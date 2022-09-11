  1. Home
  2. Stuck In traffic, Bengaluru doctor leaves car and runs 3 km to perform crucial surgery

Stuck In traffic, Bengaluru doctor leaves car and runs 3 km to perform crucial surgery

News Network
September 12, 2022

doctor.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 12: Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic, where it takes excruciatingly long to cover short distances. But the story of a doctor who took an unusual decision to save the life of his patient is proving to be an inspirational story.

Dr Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon at Manipal Hospitals, was on his way to perform an emergency laparoscopic gallbladder surgery on August 30 when he got stuck in the traffic jam on the Sarjapur-Marathalli stretch.

Realising that a delay could put the female patient in harm's way, Dr Nandakumar left his car and ran for three kilometres to perform the crucial surgery. He even posted a short clip of his run on his Instagram handle:

"I commute every day from central Bangalore to Manipal Hospitals, Sarjapur, which is in the Southeast of Bangalore. I left home well in time for the surgery. My team was all set and prepared to perform the surgery as soon as I would reach the hospital. Looking at the huge traffic, I decided to leave the car with the driver and ran towards the hospital without thinking twice," he said.

Dr Nandakumar's team, which was ready to induce anesthesia on the patient, got into the act as soon as he reached the operation theatre. Without any delay, the doctor changed into the surgical attire to perform the procedure.

The surgery was successful, and the patient was discharged on time.

Dr Nandkumar works as Consultant - Gastroenterology at Manipal Hospitals. The patient required the surgery as she had been suffering from a gallbladder illness for a long period of time.

Heavy rain in the past few weeks caused waterlogging and traffic jams in the IT city. Many videos emerged on social media that showed vehicles stranded on a long waterlogged stretch on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, and pedestrians struggling to walk.

In some areas, stranded citizens were evacuated with the help of boats. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
August 29,2022

hijaborder.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 29: The Supreme Court of India today sought response from the Karnataka government on pleas challenging the high court verdict refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia issued notice to the state on the pleas and posted them for hearing on September 5.
 
The bench also pulled up the petitioners, who sought adjournment in the matter, and said it would not permit "this kind of forum shopping".

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said he would accept notice in the bunch of petitions and added, there is no need for a response affidavit.

Mehta said since the case involved a pure question of law, no reply affidavit from Karnataka govt is needed. He told SC petitioners had mentioned 6 times seeking urgent hearing.

Petitioners through Mohd Nizamuddin Pasha said urgent hearing was sought when exams were round the corner.

Pasha and other advocates said they need to prepare with the case. The SC said "you were mentioning for urgent hearing without being prepared with the case?"

One of the appeals in the top court has alleged "step-motherly behaviour of government authorities which has prevented students from practising their faith and resulted in an unwanted law and order situation".
The appeal said the high court in its impugned order "had vehemently failed to apply its mind and was unable to understand the gravity of the situation as well as the core aspect of the Essential Religious Practices enshrined under Article 25 of the Constitution of India".

"Wearing of hijab or headscarf is a practice that is essential to the practice of Islam," it has added. Karnataka high court in March had held that the prescription of uniforms is a reasonable restriction that students could not object to and dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on hijab in education institutions saying they are without merit.

The hijab row had erupted in January this year when the Government PU College in Udupi allegedly barred six girls wearing the hijab from entering. Following this, the girls sat in protest outside college over being denied entry. After this, boys of several colleges in Udupi started attending classes wearing saffron scarves.

This protest spread to other parts of the state as well leading to protests and agitations in several places in Karnataka. As a result, the Karnataka government said that all students must adhere to the uniform and banned both hijab and saffron scarves till an expert committee decides on the issue.

On February 5, the pre-University education board released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and that no other religious attire will be allowed in colleges.

The order stated that in case a uniform is not prescribed by management committees, then students should wear dresses that go well with the idea of equality and unity, and do not disturb the social order.

A batch of appeals was filed against the government's rule in the Karnataka High Court by some girls seeking permission to wear the hijab in educational institutions.

On February 10, the high court had issued an interim order stating that students should not wear any religious attire to classes till the court issues the final order.

The hearings related to the Hijab case concluded on February 25 and the court had reserved its judgement.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 2,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 2: A UAE-bound passenger was detained by the sleuths of Customs at Mangaluru International Airport for trying to carry foreign currency out of the country illegally.

The accused, a native of Kasargod, was about to board a Dubai-bound flight.

During checking, the custom officials found AED 27,500 (Rs 5,77,500) in his possession.

An offence case is registered against the passenger.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 6,2022

nettaru.jpg

Mangaluru, Sept 6: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), probing the death of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, on Tuesday raided 30 locations across Karnataka .

The NIA conducted raids in 30 places in Sullia, Bellare, Puttur, Uppinangady, Vitla and surrounding places in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday morning. Buildings owned by SDPI leaders and premises of relatives of 10 youth accused of Nettaru's murder were raided.

The central agency also raided a community hall, Freedom Community hall, in Mittoru near Vitla. The hall was exclusively used for SDPI activities, sources said.

31-year-old Praveen, who owned a chicken stall at Peruvaje Cross, Bellare village near Puttur, was hacked to death near his stall by miscreants on July 26, days after a Muslim youth was murdered by miscreants of saffron outfits in the same village. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.