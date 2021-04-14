  1. Home
  2. Stringent anti-Covid regulations likely in Karnataka after Apr 18; govt mulls extending night curfew

coastaldigest.com news network
April 14, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 14: The government of Karnataka is likely to introduce at more stringent regulations to mitigate rising covid-19 cases in the state after April 18, hinted Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Speaking to reporters, the CM said the government will also consider extending night curfews to few more district centres if required. He said that the all-party meeting convened on April 18 will discuss all measures "except lockdown". 

In the wake of strict regulations imposed in Maharashtra, the Karnataka government will also discuss the measures initiated in the neighbouring states. "We will discuss with leaders from opposition parties and take steps considering their advice," Yediyurappa said. 

"There is no proposal for a weekend curfew. However, we will deliberate whether night curfew can be extended (to other parts of the state)," he said, adding that it could be extended to two or three district centres. Night curfew is currently in force at eight district centres of Karnataka, including Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru. 

Karnataka has reported over 25,000 Covid-19 cases in the last three days, as case numbers have surged in the second wave of the pandemic projected to peak in May. 

While Yediyurappa had spoken of imposing lockdown if required two days ago, he made a U-turn Tuesday, ruling out lockdown in the state.

News Network
April 14,2021

New Delhi, Apr 14: The government of India today decided to cancel CBSE board exams for Class 10 and postpone Class 12 exams.

"The Board Exams for Class XIIth to be held from May 4th to June, 14th, 2021 are hereby postponed. These exams will be held hereafter. The situation will be reviewed on 1st June 2021 by the Board, and details will be shared subsequently. A notice of at least 15 days will be given before the start of the examinations," tweeted Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The results of Class 10 board exam will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the board, Pokhriyal added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Secretary & other important officials at 12 noon today following which the decision was taken.

News Network
April 3,2021

Kolkata, Apr 3: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused the BJP of engineering communal strife in the state to win the assembly elections.

The TMC chief, while addressing an election rally in Raidighi in South 24 Parganas district, also called upon Muslims not to "fall in the trap of a BJP-aided party from Hyderabad and its Bengal ally that are out to polarise votes."

Her jibe was apparently aimed at Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and Abbas Siddiqui's ISF. Both Owaisi and Siddiqui had earlier denied the TMC's insinuations. The ISF is fighting the elections in alliance with the CPI(M) and Congress.

The TMC supremo also urged Hindus to be on the guard against the BJP's attempts to "instigate communal clashes" and called upon them to chase away outsiders sent to foment trouble in their respective localities.

Affirming her Hindu identity, in an apparent attempt to counter the minority appeasement charge against her, Banerjee said, "I am a devout Hindu who recites Chandi mantra every day before leaving home. But I believe in our tradition of giving respect to every religion."

Taking a dig at BJP leaders having lunch at houses of Dalits, she said, "I am a Brahmin woman. But my all-time associate is a Scheduled Caste woman who takes care of all my needs. She also cooks food for me."

"I need not advertise this as those bringing five-star hotel lunch to eat at the courtyard of a Dalit home are anti- Dalit, anti-backward caste and anti-minority in nature," she said.

The TMC chief claimed that if elected to power in West Bengal, the BJP will implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), forcing "many citizens to leave".

"They will divide West Bengal and its people. Remember how they deleted the names of 14 lakh Bengalis and 2 lakh Biharis in the updated NRC in Assam," she said.

Banerjee alleged that central forces are terrorising people at every home 48 hours before polling, asking them to vote for the BJP. 

News Network
April 2,2021

Mysuru, Apr 2: Faced with allegations of revolting against Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and the BJP, state minister K S Eshwarappa on Friday asserted that he was never a rebel but loyal to the party. Eshwarappa, also a former state BJP president, had come under attack for complaining to Governor Vajubhai Vala about Yediyurappa''s alleged interference in the affairs of his department.

"I am not rebel but loyal. I have always been loyal from the beginning and will never rebel against my party," Eshwarappa told a press conference here.

He, however, insisted that his outrage was only to seek justice.

Clarifying his position, Eshwarappa said Rs 1,299 crore pertaining to his department was sanctioned, including Rs 65 crore to the Bengaluru Urban District Panchayat, without his knowledge.

"Without my knowledge Rs 65 crore was sanctioned for the Bengaluru Urban district Panchayat.Further, Rs 774 crore was released in the first instalment and Rs 460 crore in the second instalment. So altogether Rs 1,299 crore was released, which violates the Business Transaction Rules," the minister alleged.

Stating that he wrote to party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister against the violation, Eshwarappa stopped the release of grants.

However, the Chief Minister wrote to the Principal Secretary directing him to release the funds "and later inform the minister," Eshwarappa alleged.

Accordingly, the Principal Secretary followed the order only to cancel it later after Eshwarappa told him that this violated the business transaction rules.

The minister clarified there was nothing personal with Yediyurappa and added that he had to flag the issue to prevent setting up a new precedent for other chief ministers to bypass the ministers concerned and release grants.

To a question, Eshwarappa said the Chief Minister seems to have been misled by a set of people who had in the past misguided him to rebel against the BJP and form the Karnataka Janata Party. Eshwarappa yesterday drew flak from the BJP and some ministers who said his act of complaining to the governor against the chief minister was ''not right''. BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh has said Eshwarappa should not have written such a letter, being a senior leader and a minister.

