  2. ‘Stabbed 13 times’: Bengaluru techie murders mother of 2 in lodge for deciding to end extra marital affair

News Network
June 9, 2025

Bengaluru, June 9: A 33-year-old woman was brutally murdered in a hotel room in South Bengaluru, allegedly by a man with whom she had been in a relationship. The accused, 25-year-old Yashas, has been arrested by Subramanyapura police after reportedly confessing to the crime.

The victim, Harini R, a resident of Hemmigepura in Banashankari 6th Stage, was found with 13 stab wounds in a hotel room in the Poornapragna Housing Society Layout during the early hours of Saturday. Police say the murder took place on the night of June 7.

Yashas, a BCA graduate and employee of a private firm, is said to have surrendered voluntarily. After the murder, he returned to his residence in Kengeri, inflicted a self-stab wound, and contacted a police constable from the Kengeri police station. Based on the information, officers reached the hotel around 3:30 am. He was initially treated at a nearby facility before being shifted to KIMS Hospital. Following his recovery, he was discharged and taken into custody.

Initial investigations reveal that Harini was married to Dasegowda H.P., a 41-year-old farmer, since 2012. The couple has two daughters, aged 13 and 10. Three years ago, Harini reportedly met Yashas at a village fair, and a romantic relationship developed between the two, eventually leading to an extramarital affair.

The affair had come to the attention of both families a few months ago, and Harini had reportedly cut ties with Yashas after being counselled by her family. However, police believe the two recently reconnected and decided to meet "one last time."

According to police, Yashas picked Harini up around 5 pm on June 6 and took her to a hotel he had booked in advance. After spending time together, Harini reportedly told him she could no longer continue the relationship due to family pressure. Investigators allege that Yashas had pre-planned the murder, carrying a knife with him to the hotel.

Following the altercation, he is believed to have fatally stabbed her multiple times before fleeing the scene. During interrogation, he allegedly told police that he could not cope with her decision to end the relationship.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Agencies
June 5,2025

Bengaluru, June 5: BJP leader and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Karnataka government, accusing it of ignoring the grief of stampede victims while celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory with fanfare.

In a post on X, Ashoka termed the government "heartless" and criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar for hosting a grand felicitation for the RCB team at Vidhana Soudha, just a day after a stampede claimed 11 lives.

Ashoka shared images from the event, showing Siddaramaiah placing a turban on Virat Kohli, and Shivakumar holding the IPL trophy RCB won after 18 years. "Those who celebrated yesterday by raising the trophy and taking selfies won’t visit the families of those who died," Ashoka alleged.

He further stated, “They had time to honour cricketers with garlands, but won’t lay even a handful of soil on the graves of the deceased. The lives of ordinary citizens hold no value for this government.”

Calling the incident shameful, Ashoka reiterated his demand for the resignation of both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed that 11 people lost their lives and 56 were injured in the stampede. Of the injured, 46 have been discharged, while 10 remain hospitalized, though doctors have reported their condition as stable.

News Network
June 9,2025

Israeli forces have attacked a humanitarian aid ship bound for Gaza as the vessel approached the coastal waters of the besieged Palestinian territory.

Thiago Avila, a Brazilian activist on board the Madleen ship, said in a social media post on Monday morning that they were surrounded by Israeli army ships.

He added that the regime’s forces have attacked Madleen, a humanitarian aid vessel that was attempting to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza.

"Connection has been lost on the 'Madleen'. The Israeli army has boarded the vessel," the Freedom Flotilla Coalition posted on Telegram, adding that Israeli forces kidnapped the passengers.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was among 12 international campaigners aboard the Madleen. “Game of Thrones” actor Liam Cunningham and Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament of Palestinian descent, are also onboard the vessel.

Rima Hassan broadcast images of the sirens sounding on the ship.

Mahmud Abu-Odeh, a Germany-based press officer with the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, told AFP that "the activists seemed to be arrested."

According to the UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Palestine, five Israeli speedboats have reached the Madleen ship.

Francesca Albanese said the Madeleine crew has informed Israeli forces that they are carrying humanitarian aid and that they will leave safely.

“I heard the soldiers speaking while the captain was on the phone with me,” Albanese said.

“I lost connection with the captain as he was telling me that ‘another boat is approaching’.”

The new development came after Hamas warned the Israeli regime against taking any measure to stop the Madleen ship, holding the regime fully responsible for the lives of activists aboard it.

Earlier, the Israeli minister of military affairs, Israel Katz, threatened to block the aid ship from reaching Gaza, accusing Thunberg and fellow activists of being “Hamas propagandists.”

He had instructed the regime’s forces to take action "by land, sea, and air" to prevent the ship from reaching Gaza.

 Blatant act of piracy

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned Israel's seizure of the Freedom Flotilla ship and its crew.

“We strongly condemn the cowardly and illegal Israeli attack on the Madleen’s as it approached Gaza with desperately needed humanitarian supplies,” said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad.

“This is a blatant act of international piracy and state terrorism,” he said.

“The Israeli occupation has no legal right to blockade the Gaza coast, much less to drop chemical weapons on humanitarian aid boats and abduct their passengers in international waters,” Awad added.

Awad called on the Israeli regime to immediately release the ship’s crew.

“We applaud Greta Thunberg and the other activists of the Madleen who bravely risked their safety and freedom to help the starving people of Gaza,” he said.

The Madleen, operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, set sail from Sicily last week carrying urgent humanitarian supplies for Gaza, including baby formula, flour, rice, desalination kits, medical aid, and children’s prosthetics.

Israeli drones hit a vessel operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the Conscience, in international waters off the coast of Malta on May 2.

The group condemned the attack at the time, calling it a clear “violation of international law.”

UN agencies and major aid groups have warned that Gaza is at risk of famine if more aid is not brought in. They say Israeli restrictions, the breakdown of law and order, and widespread looting make it extremely difficult to deliver aid to Gaza’s roughly 2 million Palestinians.

coastaldigest.com news network
May 31,2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has officially amended its tobacco control law, raising the minimum legal age for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21, and increasing the fine for violations under COTPA from ₹200 to ₹1,000.

The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2024, received the President’s assent on May 23 and was published in the Karnataka Gazette Extraordinary on May 30, bringing it into immediate effect.

The amendment aligns Karnataka with other progressive states such as Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, which have already implemented similar restrictions.

Key Changes in the Law:

•    Age Limit Raised:

Under the amended Section 6, the sale of cigarettes or other tobacco products is now prohibited to anyone below the age of 21. The provision also bans the sale:
o    Within 100 meters of any educational institution
o    Of loose cigarettes or single sticks

•    Fine Increased:

Penalties under Sections 21, 24, and 28—including smoking in public places and sale of tobacco to underage individuals—have been increased from ₹200 to ₹1,000.

•    Complete Ban on Hookah Bars:

A new Section 4A prohibits the opening or running of hookah bars, including in eating houses, pubs, bars, and restaurants.
Offenders face imprisonment of 1 to 3 years and fines ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh under new Section 21A.

•    Expanded Public Usage Ban:

Section 4 has been expanded to cover both smoking and spitting of tobacco in public places.

The state government had initially announced its intent to make these changes in September 2023, aiming to strengthen its tobacco control framework and discourage youth addiction.

