Besides, an upper air circulation and trough extending from Uttar Pradesh to Karnataka resulting in light to moderate rainfall in isolated places over the next 4-days,” a senior meteorologist from IMD, Bengaluru said.

Even though Bengaluru is likely to witness partly cloudy weather with fog, rains and thunder, showers are likely in a few isolated areas, according to officials. On Saturday, places such as Hebbal, Banashankari, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Kanakapura Road and Jayanagar in South Bengaluru witnessed a brief spell of light to moderate rains. 

