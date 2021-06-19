  1. Home
  Spike in covid cases in Dakshina Kannada only because of increase in number of tests: DC

June 19, 2021

Mangaluru, Jun 19: Dakshina Kannada district reported more than 1,000 positive cases of Covid-19 on Friday and 832 cases on Saturday only because of the increase in the number of tests conducted, according to Deputy commissioner Dr KV Rajendra.

On the district reporting more than 1,000 cases on Friday after more than a month, the DC said that the positivity rate of Dakshina Kannada district has not increased.

“Positivity rate of the district is fluctuating between 7% and 9%. Before June 12, the positivity rate of the district was 18% and it has come down to 8.5%. We were conducting an average of 2,500 to 3,000 tests per day. However, on Friday 11,000 tests were conducted and it is in fact a record. We have conducted tests on samples of four days in one day. Hence, there was an increase in the number of positive cases, but the positivity rate has not increased. Hence, there is no need to panic, but follow covid appropriate behaviour,” the DC said.

He was speaking after the launch of the ‘Door to Door vaccination’ van introduced by the district administration in association with the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Dakshina Kannada and Rotary Mangalore. On the door to door vaccination programme, Dr Rajendra said that the vehicle will move to the doorsteps of vulnerable people and those who are affected by endosulfan in the district.

“Considering the geographical features of the district, vulnerable sections of the society, sick and endosulfan affected people, we have launched the door to door vaccination programme. We have set up a medical team with the help of IRCS and they will collect the data of beneficiaries who need vaccination at doorsteps. The team will move to the place and administer the vaccine after identifying at least 10 people in one location. The team will also monitor the beneficiaries for 30 minutes after the vaccination,” he added.

In the next phase, special vaccination drives will begin for bus and auto rickshaw drivers in the city after the unlock, he said. “From Monday, we will be receiving more doses of vaccine from the state government. We will be able to bring more people under the vaccination cover in the district,” he added.

News Network
June 9,2021

Bengaluru, June 9: The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) formed by the State government has recommended a gradual unlocking of activities across Karnataka, as the Covid-battered state gets ready to take small steps towards normalcy after June 14, when the lockdown is scheduled to end.

The committee — which submitted its recommendations to the government on the unlock process on Monday — suggested the chief minister allow shops, malls, hotels to open for four hours initially. But it recommended against opening up places of worship, swimming pools and others till the end of June.

Members also suggested restricting movement of people from high-risk districts to low-risk ones and a ban on elections that involve organising rallies for the entire year. Cautioning against allowing all activities at once, the committee recommended opening up activities on a weekly or fortnightly basis.

The chief minister is expected to discuss these recommendations with his Cabinet colleagues in a day or two.

According to the committee’s report, “Markets shall initially be open for four hours and gradually increased to 10 hours per day.”

The same recommendation has been made for neighbourhood shops, malls and shopping streets. The committee listed activities within a closed environment as a high-risk category and recommended only 50 per cent occupancy in places like pubs, bars and restaurants and closed market areas.

Referring to public gatherings like marriage and functions, the TAC said, “The ceremonies will have only 100 to 200 people maximum with passes till December 2021. A distance of 3.25 sq mtrs has to be maintained between two persons.”

News Network
June 14,2021

As covid-19 cases see a decline, Karnataka has eased restrictions in some parts of the state while retaining the strict lockdown in other districts till the positivity rate falls.

The Covid-19 lockdown will continue in 11 districts in Karnataka, which have a high positivity rate, till June 21. However, some relaxations have been allowed in the rest of the 19 districts including Bengaluru Urban and Udupi from today (June 14).

Among the relaxations included are extended operational hours for essential shops (vegetables, groceries, milk, meat, etc). Industrial units can operate at 50% of the capacity but all other businesses will remain shut. 

Cloth and footwear merchants, jewellers, sweet vendors, et al cannot resume business as yet. These businesses have remained shut for almost two months now. 

The weekend curfew will kick in from 7 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday. On all weekdays, night curfew will be in force from 7 pm to 5 am. 

During these hours, movement of people is strictly prohibited. But patients and their attendants requiring emergency need, eligible people intending to take vaccination shall be allowed movement with minimal proof, the order said. 

Here is what is allowed and not allowed from June 14 to June 21:

* All industries will be allowed to open with 50 per cent staff, however, garment industries will function with 30 per cent employees. The establishments are ordered to strictly adher to Covid-19 restrictions. 

* Shops related to food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, dairy and milk booths, and animal fodder shall be allowed to function from 6 am to 2 pm. The same rules apply to PDS shops. 

* Standalone liquor shops will be also allowed from 6 am to 2 pm.

* Parks will be allowed to open from 5 am to 10 am for walking and jogging but group activities are prohibited and Covid-appropriate behavior is mandated. 

* Street vendors can do business from 6 am to 2 pm. 

* Skill training activities related to health sector are allowed. 

* Optical shops are also allowed to function from 6 am to 2 pm. 

* Auto rickshaws and cabs will be allowed to operate with maximum of two passengers only.

* In addition to the already operating government offices, these offices are permitted with 50 per cent staff: Agriculture and allied offices, PWD, Housing, RTOs, Cooperation, NABARD and offices of Department of Revenue, Government of India. 

* Daily night curfew from 7 pm till 5 am will be in place. All movement of public is prohibited except for essential services and health emergencies. Movement of transport goods and vehicles is allowed. Travel for boarding train, plane or bus is allowed. Ecommerce activities are also allowed during the night curfew. 

* There will be no prohibition on inter-district travel

* All construction activities and shops related to construction activities, particularly cement and steel, are permitted to function outside containment zones.

News Network
June 6,2021

New Delhi, June 6: A Delhi government hospital on Saturday issued a circular asking its nursing staff not to use Malayalam at work as "maximum patients and colleagues do not know this language" which it said causes a lot of inconvenience.

The circular issued by the Govind Ballabh Pant Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (GIPMER), one of the leading facilities here, has asked its nurses to use only Hindi and English for communication or face "strict action".

G B Pant nurses’ association president Liladhar Ramchandani claimed it was issued in pursuance of a complaint sent by a patient to a senior officer in the health department, regarding use of Malayalam language at the hospital, while adding that "the union disagrees with the wordings used in the circular".

The circular says, "A complaint has been received regarding Malayalam language being used for communication in working places in GIPMER.

Whereas maximum patient and colleagues do not know this language and feel helpless causing a lot of inconvenience".

"So, it is directed to all nursing personnel to use only Hindi and English for communication.

Otherwise serious action will be taken,” it reads.

Ramchandani, also the secretary general of Delhi Nurses Federation said, "As a language's name, Malayalam, has been inserted in the circular, many will take offence".

He also claimed that this circular was "consequent of the complaint filed by the patient" and "internally, there is no issue among the nurses and the administration".

Many nurses at various hospitals across India, hail from Kerala, with Malayalam being their native language. The circular has drawn sharp criticism from other nursing unions too.

