‘Stabbed 13 times’: Bengaluru techie murders mother of 2 in lodge for deciding to end extra marital affair

Bengaluru, June 9: A 33-year-old woman was brutally murdered in a hotel room in South Bengaluru, allegedly by a man with whom she had been in a relationship. The accused, 25-year-old Yashas, has been arrested by Subramanyapura police after reportedly confessing to the crime.

The victim, Harini R, a resident of Hemmigepura in Banashankari 6th Stage, was found with 13 stab wounds in a hotel room in the Poornapragna Housing Society Layout during the early hours of Saturday. Police say the murder took place on the night of June 7.

Yashas, a BCA graduate and employee of a private firm, is said to have surrendered voluntarily. After the murder, he returned to his residence in Kengeri, inflicted a self-stab wound, and contacted a police constable from the Kengeri police station. Based on the information, officers reached the hotel around 3:30 am. He was initially treated at a nearby facility before being shifted to KIMS Hospital. Following his recovery, he was discharged and taken into custody.

Initial investigations reveal that Harini was married to Dasegowda H.P., a 41-year-old farmer, since 2012. The couple has two daughters, aged 13 and 10. Three years ago, Harini reportedly met Yashas at a village fair, and a romantic relationship developed between the two, eventually leading to an extramarital affair.

The affair had come to the attention of both families a few months ago, and Harini had reportedly cut ties with Yashas after being counselled by her family. However, police believe the two recently reconnected and decided to meet "one last time."

According to police, Yashas picked Harini up around 5 pm on June 6 and took her to a hotel he had booked in advance. After spending time together, Harini reportedly told him she could no longer continue the relationship due to family pressure. Investigators allege that Yashas had pre-planned the murder, carrying a knife with him to the hotel.

Following the altercation, he is believed to have fatally stabbed her multiple times before fleeing the scene. During interrogation, he allegedly told police that he could not cope with her decision to end the relationship.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.