Stringent anti-Covid regulations likely in Karnataka after Apr 18; govt mulls extending night curfew

Bengaluru, Apr 14: The government of Karnataka is likely to introduce at more stringent regulations to mitigate rising covid-19 cases in the state after April 18, hinted Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

Speaking to reporters, the CM said the government will also consider extending night curfews to few more district centres if required. He said that the all-party meeting convened on April 18 will discuss all measures "except lockdown".

In the wake of strict regulations imposed in Maharashtra, the Karnataka government will also discuss the measures initiated in the neighbouring states. "We will discuss with leaders from opposition parties and take steps considering their advice," Yediyurappa said.

"There is no proposal for a weekend curfew. However, we will deliberate whether night curfew can be extended (to other parts of the state)," he said, adding that it could be extended to two or three district centres. Night curfew is currently in force at eight district centres of Karnataka, including Bengaluru Urban and Mysuru.

Karnataka has reported over 25,000 Covid-19 cases in the last three days, as case numbers have surged in the second wave of the pandemic projected to peak in May.

While Yediyurappa had spoken of imposing lockdown if required two days ago, he made a U-turn Tuesday, ruling out lockdown in the state.